Accessibility links

logo-print logo-print
All RFE/RL sites
Search
Previous Next
Breaking News
Pakistan

Pakistan Marks 'Solidarity Hour' For Kashmir

Pakistan Marks 'Solidarity Hour' For Kashmir
Embed

No media source currently available

0:00 0:01:02 0:00

Pakistanis poured onto the streets to show their solidarity with the people of the disputed region of Indian-administered Kashmir.

In the capital, Islamabad, demonstrators waved Azad Kashmiri and Pakistani flags on August 30, as they heeded Prime Minister Imran Khan's call for "a solidarity hour" at noon. Khan has called for weekly rallies to support Kashmir.

Tensions between India and Pakistan have escalated since New Delhi revoked the special status of Kashmir earlier this month. India and Pakistan both claim sovereignty to all of Kashmir, and have fought three wars over it since 1947.

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG