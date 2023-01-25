News
Senior Leader Of Former Pakistani PM Khan's Party Arrested
A former Pakistani minister and senior leader of ex-Prime Minister Imran Khan's party was arrested early on January 25 on charges of "threatening and intimidating" the chief of the country's Election Commission and other members of the election oversight body.
Fawad Chaudhry, who served as minister for information and broadcasting in Khan's cabinet and is vice president and the main spokesman for his Tehrik-e Insaf (PTI) party, is a vocal critic of the current government.
Chaudhry's wife, Hiba, told Pakistani media that about 10 police officers barged into their home in Lahore, the capital of Punjab Province, before dawn and roughed up her husband before forcing him into a vehicle and driving away.
Shireen Mazari, a PTI spokesperson, said Chaudhry was taken in handcuffs to court in Lahore, where police asked for him to be remanded in custody and transferred to the capital, Islamabad. The judge approved the police request, RFE/RL reported.
Islamabad police said Chaudhry's arrest followed a complaint from the Election Commission of Pakistan that he threatened its head, Sikandar Sultan Raja, and other officials.
Hundreds of PTI supporters blocked a key highway in Jehlum, his home city in Punjab Province, demanding his release.
Khan, who was ousted in a no-confidence vote in parliament in April and has been leading the opposition since then, condemned the arrest and also demanded Chaudhry's immediate release.
Khan, a former cricket star turned Islamist politician, urged followers to "stand up for our fundamental rights."
Chaudhry on January 24 criticized the Election Commission for appointing veteran journalist Mohsin Naqvi as acting chief minister in Punjab.
The PTI and its allies had held majority seats in the Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provincial assemblies but dissolved both earlier this month, in a move apparently meant to pressure the government of Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif into calling early elections.
Sharif's government has rejected the call, saying the vote will be held as scheduled later this year.
Khan, who still enjoys huge popularity as the main opposition leader, was wounded in a gun attack while leading a rally toward Islamabad in November. One of Khan's supporters was killed and several others were wounded in the shooting.
In October, the Election Commission disqualified 70-year-old Khan from holding public office for five years after finding he had unlawfully sold state gifts and concealed assets as prime minister.
Khan has rejected the accusation, and claimed he was toppled in a plot by Sharif and the United States, a claim both deny.
With reporting by AP and Dawn
More News
Moscow Helsinki Group Ordered To Shut Down As Campaign Against Civil Society Continues
The Moscow City Court has ruled in favor of a Justice Ministry motion to dissolve the Moscow Helsinki Group (MHG), Russia's oldest human rights organization, amid a Kremlin campaign to muzzle criticism of the war in Ukraine.
Judge Mikhail Kazakov took less than 20 minutes to render his verdict on January 25, according to Mediazona. The formal reason for the move was that members of the group had participated in events "outside of their region," Moscow.
MHG was established in 1976 by prominent Soviet dissidents in the apartment of legendary rights defender and physicist Andrei Sakharov. Its members were arrested or forced into exile soon after MHG was founded. The group revived its operations in Russia in the late 1980s.
Ukrainian Comander-In-Chief Zaluzhniy Gives Army $1 Million He Inherited From American
Valeriy Zaluzhniy, the commander-in-chief of Ukraine's armed forces, has donated $1 million that he received from the estate of Gregory Stepanets, a U.S. citizen of Ukrainian origin, Ukrayinska pravda reported on January 25, following up on a story by The New York Times the day before. Ukrainian military officials confirmed to Ukrayinska pravda that Zaluzhniy donated the sum to the armed forces earlier this month. Zaluzhniy said it was his understanding Stepanets wanted the money to be used to support the army. Donations by individuals, both in Ukraine and elsewhere, have poured into the country since Russia invaded in February 2022.
Uzbek President Cuts Staff Of Ministries, State Entities By Almost One-Quarter
Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoev has cut the staff of the government and state entities by 24 percent. According to a presidential decree signed on January 25, the number of deputies of ministers and heads of numerous state bodies will be cut to 144 people, which will allow 703 vehicles and 10 buildings to be used for other needs. The move will also save almost $138 million for the state budget, the decree says. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Uzbek Service, click here.
More Ukrainian Prosecutors Removed From Posts Amid Graft Scandal
Prosecutors in five Ukrainian regions have been removed from their posts amid a high-profile corruption scandal that has led to several resignations and firings of senior officials across the country. The Prosecutor-General's Office said on January 25 that prosecutors of the regions of Zaporizhzhya, Kirovohrad, Poltava, Sumy, and Chernihiv had been relieved of their duties. The scandal broke on January 22, when allegations surfaced in local media that the Defense Ministry was overpaying suppliers for food for troops. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service, click here.
CPJ Calls On Kazakhstan To 'Thoroughly' Investigate Attacks On Journalists
The New-York-based Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) has called on Kazakh authorities to "thoroughly" investigate several recent attacks against journalists in the Central Asian country.
In a statement dated January 24, the CPJ said Kazakh officials should "hold all those responsible to account, and ensure that members of the press are able to work safely."
"While Kazakh police should be applauded for their swift work in apprehending suspects in two recent attacks on journalists, authorities must ensure that all the recent instances of harassment against the press are thoroughly investigated and that those who ordered them are held to account," Gulnoza Said, the CPJ's Europe and Central Asia program coordinator, said.
On January 19, unknown individuals covered the door of noted journalist Vadim Boreiko with construction foam. Boreiko, who runs the popular Giperborei YouTube channel, said the attack was linked to his journalistic activities.
A day before that, a popular new website, Ulysmedia.kz, had to suspend its operations following a hacking attack. The website's chief editor, Samal Ibraeva, told RFE/RL the attack was most likely linked to the website's professional activities, adding that the website had faced several similar attacks in recent months.
Earlier that week, the apartment door of Gulnara Bazhkenova, chief editor of the Orda news website, was also covered with construction foam for the third time since September. Bazhkenova told the CPJ that investigators had apprehended two young people in November who admitted to some of the attacks, but those who ordered them to do so have not been identified.
Other attacks have included the torching of one journalist's car and the breaking of glass doors at media offices, including at the Elmedia television channel, which has been vandalized six times since last year.
The subjects of the attacks have been writing and reporting about Russia's ongoing invasion of Ukraine and the first anniversary of the violent dispersal of anti-government protests that turned into mass unrest that left at least 238 people, including 19 law enforcement officers, dead.
On January 20, presidential spokesman Ruslan Zheldibai said President Qasym-Zhomart Toqaev, who has initiated a series of changes since last year's deadly protests to create a "new Kazakhstan," has ordered law enforcement to investigate all attacks on journalists.
"Authorities' rhetoric about a 'new Kazakhstan' will remain empty words unless they are able to ensure journalists' safety," the CPJ's Said added in the statement.
The CPJ also said it had asked Kazakhstan's Information Ministry and Interior Ministry to comment the situation faced by the journalists, but had yet to receive an answer.
Last week, the embassies of several Western countries urged the Kazakh authorities to investigate the attacks.
Tennis Great Billie Jean King Urges Wimbledon To Lift Russia, Belarus Ban
Tennis great Billie Jean King has urged Wimbledon to lift its ban on Russian and Belarusian players, saying "life is too short." Players from both countries were barred from the Grand Slam last year over Russia's invasion of Ukraine, with the tournament stripped of ranking points as a result. The All England Club is considering whether to do the same again this year but King called on them to drop the ban. "Just keep it the same way as the other ones are. Life is too short," she told reporters at the Australian Open.
New Zealander Killed In Ukraine Helped Hundreds, Parents Say
The parents of a New Zealand scientist who was killed in Ukraine said on January 25 he helped save hundreds of people while volunteering in the dangerous Donbas region. Andrew Bagshaw, 47, a dual New Zealand and British citizen, was killed along with British colleague Chris Parry, 28, while attempting to rescue an elderly woman from Soledar when their car was hit by an artillery shell, according to Bagshaw's parents. The Bagshaws said the deaths, which occurred sometime this month, had only just been confirmed to them. They said their son worked independently and wasn't affiliated with an aid agency. To read the original story by AP, click here.
Families Of Detained, Killed Iranian Protesters Beaten, Warned To Keep Silent
Iranian authorities are beating, firing, and threatening the families of protesters who were detained or killed during the violent suppression of the four-month-long anti-government demonstrations to force them to remain silent, the New York-based Center for Human Rights in Iran (CHRI) said on January 25. "In addition to hanging, shooting, and imprisoning Iranians to crush the protests, Islamic republic authorities are attacking the family members of those they have killed and jailed to silence cries for justice and freedom," CHRI Executive Director Hadi Ghaemi said in the statement.
Germany Approves Sending Heavy Tanks To Ukraine As 'Right Principle,' U.S. Expected To Follow Suit
Germany has answered repeated calls by Kyiv and approved the delivery of Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine, as well as opening the road for third countries to re-export them amid signs Ukraine is struggling in its battle against invading Russian forces after its troops were forced to withdraw from the town of Soledar.
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said the decision, approved on January 25, was "the right principle" in the face of Russia's unprovoked invasion of its neighbor. German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius added that the first Leopard tanks could be in Ukraine within three months.
The decision comes after weeks of pressure by Ukraine and its allies and is reported to be most likely followed by the United States also greenlighting the delivery of Abrams tanks to Kyiv on January 25.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's ongoing invasion, Kyiv's counteroffensive, Western military aid, global reaction, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war, click here.
According to the German government, Berlin's goal is to quickly establish two battalions with Leopard 2 tanks for Ukraine, adding that it would, in the first stage, provide 14 tanks from its military stocks.
Scholz said Western allies would keep supporting Ukraine, but also warned that decisions must be made with an eye on whether they could further inflame the conflict, which is now in its 12th month.
"We must always make it clear in everything we do that we are doing what is necessary and possible to support Ukraine, but that at the same time we are preventing the war from escalating into a war between Russia and NATO," Scholz told the Bundestag, Germany's lower house of parliament.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy thanked Scholz for Germany's "important and timely decisions," saying they were a "green light for partners to supply similar weapons."
Kyiv hopes the move will alter the balance on the battlefield as Russia continues to pile massive pressure on Ukrainian defenders in the eastern part of the country, where Ukraine on January 25 confirmed that it had completely withdrawn from the strategic town of Soledar.
"The first tank step has been taken," said Andriy Yermak, the head of Ukraine's presidential administration, adding he hopes this will be the start of a "tank coalition" to address Kyiv's needs.
Poland, Spain, Finland, the Netherlands, and Norway are some of the countries expected to follow suit and supply some of their Leopard tanks to Ukraine.
"Spain is ready...to deal with our allies in any way necessary, whether that means sending Leopards, training in the use of Leopards or help in their maintenance and upkeep," Defense Minister Margarita Robles said, without providing further details.
Germany's announcement was met swiftly with support from the West, and derision from Moscow.
British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, who has already announced plans to send 14 Challenger 2 tanks to Ukraine, welcomed Germany’s decision to further "strengthen Ukraine's defensive firepower."
"Together, we are accelerating our efforts to ensure Ukraine wins this war and secures a lasting peace,” Sunak said on Twitter.
Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki, whose government has been pressing Germany for weeks to allow the delivery of Leopards to Ukraine, thanked Scholz for the decision.
"Thank you @Bundeskanzler Olaf Scholz," Morawiecki wrote on Twitter. "The decision to send Leopards to Ukraine is a big step towards stopping Russia."
NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg "strongly" welcomed Germany's decision, saying it can help Kyiv defeat Russia's invading forces.
"At a critical moment in Russia's war, these can help Ukraine to defend itself, win & prevail as an independent nation," Stoltenberg wrote on Twitter.
Russia, however, was angered by the decision with its ambassador to Germany, Sergei Nechayev, calling it "extremely dangerous." He accused Berlin of being "inclined to permanent escalation" of the conflict.
"This extremely dangerous decision moves the conflict to a new level of the standoff and contradicts German politicians' statements about Germany's unwillingness to get involved in it," he said, adding that "Germany, like its close allies, is not interested in a diplomatic resolution of the Ukrainian crisis, and is inclined to its permanent escalation and limitless pumping-up of the Kyiv regime with more deadly weapons."
WATCH: As Ukrainian artillery pounds Russian positions, a military doctor said work in his field hospital is increasingly intense and a drone unit reported that Russia was massing further columns of artillery. Current Time correspondent Andriy Kuzakov reports from the front line.
In Moscow, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the West's policy decisions, including sending the tanks, were creating a "very, very tense" security situation in Europe and for the world as a whole.
In Washington, the administration of President Joe Biden is likely to make an announcement regarding shipments of the U.S.-made Abrams tanks to Ukraine as early as January 25, U.S. media reported, citing anonymous sources.
Two U.S. officials familiar with the matter told CNN that the administration was finalizing plans to send approximately 30 Abrams tanks to Ukraine.
However, it remains unclear how fast such tanks could be delivered to Ukraine, and it could take months or even years for the U.S. war machines to reach the battlefront, media reports said.
There was no immediate reaction from the Pentagon.
In an apparent battlefield setback, Ukrainian forces on January 25 admitted that they had completed the withdrawal from the strategic town of Soledar in Donetsk after weeks of intense fighting with Russian forces.
Reuters and AFP quoted a Ukrainian military spokesman as saying on January 25 that the move saw soldiers move back to predesignated positions.
"After months of heavy fighting, including over the past weeks, the armed forces of Ukraine left (Soledar) and retreated along the outskirts to preprepared positions," AFP quoted Ukrainian military spokesman Serhiy Cherevatiy as saying.
Russia earlier this month claimed to have established control over the salt-mining town with a prewar population of around 10,000. Soledar is located some 20 kilometers from the strategic city of Bakhmut, where pitched battles have been under way for months without either side prevailing.
Earlier on January 25, the Ukrainian military said that despite suffering "numerous losses," Russian troops kept up their offensive in Donetsk and Luhansk regions, with attacks directed mainly on Bakhmut and Avdiyivka in Donetsk, where heavy fighting has been under way for months.
"The enemy, suffering numerous losses, still does not stop offensive actions in the Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiyivka, and Novopavlivka directions. On Kupyansk, Zaporizhzhya and Kherson -- it is being on the defensive," the report said.
With reporting by Reuters, AFP, Politico, CNN, and dpa
Journalist Deaths Jumped 50 Percent In 2022, Led by Ukraine
Killings of journalists around the world jumped by 50 percent in 2022 compared to the previous year, driven largely by attacks in Ukraine, Mexico, and Haiti. According to a report on January 24 by the New York-based Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ), at least 67 news media workers were killed worldwide in 2022, the highest number since 2018. The CPJ noted that more than half -- 35 of the 67 killings -- took place in just three countries: Ukraine, Mexico, and Haiti. Journalists in the three countries say the increased danger has forced them to work under extreme stress. In war-battered Ukraine, 15 news workers were killed last year, the CPJ said.
Two British Volunteer Aid Workers Confirmed Killed During Ukraine Evacuation
British volunteer aid workers Chris Parry and Andrew Bagshaw were killed during an attempted humanitarian evacuation in eastern Ukraine, Parry's family said on January 24, weeks after they were reported missing in the war-torn country. "It is with great sadness we have to announce that our beloved Chrissy has been killed along with his colleague Andrew Bagshaw whilst attempting a humanitarian evacuation from Soledar, eastern Ukraine," his family said. "His selfless determination in helping the old, young and disadvantaged there has made us and his larger family extremely proud," they added, in a statement released by Britain's Foreign Office. Russia's Vagner Group said earlier in January that its forces had found the body of one of the workers who had been reported missing in eastern Ukraine. To read the original story from Reuters, click here.
U.S. Sees Some Chinese Companies Helping Russia's Ukraine Effort
The United States has determined that some Chinese companies are providing nonlethal assistance to Russia for use in the Ukraine war and officials are noting their concern to the Chinese government, a source familiar with the matter said on January 24. The source, speaking on condition of anonymity, said, "What we're seeing is nonlethal military assistance and economic support that stops short of wholesale sanctions evasion." The source did not elaborate, and Reuters could not independently verify this account. The United States has warned the Chinese government of consequences should China provide weaponry to Russia for use against Ukraine. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
Jailed Russian Actor, Kremlin Critic Yefremov Requests Transfer To Open Prison Colony
A court in Russia's Belgorod region will decide on February 17 if actor Mikhail Yefremov, an outspoken Kremlin critic who is serving a 7 1/2- year prison term for causing a deadly car accident, can be transferred to an open prison colony, a facility with a less strict prison regime.
The Alekseyevka district court said on January 24 that it had received Yefremov's request for transfer to an open prison from his lawyers.
Prisoners in open prison colonies serve their terms under conditions that are seen as less harsh than other prisons.
Moscow's Presnensky district court initially sentenced Yefremov in September 2020 to eight years in prison after finding him guilty of "causing a deadly traffic accident while driving under the influence."
In late October that year, the Moscow City Court cut Yefremov's prison term by six months.
Police say Yefremov was inebriated when he drove his car at high speed into an oncoming lane in central Moscow on the evening of June 8, hitting a car.
Yefremov did not suffer any injuries in the accident but another car's driver, 57-year-old Sergei Zakharov, was rushed to hospital with multiple injuries and died hours later.
After Zakharov was pronounced dead, Yefremov was charged and placed under house arrest.
Authorities later said that medical tests confirmed that Yefremov had traces of drugs, including cocaine, in his blood at the moment of the accident.
Performances by the 59-year-old Yefremov satirizing President Vladimir Putin and his policies have proven popular among Russians in recent years.
With reporting by Interfax and Ugolovny protsess
Ambassador Says U.S. Supports Serbia's Move To Commit To Future In EU
The United States supports Serbia's intention to pursue an international plan to normalize ties with Kosovo and eventually join the European Union, the U.S. ambassador to Serbia said on January 24. "It's really about Serbia's future and about relationships that Serbia needs," Christopher Hill told reporters in Belgrade, capital of the Balkan country, an ally of Russia. Both Kosovo and Serbia aim to join the European Union and in order to complete that process, both parties need to resolve outstanding issues and build good neighborly relations. President Aleksandar Vucic said on January 23 that Serbia risked an international backlash and losing a chance to ultimately join the EU unless it looked into a Western plan for normalizing its relations with its former province. To read the original story from Reuters, click here.
- By dpa
Death Toll From Cold Spell In Afghanistan Rises To More Than 120
The death toll caused by a severe cold spell in Afghanistan has increased, claiming more than 120 lives in the past two weeks, an official said late on January 23. Shafiullah Rahimi, spokesman of the country’s National Disaster Management Authority, told dpa that more than 50 houses have been completely or partially destroyed and 70,000 animals have also perished. Respiratory diseases, mainly among children, increase annually during the cold season but this winter has been unprecedentedly cold, and more Afghans are suffering economically. According to Afghanistan's Meteorological Department, the lowest temperature recorded in January was as cold as -34 degrees Celsius (-29.2 Fahrenheit) in the central province of Ghor.
U.S. May Drop Opposition To Sending Abrams Tanks To Ukraine, Say Officials
The United States, in a reversal, appears to be dropping its opposition to sending M1 Abrams tanks to Ukraine and an announcement could come as soon as this week, two U.S. officials told Reuters on January 24. The officials, speaking on condition of anonymity, said they were not aware of a final U.S. decision to send the Abrams to Ukraine, a move that could encourage Germany to follow. The Pentagon could not be immediately reached for comment. To read the original story from Reuters, click here.
Navalny Film Nominated For An Oscar In Best Documentary Feature Category
A documentary about jailed Russian opposition politician Aleksei Navalny has been nominated for an Academy Award for Best Documentary Feature Film. The movie, titled Navalny, by Canadian filmmaker Daniel Roher, tracks the anti-corruption campaigner and his team as they try to piece together who was behind his poisoning with a nerve agent in 2020. The 95th Academy Awards will be presented in Los Angeles on March 12. Navalny, whose incarceration is widely believed to be politically motivated, has been behind bars for more than two years amid growing concerns about his health. To read the original story from Current Time, click here.
Iran Athlete Says 'No Regrets' After Losing Eye At Protest
An Iranian archer who lost sight in her left eye after being shot by security forces has said she has "no regrets" about joining nationwide protests. Iranian authorities have cracked down on more than four months of anti-regime protests sparked by the September 16 death in custody of Mahsa Amini, arrested for allegedly violating strict dress rules for women. Kosar Khoshnoudikia, a member of Iran's national archery team, had been shot at a rally last year in her hometown of Kermanshah, in the Kurdish-populated west, said the Norway-based rights group Hengaw. "I have felt no regrets for being there on that day, at that time," Khoshnoudikia said.
Hundreds Protest In Afghan City Against Koran Burning In Sweden
Hundreds of Afghan men staged a protest in the eastern city of Khost on January 24 to express anger at the burning of the Koran in the Swedish capital over the weekend. Swedish-Danish far-right politician Rasmus Paludan on January 21 set fire to a copy of the Muslim holy book in front of Turkey's embassy in Stockholm. Protests have been held since then in some Muslim countries, and on January 24 crowds of Afghan men condemned the incident in Khost, a city bordering Pakistan. "Death to the Swedish government, death to such politicians," protesters chanted on the city's main square, an AFP correspondent reported.
Robbery Charge Against Noted Kyrgyz Protest Singer Dropped; Drugs Charge Still To Be Ruled On
BISHKEK -- A court in Bishkek has dropped a charge of horse stealing -- but not the more serious charge of illegal drugs possession -- against Kyrgyz traditional bard singer Bolot Nazarov, known for performing songs criticizing the Central Asian nation's authorities, and released him from custody.
The decision by the Moscow district court on January 24 came less than a week after a prosecutor requested the court convict Nazarov of robbery and illegal drugs possession and sentence him to 10 years in prison.
The court said it decided to drop the robbery charge due to conciliation between the parties involved.
Nazarov and his supporters have rejected the charges for months.
The singer was initially arrested a year ago along with well-known investigative journalist Bolot Temirov for the alleged possession of illegal drugs. Amid protests by the two men's supporters, they were transferred to house arrest.
In November, police accused Nazarov of stealing a horse from a farmer and placed him back in pretrial detention.
Nazarov has insisted the owner had given him the horse as a prize for winning a competition among bards.
After he was officially charged with stealing the horse, Nazarov returned it to the farmer. In December, the plaintiff asked the court to drop the charge against Nazarov, saying he had no claims against him.
A ruling on the illegal drugs possession charge against Nazarov has yet to be made.
Temirov was deported to Russia in November after a Bishkek court found him guilty of illegally obtaining a Kyrgyz passport.
The journalist, who has extensively reported about corruption among government officials in Kyrgyzstan, had both Kyrgyz and Russian citizenships. He has insisted the court's decision was politically motivated, saying all his documents, including his Kyrgyz passport, had been legally and properly obtained.
The court's decision to deport Temirov has been condemned by a UN rights envoy, press freedom defenders, and Western governments.
Iranian Supreme Court Rejects Death Sentence Appeal By Protester
Iran's Supreme Court has rejected an appeal by Mohammad Ghobadloo against his death sentence on a charge of "corruption on Earth," raising fears among his legal team that he may be executed in the near future.
Mahdakht Damghanpour, Ghobadloo's lawyer, said in a post on Twitter that the court accepted the appeal of his conviction on the charge of murder, but on a separate charge of "corruption on Earth," the appeal failed.
"We have registered the appeal four times, and each time the court has refused to register and accept it," Damghanpour said.
Ghobadloo was charged for his alleged involvement in an attack on police with a car, which resulted in the death of one officer and the injury of five others.
"Corruption on Earth" is a charge often leveled by Iran's judiciary in cases allegedly involving espionage or attempts to overthrow the government.
But with months of unrest over the death in September of a young woman for allegedly wearing a head scarf improperly rattling the country, courts have taken to using the charge against protesters who have flooded the streets in mass demonstrations.
Amnesty International has blasted Iran for the trial of the 22-year-old Ghobadloo, who was sentenced to death after a trial where his lawyers were not present.
The rights watchdog says the "sham trials" of protesters are "designed to intimidate those participating in the popular uprising that has rocked Iran."
Ghobadlou, who is said to suffer from mental problems, was subjected to torture and other ill-treatment in custody, according to his supporters.
His mother has pleaded for his life in a video message posted online, while three European politicians who have sponsored Ghobadloo in an attempt to protect him from prosecution have urged Iran overturn his death sentence.
Iranians have flooded streets across the country in protest since Mahsa Amini's death, with women and schoolgirls putting up unprecedented shows of defiance in what appears to be the biggest threat to the Islamic government since the 1979 revolution.
In the face of mass protests around the country since Amini's death in mid-September, Iranian authorities have warned of harsher penalties to participants in the unrest.
Four convicted protesters have already been executed and others remain on death row after being handed death sentences.
Earlier in January, following a report of the imminent execution of Ghobadloo and another protester, Mohammad Broghani, hundreds gathered in front of the Rajaei-Shahr prison in Karaj chanting anti-government slogans.
The regime has blamed Western governments for the unrest and has responded to the protests with a bloody crackdown that human rights groups say has left almost 500 dead and hundreds more injured.
Thousands more have been arrested, including many protesters, as well as journalists, lawyers, activists, and others, amid concerns about the charges against them.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Bulgaria To Hold Early Elections On April 2
Bulgarian President Rumen Radev said on January 24 that the country would hold early elections on April 2 after inconclusive October vote failed to produce a government.
The April 2 parliamentary elections will be the fifth time within two years that Bulgaria elects a legislature.
Radev told journalists that he would dissolve parliament on February 3 and appoint a new caretaker government without offering details about its composition. A day earlier, he had that he would once again appoint Galab Donev as interim prime minister. He expressed hope lawmakers would use the time until then to adopt legislation needed to ensure European Union aid funds were tapped efficiently.
"I hope that the fight against corruption...and European integration are a real priority and not just preelection promises," he said.
Radev's announcement came hours after Bulgaria's Socialist Party (BSP) on January 24 said it had failed to form a government and had returned the unfulfilled mandate to the president.
It was the third and final opportunity for a government to be formed under the current legislature that resulted after the October 2 elections.
"We have done everything that was needed to fulfill the third mandate," BSP leader Kornelia Ninova said, adding that "there was not enough will to form a working government."
Before the Socialist attempt at forming a coalition, the two strongest groups in Bulgaria's parliament -- the center-right GERB party and the reformist We Continue the Change party, which finished first and second in the October elections -- had each tried and failed to find enough support to form their own governments.
Radev then chose the BSP to fulfill the mandate because he believed the party had the "best chance" to form a government and had preserved the "dialogue with all the political parties represented in the parliament."
Under Bulgaria's constitution, Radev must dissolve the parliament and schedule elections within 60 days of issuing the dissolution decree -- most likely in April.
The GERB party of Boyko Borisov, who spent three divisive tenures as prime minister between 2009 and 2021, has been the target of widespread corruption accusations, and most groups have dismissed talk of cooperation with Borisov.
Analysts say another election would most likely result again in a fragmented parliament that will struggle to find a compromise and form a working coalition government.
The continuing political crisis is expected to impede the European Union's poorest country's plans to join the euro zone at the end of this year, as well as the timely receipt of billions of euros in EU recovery funds.
With reporting by AFP and Reuters
Ukraine Appoints New Supervisory Board For State Gas Giant
Ukraine has appointed a new supervisory board to oversee the state-owned natural gas monopoly Naftogaz, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said on January 24, meeting a requirement of a financial assistance program from the International Monetary Fund. Shmyhal told a government meeting that the new board consisted of four independent members and two representatives of the state, according to a video of the meeting posted on his Telegram channel. Ukraine's economy is heavily dependent on foreign aid since Russia launched a full-scale invasion of the country on February 24. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
Putin Says Russian Pharmacies Are Short On Some Medicines
President Vladimir Putin said on January 24 that there were shortages of some medicines in Russia and that prices had gone up, despite the country producing more of its own drugs. While prescription drugs are exempt from Western sanctions imposed over the war in Ukraine, their delivery to Russia has been hit by transport, insurance, and customs hurdles caused by the war and other restrictive measures, industry figures say. Shortly after Russia invaded Ukraine in February last year, Russians rushed to stock up on drugs, with people buying a month's worth of medicine in just two weeks. To read the original story from Reuters, click here.
Editors' Picks
Top Trending
Russian Soldiers Ask: 'We Have Nothing To Fight With. Why Should We Go Up Against Tanks With Only Machine Guns?'2
Despite Boasting About Romania's Lax Laws, Influencer Andrew Tate Had Repeated Run-Ins With Traffic Cops3
Russia Gets Its Oil Into The EU Through Bulgaria. Perhaps Not For Long.4
Kyrgyz Workers With Russian Citizenship Prevented From Leaving Russia, Urged To Fight In Ukraine5
Ukrainian Troops In Battle For Soledar Faced Waves Of Russian Infantry6
Leader Of Group Of Mothers And Wives Of Russian Soldiers Detained En Route To Moscow7
The Strange Fate Of Romania's 'Hunger Circuses'8
Ukrainian Military Says Russia Advancing In Three Directions As Air Strikes Increase9
Light In The Darkness: Ukrainian Teen Dancers Bring Country's Plight To A Mass Audience10
Russian State Duma Head Joins Officials Warning Of Nuclear Retaliation In Ukraine
Subscribe