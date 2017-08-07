More Than 20 Wounded In Lahore Bomb Blast, Officials Say

Pakistani officials say a bomb blast has wounded at least 22 people in the eastern city of Lahore.

Provincial Punjabi government spokesman Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan said on August 7 that the bomb was planted inside a truck loaded with fruit.

At least three of the injured were said to be in critical condition.

The explosion also destroyed a nearby building and damaged several vehicles.

No one claimed immediate responsibility for the blast.

Lahore, Pakistan's cultural hub and Punjab Province's capital, has been hit by significant militant attacks this year. Last month, a bombing claimed by the Pakistani Taliban killed at least 26 people, including police officers.

Based on reporting by AFP, Reuters, and Dawn