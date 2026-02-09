Kites Return To The Skies Of Lahore After A 19-Year Ban

Kites have once again filled the skies of the Pakistani city of Lahore after a 19-year ban. Markets sold thousands of handmade kites in the colors of spring flowers to eager flyers who often compete in aerial "battles" by trying to slice rivals' kite strings. Kite flying for the Basant festival was banned in 2007 after many injuries were caused by sharp, glass-coated strings -- but the kites returned this year, limited to three days of flying and smaller sizes.