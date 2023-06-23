Record-Setting Pakistani Martial Arts Fighter Challenges Kids To Be Winners

From most push-ups while wearing a backpack to most jumping jacks in a minute, Irfan Mehsud has set dozens of records with obscure displays of strength. He and members of his fight academy in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province are serial Guinness World Record holders. Mehsud started the academy to help train displaced youths who were forced to flee South Waziristan following a 2009 government crackdown on Taliban militants.