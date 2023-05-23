Six Security Personnel Killed In Suspected Militant Attack On Hungarian-Owned Energy Facility In Pakistan

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has visited troops on the front line in the eastern Donetsk region amid reports that fighting around Russia's Belgorod region has continued a day after armed fighters from inside Ukraine launched a cross-border incursion that has prompted Moscow to launch a "terrorism" investigation.

Upon returning from an extended trip abroad, Zelenskiy traveled to the front on May 23 and congratulated the military on Ukrainian Marine Corps Day.

Both sides are claiming successes in the eastern city of Bakhmut, with Russia saying it now had the city under its control after a monthslong battle that is estimated to have claimed thousands of casualties.

The Ukrainian military says fighting continues in and around Bakhmut, with Ukrainian forces repelling 30 Russian assaults over the past day in the city.

Ukrainian forces made some progress on the northern and southern flanks of Bakhmut, General Oleksandr Syrskiy, the commander of Ukraine’s ground forces, said on May 23.

"The battle continues. Our defense forces are making progress on the flanks," Syrskiy wrote on Telegram.

Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Malyar wrote separately on Telegram that fighting in the city has decreased overall, though it continues in the suburbs.

Malyar said Ukrainian progress in Bakhmut is "insignificant," but Russia is sustaining "great losses."

Russia launched 20 missile strikes overnight on localities in the Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhzhya, and Kharkiv regions, the General Staff of the Ukrainian military said in its daily report on May 23 as air raid alerts were declared for hours.



Russia also carried out 48 air strikes using Iranian-made Shahed attack drones and launched 90 rocket salvoes on troop positions and populated areas, the Ukrainian military said.

In Russia, the governor of the Belgorod region bordering Ukraine, Vyacheslav Gladkov, said on May 23 that fighting continued there and drone attacks took place on an administrative building in the village of Borisovka and two private houses in Graivoron district.



The information, which could not be immediately confirmed, comes a day after violent clashes in the area which authorities blamed on a group of Ukrainian "saboteurs."

The Telegram channel Mediazona reported an explosion in the center of Belgorod city, and said the road to the regional headquarters of Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) was blocked by security forces and access was closed.

Russia's Investigative Committee said it had launched a "terrorism" investigation on May 23 into a "sabotage" group that allegedly crossed from Ukraine.

"A criminal case has been opened over an attack on settlements in the Belgorod region," the committee said in a statement.

The incursion into Russian territory may be the biggest since the Kremlin launched its war against Ukraine 15 months ago and underscores Moscow’s overall lack of manpower.

A group calling itself the Free Russia legion, which claims to be made up of Russians cooperating with Ukrainian forces, took responsibility for the attack.

The Ukrainian government has denied any role in the events.

With reporting by AFP and Reuters