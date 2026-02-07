Accessibility links

Subscribe
All RFE/RL sites
All RFE/RL websites Follow RFE/RL on Google
site logo site logo
Previous Next
Breaking News
News

Pakistani Authorities Make First Arrests After Deadly Mosque Attack

Listen
4 min

This audio is automated

Learn more

Mourners on February 7 attend a funeral for victims of an attack at a Shi'ite mosque a day earlier in Islamabad.
Mourners on February 7 attend a funeral for victims of an attack at a Shi'ite mosque a day earlier in Islamabad.

Pakistani authorities said four people have been arrested in connection with the suicide bomb attack that killed at least 32 people at a Shi’ite Muslim mosque in the capital, Islamabad, as they observed Friday Prayers.

Interior Ministry Moshin Naqvi on February 7 said the four are suspected of having helped the suicide bomber in the attack, which also injured some 170 worshippers in Tarlai, a suburb of Islamabad. Mosques across the Muslim world are traditionally crowded during Friday Prayers.

Naqvi told a news conference that the ⁠four people -- including the suspected mastermind -- were arrested ⁠following raids in Peshawar and ‌Nowshera. Authorities did not immediately identify the suspects or detail possible motives.

Dozens Killed In Suicide Attack On Islamabad Mosque Dozens Killed In Suicide Attack On Islamabad Mosque
Embed
Dozens Killed In Suicide Attack On Islamabad Mosque
by RFE/RL

No media source currently available

0:00 0:00:54 0:00

Some reports said that five people had been arrested, but the number could not immediately be confirmed.

The Islamic State (IS) extremist group claimed responsibility for the attack, which was the deadliest terror strike in years in the Pakistani capital. In 2008, 60 people were killed in a suicide truck bomb blast that destroyed part of the exclusive Marriott Hotel.

Conflict monitor ACLED said the latest strike bore the "hallmarks of the Islamic State."

UN chief Antonio Guterres said he condemned "in the strongest terms" the attack.

"Attacks against civilians and places of worship are unacceptable. Those responsible must be identified & brought to justice," he wrote on social media.

Attacks in heavily guarded Islamabad are rare. However, Pakistan’s northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and southwestern Balochistan provinces have been hit by violent Islamist and nationalist insurgencies, which pit the Pakistani Taliban and secular ethnic Baluch separatists against Pakistani security forces.

Following the latest attack, thousands of mourners gathered in Islamabad to begin burying the people who had died in the assault, while the capital city heightened security measures amid fears of further attacks.

Authorities said a man opened fire at the mosque compound before detonating a bomb, killing himself in the process.

Aun Shah, an eyewitness, said two attackers first shot dead the security guards of the mosque. He said some worshippers attempted to stop them by running toward them.

A man walks past burned vehicles in a torched police station on the outskirts of Quetta on February 1, a day after an attack by Baluch separatists.
A man walks past burned vehicles in a torched police station on the outskirts of Quetta on February 1, a day after an attack by Baluch separatists.

“As soon as [the attackers] reached the gate, one of them detonated his [explosive-laden] belt,” he told RFE/RL’s Radio Mashaal.

Video footage from the immediate aftermath of the attack showed bodies lying on the mosque floor amid debris. Scores of wounded were lying on the lawns of the Khadija Tul Kubra Imambargah mosque.

Pakistan is a Sunni majority nation of 240 million people, while Shi’ites make up to 15 percent of the population. Since the 1980s, thousands have been killed in sectarian violence that has often seen Shi’ites targeted by Sunni extremists.

With reporting by RFE/RL’s Abubakar Siddique, Reuters, and AFP
  • 16x9 Image

    RFE/RL

    RFE/RL journalists report the news in 27 languages in 23 countries where a free press is banned by the government or not fully established. We provide what many people cannot get locally: uncensored news, responsible discussion, and open debate.

XS
SM
MD
LG