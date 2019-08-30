Pakistan Marks 'Solidarity Hour' For Kashmir

In the capital, Islamabad, demonstrators waved Azad Kashmiri and Pakistani flags on August 30, as they heeded Prime Minister Imran Khan's call for "a solidarity hour" at noon. Khan has called for weekly rallies to support Kashmir.



Tensions between India and Pakistan have escalated since New Delhi revoked the special status of Kashmir earlier this month. India and Pakistan both claim sovereignty to all of Kashmir, and have fought three wars over it since 1947.



