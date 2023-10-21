News
Pakistan's Self-Exiled Former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif Returns Home Ahead Of Vote
Pakistan's thrice-elected former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif was returning home October 21 on a special flight from Dubai, ending four years of self-imposed exile in London as he seeks to win the support of voters ahead of parliamentary elections due in January. Sharif is expected to address a massive homecoming rally in the eastern city of Lahore later October 21, and his return comes as Pakistan experiences deepening political turmoil and one of its worst economic crises. Sharif left Pakistan in 2019, two years after he stepped down after being convicted in a graft case. He is facing multiple legal challenges.
Ex-Russian Deputy Foreign Minister, Journalist, And Political Scientist Added To 'Foreign Agent' List
Russia's Justice Ministry has added former Deputy Foreign Minister Georgy Kunadze, editor in chief of the independent Dovod news website Ilya Kosygin, and political scientist Mikhail Savva to its list of so-called foreign agents, a ministry statement says.
Kunadze, 74, was deputy foreign minister between 1991–93 and then served as ambassador to South Korea between 1993-97 before becoming a political commentator.
He "has been disseminating false information aimed at creating a negative image about the Russian Federation, false information about the decisions made by the public authorities of the Russian Federation and about their policies, and about the actions of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation," the statement said.
It added that Kunadze "systematically participated as an interviewee on platforms provided by foreign agencies."
Independent journalist Kosygin was arrested in April 2021 for covering a protest outside a detention facility where opposition leader Aleksei Navalny was being held at the time.
He also published information about Russian National Guardsmen from the city of Vladimir, east of Moscow, who died in Ukraine.
Political scientist and rights activist Mikhail Savva is a former professor at the Kuban State University and an expert at the Ukrainian Center for Civil Liberties.
Savva moved to Ukraine in 2015 after receiving a first suspended sentence for fraud as authorities were initiating fresh criminal cases against him. Savva and his associates consider all charges as politically motivated.
Political scientist and rights activist Mikhail Savva is an expert at the Ukrainian Center for Civil Liberties.
Since 2012, Russia has used its foreign agent laws to label and punish critics of government policies.
It also has been increasingly used to shut down civil society and media groups in Russia since the Kremlin launched its invasion of Ukraine.
The law allowed the Justice Ministry to label nonprofit organizations as foreign agents if they receive funding from abroad and are engaged in political activities.
The criteria by which such activities are determined are not clearly defined in the law, allowing authorities to persecute organizations working in the field of education, culture, health, environment protection, and human rights protection.
Subsequently, it became possible to declare media and individuals foreign agents, including those who do not receive foreign funding but are “under foreign influence.” Russian legislation does not specify what exactly should be considered foreign influence.
Afzalov Appointed Commander Of Russian Air Force, According To Russian State Media
Russian Colonel-General Viktor Afzalov has been appointed commander of the Russian Air Force, TASS and RIA Novosti reported on October 20, citing sources. Afzalov was promoted from his position of acting air force chief, a role he assumed after General Sergei Surovikin was removed from the post in August. Afzalov previously commanded the Air Force and Air Defense Army of the Eastern Military District. Surovikin commanded Russian troops in Ukraine from October 2022 until he was demoted to the position of deputy commander in January. To read the original story on RFE/RL’s Russian Service, click here.
Investigation Links Notorious Russian Intelligence Unit To Arms Depot Explosion In Bulgaria
An investigation has linked an explosion at a Bulgarian arms depot in 2011 to the activity of a notorious unit of Russia’s military intelligence that has been accused of involvement in other blasts and poisonings in NATO countries.
The investigation by The Insider and Bellingcat, published on October 20, describes the blast near the village of Lovnidol, 150 kilometers east of Bulgaria’s capital, Sofia, as “the first of its kind in a NATO and EU country that can be convincingly attributed” to Unit 29155 of the Russian military intelligence service (GRU).
The explosion occurred on November 12, 2011 in a weapons warehouse owned by the company EMCO.
The incident was part of a string of unexplained explosions affecting Bulgaria’s arms industry beginning more than a decade ago and seemingly intensifying after Russia invaded and occupied Crimea in 2014 in the first phase of its expanding war to subdue Ukraine, an RFE/RL investigation revealed.
Agents of Unit 29155 were linked to some of these unexplained blasts in Bulgaria and to blasts in other EU and NATO members, including the Czech Republic.
Unit 29155 is also accused of carrying out the poisoning of Sergei Skripal, a former Russian military intelligence officer and double agent, and his daughter with the nerve agent Novichok in Britain in 2018.
The Insider and Bellingcat linked Unit 29155 to the 2011 blast near Lovnidol, which destroyed more than 3,000 152-millimeter shells, by mapping the movement of alleged agents of the unit using travel data.
The shells that were destroyed in the blast were first stored in a facility in Vrbetice, a Czech village near the border with Slovakia, and were then shipped to the warehouse in Lovnidol between October 4 and November 4, 2011.
The two outlets identified several agents of Unit 29155 who visited the area of Vrbetice in October 2011. Two of them -- Nikolai Ezhov and Sergei Romanov -- headed to Bulgaria just days before the explosion in Lovnidol.
The outlets also identified Russian General Andrei Averyanov as the mastermind behind this and other explosions believed to have been carried out by the GRU unit by examining correspondences from hacked e-mail accounts and travel data.
The investigation links the explosion with the export of ammunition for Georgia -- a country that was attacked by Russia three years earlier. The Bulgarian prosecution alleged in 2021 that the 152-millimeter shells shipped from the Czech Republic to Bulgaria had been earmarked for subsequent transfer to Georgia, although Emilian Gebrev, the owner of the company that owned the warehouse, said he had not committed the shipment specifically for export to the Caucasus country.
Gebrev was poisoned a few years later -- a crime for which three members of the GRU unit were charged.
The Bulgarian prosecution's investigation into the Lovnidol explosion discovered an explosive device, but in 2013 the prosecution suspended the probe due to an absence of evidence connecting foul play to any perpetrators.
The Bulgarian prosecution reopened the investigation in 2021 only after revelations of a similar explosion in Vrbetice came to light, and combined it with a probe of two explosions on the premises of Bulgaria's largest armaments manufacturer, VMZ Sopot, in 2015, as well as a blast at the Arsenal weapons factory in the southern Bulgarian town of Maglizh in 2020.
U.S. Imposes Sanctions On 'Patronage Network' It Says Bosnian Serb Leader Dodik Used To Enrich Himself
The United States has imposed sanctions on two adult children of Bosnian Serb nationalist leader Milorad Dodik and four businesses owned by his family that the U.S. Treasury Department says have helped Dodik “enrich himself and his family at the expense of [Bosnian] citizens and functional governance in the country.”
The department’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) said on October 20 that Dodik’s adult children -- Igor Dodik and Gorica Dodik -- and the four Republika Srpska-based businesses “form a core part” of Dodik’s “patronage network,” which it said has facilitated Dodik’s “ongoing corruption.”
“With the financial and political support of the individuals and entities designated today, Dodik has engaged in corruption that ensures his personal financial and political stability at the expense of [Bosnia-Herzegovina] citizens living in Republika Srpska,” said Treasury Undersecretary Brian E. Nelson in a news release.
The U.S. Embassy in Sarajevo said Igor Dodik and Gorica Dodik "are a core part of Milorad Dodik’s patronage network and facilitate his corruption." In a message on X, formerly Twitter, the embassy said the two "have siphoned public funds from the [Republika Srpska] and its citizens to enrich themselves."
The businesses -- named by OFAC as Global Liberty, Agro Voce, Agape, and Gradiska -- are a collection of commercial entities, including operations in the restaurant and wholesale materials sectors. All receive public assistance from Republika Srpska "through preferential treatment as a result of being owned by Dodik's family," OFAC said.
Dodik previously served as a member of Bosnia’s presidency and is widely known for openly calling for the unilateral transfer of state competencies from the government of Bosnia to Republika Srpska, one of two entities that comprise Bosnia.
“Dodik has used his official [Bosnian] position and a network of personal ties and companies to accumulate personal wealth through graft, bribery, and other forms of corruption,” OFAC said in the news release. “His divisive ethno-nationalistic rhetoric reflects his efforts to advance these political goals and divert attention from his corrupt activities.”
Dodik himself has already been designated for U.S. sanctions. These were announced in January last year and in July 2017, each time for violating the implementation of the Dayton peace agreement that ended three years of intense fighting in 1995.
More recently, Dodik sponsored the passage of a law in the Republika Srpska National Assembly that aims to declare the decisions of the Constitutional Court inapplicable in Republika Srpska. Dodik signed the law into effect on July 7 despite international overseer Christian Schmidt’s move to annul the law. The highest judicial body in Bosnia subsequently indicted Dodik for ignoring these decisions.
As the international envoy, Schmidt has vast powers under the Dayton agreement, including the power to fire officials and to impose laws.
The sanctions freeze any assets held in U.S. jurisdiction by the individuals or the businesses and bar people in the United States from dealing with them.
European Commission Investigating Gas Deal Between Bulgaria And Turkey
The European Commission is investigating a deal allowing Bulgaria to access gas supplies via Turkey over a possible breach of the bloc's antitrust rules.
The agreement, signed in January 2023 between Bulgaria’s state gas company Bulgargaz and Turkey’s state supplier BOTAS, was hailed by the then-caretaker government in Bulgaria as a “historic” deal.
But analysts expressed fears that the deal was unprofitable and would damage the country’s financial interests. They also warned that it could be used as a “back door” for Russian gas imports in Bulgaria after Moscow stopped supplying gas to the EU and NATO member soon after the start of the Kremlin's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.
On October 20, the European Commission confirmed reports that it had sent a request for information to Bulgargaz regarding the agreement.
“Our role is to ensure compliance with European regulatory standards in the internal energy market. In case of indications of noncompliance, including of a possible breach of the EU antitrust rules, the commission will not hesitate to take appropriate action,” a spokesperson for the commission told RFE/RL.
“The commission is following very closely this issue and we are in touch with the relevant stakeholders and authorities.”
Bulgaria's Energy Ministry confirmed to state broadcaster BNT that the European Commission had requested information regarding the deal between Bulgargaz and BOTAS.
Bulgargaz also confirmed that it had received a request for information regarding natural gas deliveries, without specifying for which contracts.
“Bulgargaz is preparing and will provide the information within the deadline agreed with the European Commission,” it said in a statement.
News of the investigation was first reported by Independent Commodity Intelligence Services (ICIS), a private company for market data and analysis, which said on October 19 that the commission had launched a probe into the deal.
The report said that the commission had asked Bulgargaz to provide information on the agreement with BOTAS and contracts under which “Bulgargaz may be acting as an exclusive agent or distributor for the supply of gas in Bulgaria or elsewhere in the EU.”
The report came amid concerns that the Bulgarian state company may be the only EU-based company with access to natural gas via Turkish infrastructure and its agreement with BOTAS might potentially block other companies from using the same import route.
Although it became cause for political tension in Bulgaria, there are few details about the deal as the agreement itself is confidential.
The deal was agreed in January 2023 by the caretaker government appointed by the President Rumen Radev, who hailed it as a “historic” deal that would allow Bulgaria to have access to Turkish liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminals and the country's pipeline network for the next 13 years.
But analysts warned that the deal could open a “back door” for Russian gas imports after Moscow stopped supplying gas to Bulgaria in April 2022.
A new government in Bulgaria that was formed following April general elections also criticized the agreement.
Prime Minister Nikolay Denkov said that the deal was “nontransparent and unprofitable,” and Energy Minister Rumen Radev, who shares the same name as the president although the two are not related, said that it could cost billions without resulting in any benefit.
“The Turkish company BOTAS gets access to the Bulgarian and European markets without the opposite being true,” he said in August.
Bulgaria has relied mainly on natural gas supplies from Azerbaijan and LNG terminals in Greece and Turkey since Russia stopped supplying gas after Sofia refused to pay in rubles -- a condition imposed on “unfriendly countries” as a way to sidestep Western financial sanctions against Russia's central bank.
U.S. Envoy To Hungary Reiterates Growing Concern Over Orban's 'Troubling' Meeting With Putin
Hungary's deepening relationship with Russia and Prime Minister Viktor Orban's recent meeting with President Vladimir Putin is causing growing concern in the United States and among allies, Ambassador David Pressman confirmed to RFE/RL on October 20.
Orban, who held talks with Putin on October 17 on the sidelines of China's Belt and Road Forum in Beijing, is the first leader of a European Union country to meet with Putin since the International Criminal Court issued an arrest warrant accusing the Russian leader of war crimes over the illegal deportation of Ukrainian children to Russia.
Orban and Putin discussed bilateral cooperation in natural gas and crude oil transportation as well as nuclear energy, the Hungarian government said.
During the meeting, Orban, who was also the only leader of an EU and NATO country to attend the Beijing forum, reportedly referred to the war in Ukraine as "a military operation," mimicking the Kremlin's official description of Russia's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine as "a special military operation."
He also told Putin that Hungary never wanted to oppose Russia.
“It is important to discuss Hungary’s deepening relationship with Russia, especially following Prime Minister Orban’s troubling decision to hold a bilateral meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, and the language he used to describe Russia’s brutal war of aggression against Ukraine," Pressman told RFE/RL in an emailed statement.
"The United States is concerned about Hungary’s relationship with Russia. Putin’s illegal, unprovoked war against Ukraine violates international norms and represents a threat to the United States and its allies, including Hungary,” Pressman said.
The U.S. envoy's comments, first reported by Reuters, came a day after the ambassadors of NATO countries to Hungary gathered to discuss “security concerns” over the “deepening relationship" between Russia and Budapest.
The gathering, called by Pressman, was also attended by a representative of NATO candidate Sweden, whose joining the alliance has been met with resistance from Hungary and Turkey.
“It is worrying that Hungary has decided to contact Putin in this way,” Pressman told RFE/RL's Hungarian Service on October 19.
“We see Hungary as an ally, but at the same time we also see that Hungary is deepening its relationship with Russia despite its brutal war in Ukraine,” he added.
Pressman also said that Washington expects these “legitimate security concerns” to be taken seriously by the Hungarian government.
Orban's meeting with Putin has prompted not only concern, but also outrage among some NATO allies.
"It was very, very unpleasant to see that [handshake]," Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas, one of Ukraine's staunchest allies, told Reuters on October 18.
"How can you shake a criminal's hand, who has waged the war of aggression, especially coming from a country that has a history like Hungary has," Kallas said, referring to Hungary's being invaded by Moscow's troops in 1956.
Orban has repeatedly spoken out against the Western sanctions on Russia in response to its invasion of Ukraine and has opposed plans to grant more aid to Ukraine.
Just days before Orban's meeting with Putin, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto visited Moscow for an energy forum and said that Budapest has no intention of reducing purchases of Russian oil supplied through the Druzhba pipeline even though the EU has sanctioned the Russian oil sector.
Under Orban, who has been in power since 2010, Hungary has seen an accelerated slide toward authoritarianism and widespread corruption that prompted Brussels in December last year to freeze 6.3 billion euros earmarked for Budapest.
Iran Repeats Threat To Expel Undocumented Afghans
A top Iranian official has reiterated that Tehran will deport all "illegal" migrants, most of whom are Afghan nationals who fled war, persecution, and poverty.
“Everyone who lacks the legal means to remain in Iran will be sent back [to their country] under a specific framework,” Iranian Interior Minister Ahmad Vahidi said on October 19, doubling down on comments he made last month that "Afghans and foreign nationals who do not have legal documents" would be returned to their countries.
Hundreds of thousands of Afghans are said to have migrated across the border since Taliban militants seized power in August 2021 following the hasty departure of international peacekeeping forces. The influx has come at a time when Tehran is already struggling with economic woes sparked by the imposition of drastic international sanctions over its nuclear program.
Taliban officials have said they are seeking the safe return of the refugees, but little movement on the issue has been made to address the situation as more and more people cross the border.
International human rights groups have documented years of violations against Afghan refugees and migrants in Iran, including physical abuse, detention in unsanitary and inhumane conditions, forced payment for transportation and accommodation in camps, slave labor, and the separation of families.
But since Vahidi first made his comments in September, the estimated more than 3 million Afghan refugees and migrants in Iran have endured a surge in abuse.
Videos circulating on social media show Iranian mobs attacking the homes of Afghans or tormenting helpless Afghans on the streets.
Vahidi condemned the attacks saying it was "wrong that some people in our country are tormenting Afghans," but the dire economic conditions in Iran, which has been hit hard by years of Western economic sanctions, continues to fuel anger toward the migrants, with the number of Afghans forcefully deported back to their country rising.
Many of them fled their homeland because of fears of Taliban persecution and the rapidly declining economic prospects since the hard-line Islamists returned to power two years ago.
Iran's plans to deport undocumented Afghans also come amid its worsening ties with Afghanistan's de facto Taliban rulers. Taliban militants have engaged in deadly clashes with Iranian border guards in recent months amid a dispute over cross-border water resources.
“If I return to Afghanistan, my life will be in grave danger," Fawad, a former soldier of the now defunct Afghan National Army, told RFE/RL’s Radio Azadi.
Two years ago, Fawad, who only gave his first name, reached Iran through [human] smuggling routes after enduring many difficulties.
“I ask the Islamic republic of Iran not to expel us,” he said.
The announcement has also rattled Afghans with legal permission to live and work in Iran.
"I still cannot rent an apartment easily and cannot open a bank account under my name," Mujibullah Raufi, an Afghan refugee in Iran, told Radio Azadi.
“I cannot get a SIM [mobile phone] card under my name and have no prospects of getting a decent job,” he added.
Iran has hosted millions of Afghans for more than four decades but Tehran has often complained of the lack of international aid for hosting Afghans.
More than 70 percent of the 3.6 million Afghans who left their country after the Taliban militants seized back power in August 2021 fled to Iran.
Data show most are educated middle-class Afghans who served in the fallen pro-Western Afghan republic's security forces or civil bureaucracy.
Iranian Activist Fatemeh Sepehri Back In Prison After Heart Surgery Earlier This Month
Iranian activist Fatemeh Sepehri, an outspoken critic of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei who was on medical leave from prison, was rearrested at her residence and taken back to prison, her brother said.
"Should any harm befall my sister or brothers, the responsibility lies squarely with [Iran's Supreme Leader] Ali Khamenei," Asghar Sepehri, Fatemeh's brother, said in a post on X, formerly Twitter, on October 19.
Two of Sepehri's brothers are also currently in custody.
Prior to Sepehri’s rearrest, her brother noted that officials from the Islamic Revolutionary Court had informed her that her medical leave had concluded and she was to present herself back at the prison to continue serving her 18-year sentence for propaganda activities against the Islamic republic, cooperation with hostile governments, insulting the late Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini and Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, and gathering and conspiring against national security.
Just before she was taken back into custody, Sepehri reiterated her decision to not willingly return to prison, saying that with very little recovery time following open-heart surgery earlier this month, being put back behind bars was "an affront by the Islamic republic."
She added in a video message that having been home for barely 24 hours after her release from hospital, "should any adversity come my way, Ali Khamenei and his subordinates must provide answers."
Sepehri also made an audio message as she was being apprehended, saying "agents of the Islamic republic are at my door. I'm preparing to accompany them, hoping for a free Iran in the near future."
This recent detention followed her brief return home after medical treatments at Qaem Hospital in the northeastern Iranian city of Mashhad. Sepehri, having undergone open-heart surgery earlier this month, was previously incarcerated but had been released temporarily on medical grounds.
In a separate incident at the hospital, she condemned Hamas's aggression towards Israel in a video statement, proclaiming, "The Iranian people stand in solidarity with Israel, while the Islamic regime misappropriates public funds for militaristic endeavors."
Faremeh Sepehri, known for her bold stance, is among those who have publicly called for the resignation of the Islamic republic's leader. Her activism led to her arrest last year during nationwide protests.
She and the other activists have also called for a new political system within the framework of a new constitution that would secure dignity and equal rights for women.
Criticism of Khamenei, who has the last say on almost every decision in Iran, is considered a red line in Iran, and his critics often land in prison, where political prisoners are routinely held in solitary confinement and subjected to various forms of torture.
Finland Contacts China, Russia Regarding Baltic Sea Pipeline Investigation
Finland's Foreign Ministry said on October 20 that it had contacted China and Russia via diplomatic channels regarding the investigation of damage to a pipeline and a telecoms cable in the Baltic Sea. Early on October 8, a gas pipeline and a telecoms cable connecting Finland and Estonia were broken, in what Finnish investigators say may have been deliberate sabotage. The Finnish Foreign Ministry said in a statement given to Reuters that it had contacted China to seek help getting in touch with the Hong Kong-registered NewNew Polar Bear vessel, a ship named as a subject of investigation by Finnish police.
Pakistani PM Makes Rare Visit To China's Xinjiang
Pakistan's prime minister offered Friday Prayers in China's Xinjiang Province, as he became one of the few leaders of an Islamic country to visit the region since more than 1 million Uyghurs and other Muslim minorities there were swept into detention facilities. Successive governments in Islamabad have refused to acknowledge evidence of the mass incarceration of Muslims by its key economic ally in a region that borders Pakistan. Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar travelled to China to take part in a summit hosted by President Xi Jinping in Beijing this week to celebrate his Belt and Road Initiative, a vast trade and infrastructure project. A statement released by Kakar's office made no mention of the alleged human rights abuses.
Ukrainian Forces Hold Out, Zelenskiy Says, Amid Continued Russian Onslaught On Eastern City
Ukrainian forces repelled a new Russian attack on the eastern city of Avdiyivka and were holding their ground in heavy fighting in the area, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said in his evening address on October 20, thanking “all our boys who are powerfully holding the defense and destroying the occupier day after day.”
Avdiyivka has been a focal point of the fighting in the eastern Donetsk region for the past several weeks as Moscow’s forces attempt a breakthrough.
Zelenskiy said Russian losses "are really staggering," adding that "it is precisely losses by the occupier that Ukraine needs."
Zelenskiy and top military commanders on October 20 visited the southern region of Kherson, where they discussed the situation there and around Avdiyivka and Kupyansk, a city in the Kharkiv region north of Avdiyivka where Russian forces have also intensified attacks.
A Telegram channel close to the Russian Defense Ministry said on October 19 that Russian troops were "continuing the operation to capture the Avdiyivka fortified area."
Russian troops were able to occupy the ash pit of the Avdiyivka coke plant, it said, but the Ukrainian troops counterattacked near the village of Berdychiy to the northwest of Avdiyivka and pushed the Russian units back to the railway.
Journalists with a project of the BBC and independent Russian media outlet Mediazona said on October 29 that the number of Russian troop deaths in the war was 34,857. Over the past two weeks, the list has increased by 953 names, the project said.
The project counts only deaths established through open sources -- documents, messages from relatives, and data on graves. The Russian Defense Ministry does not disclose data on personnel losses and does not comment on figures reported by journalists.
Russian state media reported a personnel change in the top ranks of the Russian military on October 20. Citing sources, TASS and RIA Novosti reported that Colonel-General Viktor Afzalov had been appointed commander of the Russian air force. Afzalov was promoted from his position of acting air force chief, a role he assumed after General Sergei Surovikin was removed from the post in August.
Reports from the battlefield on October 20 said a Russian missile targeted homes in Kryviy Rih in the central Ukrainian region of Dnipropetrovsk, killing 60-year-old man and leaving a 57-year-old woman in serious condition.
"The enemy aimed a rocket at a dacha cooperative," said Serhiy Lysak, governor of Dnipropetrovsk, on Telegram.
The shelling caused a fire, which had been extinguished, he said.
The Russian military earlier on October 20 launched fresh artillery attacks on civilian areas of nine regions of Ukraine, killing one person, wounding several more, and causing damage to civilian infrastructure that left many residents without electricity.
Ukraine's Energy Ministry said in a statement that due to the shelling, power was cut partially or totally in the regions of Donetsk, Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhzhya, Sumy, Kharkiv, Kherson, and Chernihiv.
In the southern region of Kherson, an 80-year-old woman was killed in the city of Beryslav and her home was destroyed by a Russian shell, regional Governor Oleksandr Prokudin said on Telegram on October 20.
Beryslav, like much of the Kherson region that was liberated by Ukrainian forces one year ago, has been systematically targeted by Russian shelling and missile strikes from across the eastern bank of the Dnieper River.
In the northeastern region of Kharkiv, Russian forces shelled the village of Kupyansk-Vuzloviy and the town of Vovchansk early on October 20, wounding two people and causing damage to civilian infrastructure, regional Governor Oleh Synyehubov said on Telegram.
Russian forces "fired artillery, mortars, rockets, and other weapons at civilian-populated areas," Synyehubov said, wounding two men and destroying a youth center and damaging several residential buildings.
The battlefield information could not be independently verified.
Migrants Who Got Russian Citizenship 'Should Lose It' If They Refuse To Fight In Ukraine
Investigative Committee chief Aleksandr Bastrykin has said that migrants who obtained Russian citizenship should be stripped of it if they refuse to fight in Ukraine. "If, as a citizen of the Russian Federation, one is not ready to fulfill one's military duty, one should be deprived of Russian citizenship," Bastrykin was quoted by the committee's press service as saying on October 19. In August, security forces conducted raids in several Russian regions in search of men who recently received Russian citizenship and did not register for the military. The police handed them summonses on the spot or immediately took them to military barracks. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service, click here.
U.S., EU To Seek Unity In The Face Of Crises At Summit
U.S. President Joe Biden and European Union leaders Ursula von der Leyen and Charles Michel delivered a message of unity on October 20 with regard to the Israel-Hamas and Ukraine wars as they met at the White House. The EU-U.S. summit takes place against a backdrop of global crises as Ukraine battles Russia's invasion and Israel gears up for an invasion of Gaza. "These conflicts show democracies must stand together," von der Leyen said as the American and European leaders presented a united front and sought to strengthen their "strategic partnership."
Russian Court Prolongs Detention Of RFE/RL Journalist Until October 23
A Russian court has accepted a request by prosecutors to extend the detention of RFE/RL journalist Alsu Kurmasheva after she was picked up earlier this week by police on charges of failing to register as a foreign agent.
The press service of the Sovetsky district Court of Kazan said Kurmasheva's detention was extended by 72 hours, which would bring it to 1 p.m. Moscow time on October 23.
Wearing a black hooded jacket and a white COVID-style breathing mask, Kurmasheva sat in a glass box and waved during the hearing.
Kurmasheva -- a journalist with RFE/RL's Tatar-Bashkir Service based in the Czech Republic, who holds dual U.S. and Russian citizenship -- traveled to Russia for a family emergency in May.
She was temporarily detained while waiting for her return flight on June 2 at Kazan airport, where both of her passports were confiscated. She has not been able to leave Russia since as she awaited the return of her travel documents.
Authorities on October 11 fined Kurmasheva 10,000 rubles ($103) for failing to register her U.S. passport with Russian authorities, according to local media reports based on court documents they've seen.
Kurmasheva was detained again on October 18 and charged this time with failing to register as a foreign agent, a crime that carries a maximum sentence of five years in prison.
The Investigative Committee said that Kurmasheva is suspected of failing "to fulfill the obligation established by the legislation of the Russian Federation to submit to the authorized body documents necessary for inclusion in the register of foreign agents, committed by a person carrying out the targeted collection of information in the field of military, military-technical activities of the Russian Federation, whose receipt by foreign sources can be used against the security of the Russian Federation."
It did not give any further details.
"We are concerned by the decision to prolong Alsu's detention," RFE/RL acting President Jeffrey Gedmin said. "Journalism is not a crime. She must be released to her family immediately."
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov denied Moscow was engaged in a campaign to persecute U.S. citizens. He did not comment further on Kurmasheva's detention.
Russia's detention of Kurmasheva, the second U.S. media member to be held by Moscow this year, triggered a wave of criticism from rights groups and politicians saying the move signals new level of wartime censorship.
Russia has been accused of detaining Americans to use as bargaining chips to exchange for Russians jailed in the United States. Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich was arrested for allegedly spying -- a charge he and the newspaper vehemently deny -- in March.
Since 2012, Russia has used its so-called foreign agent laws to label and punish critics of government policies. It has also been increasingly used to shut down civil society and media groups in Russia since the Kremlin launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine.
"The persecution of Alsu Kurmasheva is an example of the relentless crackdown on journalism and the right to freedom of expression in Russia," said Marie Struthers, Amnesty International’s director for Eastern Europe and Central Asia.
"It also marks an alarming escalation in the harassment of media professionals, as it’s the first time this offence has been used to directly target a journalist for their professional activities, putting her at risk of a five-year imprisonment."
The UN Human Rights Office, the Committee to Protect Journalists, and the chairman of the U.S. House of Representative's Foreign Affairs Committee also called for the immediate release of Kurmasheva.
The U.S. State Department said it was aware of reports that Kurmasheva had been arrested but it had not received official notification from Russia over the matter.
The foreign agent law allows authorities to label nonprofit organizations as “foreign agents” if they receive funding from abroad and are engaged in political activities.
RFE/RL says the law amounts to political censorship meant to prevent journalists from performing their professional duties and is challenging the authorities' moves in Russian courts and at the European Court of Human Rights.
More than 30 RFE/RL employees have been listed as "foreign agents" by the Russian Justice Ministry in their personal capacity.
In March, a Moscow court declared the bankruptcy of RFE/RL's operations in Russia following the company's refusal to pay multiple fines totaling more than 1 billion rubles ($14 million) for noncompliance with the law.
Russia Says It Is Coordinating Middle East Policy With China
Russia says it is coordinating its policy in the Middle East and North Africa with China. The Russian Foreign Ministry said on October 19 that Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov held talks in Doha with Zhai Jun, China's special envoy for the Middle East, in which they exchanged views on the conflict between Israel and Hamas. "There was confirmation of the constant focus of Moscow and Beijing on close coordination of efforts in the interests of a political settlement of this and other crises in the Middle East and North Africa region," the ministry said in a statement.
NATO Diplomats Discuss Growing Concern Over Hungary's 'Deepening Relationship With Russia' At Budapest Meeting
NATO ambassadors met on October 19 in Budapest as concerns grow over Hungary’s relations with Russia following talks between Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban and Russian President Vladimir Putin earlier this week.
U.S. Ambassador to Hungary David Pressman told RFE/RL that the diplomats have “security concerns” over the “deepening relationship" between Russia and the NATO and EU member.
The ambassadors, including a representative of Sweden, whose membership in NATO is pending, gathered in the Hungarian capital just days after Orban met Putin at a forum in China where they discussed bilateral cooperation in natural gas and crude oil transportation as well as nuclear energy.
“It is worrying that Hungary has decided to contact Putin in this way,” Pressman said.
“We see Hungary as an ally, but at the same time we also see that Hungary is deepening its relationship with Russia despite its brutal war in Ukraine,” he added.
Pressman also said that Washington expects these “legitimate security concerns” to be taken seriously by the Hungarian government.
Orban was the first leader of an EU country to meet with Putin since the International Criminal Court issued an arrest warrant accusing the Russian president of a war crime over the illegal deportation of Ukrainian children to Russia.
Days earlier, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto visited Moscow for an energy forum and said that Budapest has no intention of reducing purchases of Russian oil supplied through the Druzhba pipeline even though the EU has sanctioned the Russian oil sector.
Orban has spoken out against the Western sanctions on Russia in response to its invasion of Ukraine and has opposed plans to grant more aid to Ukraine.
In his recent meeting with Putin, Orban reportedly told the Russian leader it was crucial for all of Europe, including Hungary, that the flow of refugees, sanctions, and fighting stop.
Orban’s strengthening of ties with Russia has resulted in strains in Hungary’s relations with NATO and EU allies in recent years.
Ukrainian Parliament Votes In Favor Of Bill To Ban Churches Affiliated With Russia
The Ukrainian parliament has given initial approval to legislation that would ban religious organizations associated with Russia, a measure that the Ukrainian Orthodox Church (UOC) says is aimed directly at banning it from Ukraine.
Deputies voted on October 19 to support the bill in its first reading, said Yaroslav Zheleznyak, a member of parliament, on Telegram. The measure must be backed in a second reading and approved by the president to go into force.
The UOC is a branch of Ukraine’s Orthodox Church that previously was under the jurisdiction of the Russian Orthodox patriarch in Moscow. It cut ties with Moscow in May over Russia’s unprovoked invasion of Ukraine, but it has been accused of maintaining links with Russia.
The Ukrainian Security Service (SBU) said on October 19 that 68 criminal cases, including accusations of treason, had been initiated against UOC representatives since Russia's invasion.
Earlier this year, Ukrainian authorities accused UOC Metropolitan Pavlo of inciting religious enmity and denying Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and placed him under house arrest. He has denied the accusations.
Ukrainian authorities leveled new accusations against the UOC on October 19, saying that the leadership of the Russian Orthodox Church is involved in creating private military companies in Russia for the war against Ukraine.
"According to the instructions of the Moscow Patriarch, their [private military companies] are engaged in the recruitment and combat training of mercenaries for the war against Ukraine,” the Security Service of Ukraine said.
It said one such private military company, St. Andrew's Cross, is documented to operate out of a cathedral in St. Petersburg.
"Within the walls of the religious institution, its representatives recruit parishioners for further inclusion in the composition of the occupying groups of the Russian Federation, which are involved in the front line,” the SBU said.
The bill passed by the Verkhovna Rada on October 19 would ban the activities of religious organizations affiliated with centers of influence "in a state that carries out armed aggression against Ukraine." It says a court of law would be empowered to terminate such activities.
The Ukrainian Orthodox Church said in a statement issued after the vote that the bill is essentially aimed at banning the UOC.
“The draft law itself does not mention the UOC, but its origin (a decision of the National Security Council regarding the UOC), media, and political support indicate that this law will be applied to the UOC, which is actually an independent church,” it said, adding that the parliament is “deliberately trying to pass [the UOC] off as the Russian Orthodox Church.”
The UOC also says the draft law would not comply with the Ukrainian Constitution and the European Convention on Human Rights and accuses Kyiv of trying to portray its Ukrainian clergymen and believers as "agents of the Russian Federation."
The Russian Orthodox Church has staunchly backed President Vladimir Putin and Moscow’s invasion.
Kazakhstan Says It Restricted Export Of War-Related Goods To Russia
Kazakhstan has restricted the export of goods to Russia that can be used for military purposes following demands from the West that the Central Asian nation and its neighbors abide by sanctions imposed on Moscow over its full-scale invasion of Ukraine.
Kazakh Deputy Trade Minister Kairat Torebaev said on October 19 that the export to Russia of 106 goods “related to the war” had been banned by the government, including items such as drone components, electronics, and computer chips manufactured abroad.
“We have completely restricted their export,” he said.
Western countries have criticized Kazakhstan and other Central Asian governments for allowing military supplies to cross their borders and flow into Russia since Moscow launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.
An RFE/RL investigation published in June revealed how sanctioned Western electronics make their way to Russia via Kyrgyz and Kazakh firms -- some set up shortly after the Kremlin's invasion of Ukraine -- and end up in the hands of companies that have supplied the Russian defense industry.
Both the United States and the European Union have been urging Central Asian governments to resist efforts by Moscow to use trade routes through the region to evade sanctions imposed on Russia because of its war.
The EU has sought to crack down on re-exports of sensitive goods by third countries to Russia with a measure allowing it to restrict certain exports to states that fail to cooperate.
The October 19 announcement came weeks after Kazakh President Qasym-Zhomart Toqaev vowed not to help Russia circumvent Western sanctions after talks with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in Berlin.
“Kazakhstan has unambiguously stated that it will follow the sanctions regime,” Toqaev said on September 28.
Kazakhstan is a close economic and military ally of Moscow, and it shares a 7,500-kilometer border with Russia and has strong ties with Moscow despite its invasion of Ukraine.
Earlier in October Tokaev met Russian President Vladimir Putin at the Novo-Ogaryovo state residence outside Moscow.
Kazakhstan was among 32 countries that abstained from voting on a UN resolution calling for an immediate end to Russia's war in Ukraine and the removal of Russian forces from Ukrainian territory in February 2023.
Finland Blocks Russian Property Acquisitions Over Defense Concerns
Finland's Defense Ministry said on October 19 that it had blocked three planned property transactions involving Russian buyers on grounds that allowing the acquisitions to take place could hamper the defense of Finnish territory. "The real estate acquisitions in question can be considered to hinder the organization of national defense or the surveillance and safeguarding of territorial integrity," the ministry said in a statement. The decision concerns two properties in Ruokolahti and one in Kitee, the Defense Ministry said, both near the Russian border in southern Finland.
Finnish Police Complete On-Site Probe At Damaged Baltic Sea Pipeline
Finnish police said on October 19 that they had completed their crime scene investigation into the damage to a subsea gas pipeline between Finland and Estonia.
The Balticconnector pipeline linking Finland and Estonia ruptured earlier this month in what authorities said may have been a deliberate act of sabotage, cutting off the flow of gas between the two countries until April at least.
A gas pipeline and telecoms cable connecting the two countries were damaged on October 8. Helsinki is investigating the pipeline incident, while Tallinn is probing the cable incident.
Finnish police said in a statement that samples collected at the site of the damaged pipeline in cooperation with Finland's armed forces and coast guard would now be analyzed.
Meanwhile, Estonia says it will also probe the damage to a Baltic Sea telecommunications cable connecting the country to Sweden as part of its ongoing investigation into the Balticonnector rupture.
Sweden said on October 17 that a third link had been damaged. Estonia said on October 19 its probe would be expanded to include that incident.
Bosnia Raises Terrorism Threat Level Due To Gaza Conflict
Bosnia-Herzegovina has stepped up security measures amid what the government said were ''growing concerns over potential repercussions'' stemming from the ongoing conflict in Gaza. Security Minister Nenad Nesic on October 19 reassured the public that the authorities were prepared to face any challenges. Several European countries, including France, Austria, and neighboring Slovenia, have also raised their terrorism-threat levels. Around half of Bosnia's 3.3 million people are Muslim, a large majority being moderate in their religious beliefs, although some Bosniaks were radicalized by foreign fighters during the 1992-95 war. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Balkan Service, click here.
Mahsa Amini And Iran's 'Women, Life, Freedom' Movement Win EU's Sakharov Prize
Mahsa Amini and the "Women, Life, Freedom" movement in Iran that was triggered by her death were awarded this year's Sakharov Prize, the European Parliament’s top rights award, the second honor bestowed upon Iranian women this month for their sometimes deadly struggle for human rights after activist Narges Mohammadi won the Nobel Peace prize.
The 22-year-old Amini died in Tehran in September 2022 while in the custody of the notorious Iranian morality police for an alleged hijab infraction. The authorities claimed she had died due to medical problems, but her family and witnesses at the scene of her arrest said she was beaten by police and died as a result of her injuries.
Roberta Metsola, president of the European Parliament, said when announcing the winners on October 19 that the "brutal murder" of Amini "marked a turning point" in the battle for women's rights in Iran.
"The selection of our daughter as the winner of the most prestigious human rights award of the European Union shows the attention you and the world community pay to the oppression of [Mahsa] and many of her generation who lost their lives unjustly because of the desire to live a free life," Amini's father said in a statement to RFE/RL's Radio Farda.
"We believe that people's solidarity and political and social relations around the world should make the world a safer place for children and youth and human life. Those who have many dreams to live a better life in a safe world. Our daughter is not dead. We live with her. We are happy that her name became a symbol of freedom and equality in the world and we feel that she is happy and pleased like us."
Amini's death in September 2022 triggered anti-government protests in Iran in what is considered to be the biggest threat to the Islamic government since the 1979 revolution.
Iranian authorities have responded to the unrest with a crackdown on demonstrations that has left hundreds dead and thousands injured.
"I'm very happy, I expected it. I knew it, [she] deserves it. [She's] worth more than this," Amini’s mother Mojgan Eftekhari told Radio Farda after the announcement.
"It has triggered a women-led movement that is making history. The world has heard the chants of Women, Rights, Freedom -- three words that have become a rallying cry for all those standing up for equality, for dignity, and freedom in Iran," she said.
Women have been at the forefront of the unrest that Amini's death unleashed in Iran, with many defiantly removing their hijabs, or Islamic head scarves, in public as a sign of protest. Some -- including celebrities and other luminaries -- posted videos of themselves on social media cutting their hair.
Iranian authorities have tried to tighten restrictions on wearing the hijab, while at the same time making the system less confrontational. But those efforts have largely failed.
On October 1, 16-year-old high-school student Armita Garavand was reportedly assaulted by police on the Tehran subway for not wearing a hijab. She has been in coma since the alleged assault on the Tehran Metro and doctors recently said her condition is deteriorating.
As part of a brutal and sometimes deadly crackdown on dissent, Iran's security institutions have escalated their aggressive campaign to curb free speech, detaining thousands over the past year in a country that international human rights organizations have consistently ranked as one of the world's top oppressors.
Earlier this week, an Iranian court sentenced Amini’s lawyer, Saleh Nikbakht, to one year in prison on a charge of “propaganda against the system” after he spoke to media about her case.
The Sakharov Prize for Freedom of Thought is awarded each year by the European Parliament. Named in honor of Soviet physicist and political dissident Andrei Sakharov, it was set up in 1988 to honor individuals and organizations defending human rights and fundamental freedoms and comes with a sum of 50,000 euros ($53,000).
Last year, the European Parliament awarded the prize to the people of Ukraine, represented by their president, elected leaders, and civil society, amid Russia’s full-scale invasion.
Other previous winners include the jailed Russian opposition figure Aleksei Navalny, the democratic opposition in Belarus, and the jailed advocate for China's Uyghur minority, Ilham Tohti.
The other shortlisted nominees for this year’s Sakharov Prize were rights activists Vilma Nunez de Escorcia and Monsignor Rolando Jose Alvarez Lagos from Nicaragua and three women who have fought for abortion rights -- Justyna Wydrzynska from Poland, Morena Herrera from El Salvador, and Colleen McNicholas from the United States.
The movement for women's rights in Iran was also recognized earlier in October by the Nobel Committee, which awarded the 2023 Nobel Peace Prize to Mohammadi and recognized the hundreds of thousands of people who "have demonstrated against Iran's theocratic regime's policies of discrimination and oppression targeting women."
Bucharest Says Kyiv Recognizes Romanian As Official Language of Romanian Minority
Romanian Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu said Kyiv has decided to officially recognize Romanian as the language of Ukraine's Romanian minority and welcomed President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's backing of the move. Ciolacu confirmed the move in a post on X, formerly Twitter. His message came after the first joint meeting of the Romanian and Ukrainian governments in Kyiv on October 18. President Klaus Iohannis also saluted Kyiv's decision. "I welcome the step taken today by Ukraine's government in implementing the understanding on the issue of so-called 'Moldovan' artificial language I reached with President Zelenskiy last week in Bucharest," Iohannis tweeted. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Romanian Service, click here.
Belarusian Activist Handed Another Year In 'Strict-Regime' Prison
Zmitser Dashkevich, a well-known Belarusian activist who was not released from prison in July after finishing an 18-month term he was handed for taking part in the 2020 anti-government rallies, has been sentenced to another year in a strict-regime prison, this time on a charge of "blatantly disobeying penitentiary guards." Dashkevich's wife, Nasta, is currently serving a parole-like three-year sentence for taking part in the 2020 rallies against the official results of the presidential poll that declared the authoritarian ruler of Belarus, Alyaksandr Lukashenka, the winner. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Belarus Service, click here.
