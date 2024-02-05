News
At Least 10 Police Officers Killed In Attack In Pakistan's Northwest Days Before Polls
Dozens of heavily armed fighters attacked a police station in Pakistan's volatile northwest before dawn on February 5, killing at least 10 police officers and wounding six others who fled, authorities said.
The attack, which comes just three days ahead of general elections scheduled for February 8, was not immediately claimed by any group. Pakistan has seen a growing number of militant attacks over the past several months.
The Chaudwan police station in Daraban, a town in the Dera Ismail Khan district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province that borders Afghanistan, was attacked by dozens of fighters at around 3 a.m., local police said in a statement.
An hourslong firefight ensued between the security forces and the attackers, who also used grenades, said Daraban deputy police chief Malik Anees ul Hassan, adding that security forces were now searching for the perpetrators.
The attack was the second in two months in the same district, after a suicide car bomb killed at least 23 troops and wounded another 32 outside a police station on December 5.
Following that attack, claimed by a little-known group, Tehrik-e Jihad Pakistan, believed to have ties with the Pakistani Taliban, Pakistani security forces launched several operations, killing dozens of militants across the region, according to the military.
Tehrik-e Taliban Pakistan (TTP), Islamic State (IS) and other militant groups have for years attacked security forces and civilians in the border areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
Violence has also been on the rise the southwestern province of Balochistan, where four police officers and two civilians were killed late last month by militants from the Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA), a banned Baloch separatist group.
The recent upsurge in violence in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan has prompted security concerns among authorities ahead of the February 8 election, but Pakistan's election commission, after consultations with security officials, said that polls would go ahead as planned.
Central authorities said thousands of army and police will be deployed across Pakistan to ensure the safety of the election.
With reporting by AP, AFP, and Reuters
- By Current Time
Russian Helicopter Crashes In Lake, Killing Three
Russia's emergencies service says one of its helicopters has crashed into Lake Onega, in the northwestern region of Karelia, killing all three crew on board. Communication was lost with the Mi-8 helicopter, which was on a training mission, on February 4, the service said. The wreckage was located some 11 kilometers from the shore of the lake, Europe's second-largest, at a depth of 50 meters, the Emergency Situations Ministry said in a statement on February 5. The cause of the crash was not immediately known, authorities said, adding that an investigation has been opened. To read the original story by Current Time, click here.
Senators Release A Border And Ukraine Deal But The House Speaker Declares It 'Dead On Arrival'
U.S. senators on February 5 released a highly anticipated $118 billion package that pairs border enforcement policy with wartime aid for Ukraine, Israel, and other U.S. allies, but it quickly ran into opposition from House Republicans, including Speaker Mike Johnson. The proposal could be the best chance for President Joe Biden to resupply Ukraine with wartime aid -- a major foreign policy goal shared by both the Senate’s top Democrat, Senator Chuck Schumer, and top Republican, Senator Mitch McConnell. But Johnson said on social media that it would be “dead on arrival” if it reaches the House.
U.S. Strikes Missiles In Yemen, Says Military
U.S. forces carried out air strikes against five missiles in Yemen February 4 -- one meant for land attacks and the others for targeting ships. The strikes came a day after U.S. and British forces launched air raids against Yemen's Iranian-backed Huthis. U.S. forces "conducted a strike in self-defense against a Huthi land attack cruise missile," and later struck "four anti-ship cruise missiles, all of which were prepared to launch against ships in the Red Sea," U.S. Central Command said on X, formerly Twitter.
Israel To Recruit Workers From Uzbekistan, India, Sri Lanka In Place Of Palestinians
Israel's government said on February 4 that it would bring in 65,000 foreign workers from Uzbekistan, India, and Sri Lanka to resume construction stalled since October 7 when Palestinian workers were sent home in the wake of the attack on Israel by Hamas, which has been designated as a terrorist organization by the United States and the EU. Some 72,000 Palestinian workers were employed on construction sites in Israel prior to the attack, which prompted the government to lay them off and exclude them from Israel for security reasons. A Housing Ministry spokesperson said new groups of foreign workers were expected to arrive in the coming weeks.
- By AFP
Turkey Confirms Imminent Putin Visit, Without Specifying Date
Turkish Foreign Affairs Minister Hakan Fidan on February 4 confirmed an imminent visit by Russian President Vladimir Putin, without announcing an exact date. "This visit will provide us the opportunity to discuss numerous issues," the minister told state television. Local media have mentioned February 12 as a likely date, but President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s office hasn't confirmed it. Turkey -- which would be the first NATO member that Putin has visited since the February 2022 start of his full-scale invasion of Ukraine -- last month finally approved Sweden's entry into the Atlantic alliance.
Russia Charges Self-Exiled Ex-Duma Deputy Who Opposed War With 'High Treason'
Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) has charged Kyiv-based Russian opposition politician Ilya Ponomaryov, a former State Duma deputy who opposed President Vladimir Putin’s war in Ukraine, with high treason and participation in a terrorist organization.
Ponomaryov confirmed the charges in a Facebook post on February 4, saying the FSB has “opened several criminal cases, including treason in the form of defection to the side of the enemy [and] participation in calls for terror, all combined into one proceeding.”
“By the way, I have also combined all forms of struggle against Putinism in one proceeding. And something tells me that my efficiency will be higher,” he said in mocking the Kremlin.
A year ago, Ponomaryov, was added to the Interior Ministry's list of alleged terrorists and extremists, a move often used to crack down on political opponents.
Ponomaryov, 48, was the lone lawmaker at the State Duma who voted against Russia's 2014 annexation of Crimea from Ukraine.
He fled Russia for the United States in 2014 and later moved to Ukraine, where he has lived after obtaining citizenship.
His current whereabouts are unclear, but the Facebook post indicated that he was in Berlin.
In August 2022, a court in Moscow issued an arrest warrant for Ponomaryov on a charge of discrediting Russia's armed forces. The charge stemmed from his interview to the Forum of a Free Russia YouTube channel, in which he condemned the war in Ukraine.
The FSB, in its statement, said that "the Investigative Directorate opened and consolidated into a single criminal case” the charges of “high treason in the form of siding with an enemy,” “participation in the activities of an organization recognized as terrorist under Russian laws,” and “public Internet calls for activities aimed against Russia’s security.”
Report: G7, EU Consider Plan To Use Frozen Russian Assets As Collateral To Help Rebuild Ukraine
The Group of Seven leading industrial nations and the EU are considering a proposal to use more than $250 billion in frozen Russian central bank assets as collateral to help fund the reconstruction of war-torn Ukraine, according to a report on February 4 by Bloomberg News, which cited people familiar with the matter. Under the proposal, Ukraine’s allies could sell debt to contribute to the reconstruction of the country. Frozen assets would be used as collateral. Proponents argue that any eventual settlement to the conflict under international law will find Russia liable to pay for the damage it has caused. Should Russia refuse, claims could be made on the frozen assets, proponents said.
- By dpa
Berlin Monitoring Targeted Disruptions To Baltic Satellite Navigation
German security agencies are closely tracking targeted disruptions of satellite navigation in the Baltic Sea region. German security researchers, aviation experts, and military personnel are monitoring the GPS interference closely, locating specific sources of interference, though these have not been made public. "Since December 2023, sporadic interference with the navigation signals emitted by the Global Positioning System (GPS) satellite navigation system has been reported from the northeastern area of German airspace," the German Transport Ministry told the dpa news agency. Specialists say Russia could be one possible source of the disruptions. Moscow protects its own cities with a kind of jamming shield against attacks.
At Least 40 Police Officers Injured In Bus-Truck Collision In Pakistan
At least 40 police officers were injured in a bus-truck collision in the Buner region of Pakistan's northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province, officials told Radio Mashaal on February 4. An official with the regional rescue agency said 50 people were on the police bus when it was hit by a truck near the village of Mandlam. The personnel were in the region to conduct work related to upcoming elections. Serious road accidents are common in Pakistan, mainly due to speeding, poor road infrastructure, and the use of unfit vehicles. To read the original story by RFE/RL’s Radio Mashaal, click here.
U.S. Republican Lawmakers Announce Bill That Provides More Military Aid To Israel But None For Ukraine
Republican lawmakers in the U.S. House of Representatives said they would move forward on a new package of military aid to Israel that leaves out more assistance for Ukraine. The top Republican in the House, Mike Johnson, unveiled the plan in a letter to Republican colleagues on February 3. The proposal sets up a legislative clash with a competing measure being finalized in the Senate. That measure pairs major changes to U.S. immigration policies with a wider package of military aid for both Israel and Ukraine. President Joe Biden has pleaded with lawmakers to authorize new Ukraine aid, while Donald Trump, the likely Republican nominee for the November presidential election, has signaled opposition.
U.S. Vows Additional Steps -- 'Some Perhaps Unseen' -- In Attacks Against Iran-Linked Sites
Washington vowed additional military action against Iran-backed groups in the Middle East following two days of attacks in Syria, Iraq, and Yemen in retaliation for months of assaults on U.S. assets in the region, including a drone attack that killed three American service members in Jordan last month.
White House national-security spokesman John Kirby said in a series of TV interviews on February 4 that U.S. strikes on February 2-3 were just the “first round” of military action and that more will follow.
“It began with strikes on Friday night [February 2], but that is not the end of it,” he told NBC TV.
“We intend to take additional strikes and additional action to continue to send a clear message that the United States will respond when our forces are attacked or people are killed.”
He told CBS there will be "more steps -- some seen, some perhaps unseen," adding, though, that "I would not describe it as some open-ended military campaign."
Earlier on February 4, U.S. forces said they hit an additional Huthi target in Yemen, destroying what they said was an “anti-ship cruise missile” site that had threatened Red Sea shipping traffic.
The statement by U.S. Central Command, released early on February 4, came hours after the United States and Britain stuck more than three dozen targets in Yemen that officials identified as sites operated by the Iran-backed Huthi rebel group.
The U.S. statement did not identify where the “anti-ship cruise missile” site was located, and said only that U.S. forces acted in “self-defense.”
A spokesman for Huthi fighters, who have fired dozens missiles at commercial ship traffic passing through the Red Sea, earlier said the attacks "will not deter us" and vowed a response.
In the strikes on February 3, U.S. officials said 36 targets in 13 different locations in Yemen had been hit by U.S. F/A-18 jets launched from the USS Dwight D. Eisenhower aircraft carrier and by Tomahawk missiles fired by warships in the Red Sea.
They were the latest in a widening campaign by U.S. forces and its allies hitting locations not only Yemen, but also, on February 2, in Syria and Iraq. All the targets are where Iranian-linked proxy groups are believed to be operating, U.S. officials say.
Iran, whose Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps have extensive ties to militias throughout the Middle East, accused the United States of undermining regional stability.
The “attack on Syria and Iraq is an adventurous action and another strategic mistake by the U.S. government, which will have no result other than intensifying tension and instability in the region," Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Naser Kanani said.
Iraqi officials have also reacted angrily.
The U.S. response followed an incident on January 28 in Jordan, when a drone hit a U.S. base, killing three American service members. Washington blamed Tehran and its allies operating in Syria and Iraq.
The wider Middle East continues to grapple with the Israeli military operation in Gaza that is aimed at rooting out the U.S. and EU-designated terror group Hamas. Gaza has been devastated by the Israeli onslaught, with outside observers saying tens of thousands of Palestinian civilians have been killed.
Officials in the Middle East, and also some in Washington, D.C., have warned that the expanding U.S. strikes risk sparking a broader war in the region.
With reporting by AP
Cosmonaut Sets Record For Cumulative Time In Space, Says Russian Agency
Russia’s space agency said cosmonaut Oleg Kononenko had set a world record for total cumulative time spent in space. Roskosmos said in a statement that Kononenko had clocked 879 total days in orbit as of February 4, surpassing the previous record held by his compatriot, Gennady Padalka. Kononenko, 59, racked up the tally over five trips to the International Space Station, first beginning in 2008. The record is a bright spot for Russia’s beleaguered space program, which has been battered by Western sanctions. Roskosmos has also slipped behind private companies like Space X which are rapidly expanding their space programs. American Peggy Whitson holds NASA's record for cumulative days in space: 655.
Zelenskiy Meets Soldiers On Frontline Visit As Storm Around Zaluzhniy's Possible Ouster Grows
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy visited a frontline village on February 4, hailing the “warriors” who are fighting there amid reports he is preparing to fire his popular military commander, while Moscow-installed officials said the search-and-rescue effort at the site of a building attack in Russia-occupied Lysychansk has ended, with the death toll set at 28.
"I have the great honor to be here today, to reward you, because you have such a difficult and decisive mission on your shoulders, to repel the enemy and win this war," Zelenskiy told soldiers on February 4 following his visit to Robotyne, a southern village in the Zaporizhzhya region that was one of the few successes by Ukrainian forces during last year’s counteroffensive.
The presidential office released video of Zelenskiy handing out medals to troops of the 65th Separate Mechanized Brigade, which led the advance on Robotyne, a village with a prewar population of about 450 people.
While there, Zelenskiy appointed Ivan Federov -- mayor of now-occupied Melitopol who was once abducted by Russia -- as head of Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhya region.
Fedorov was abducted in March 2022 when he refused to cooperate with Russians troops, triggering local protests and calls by Zelenskiy for his immediate release. He was released five days later.
Zelenskiy faces a growing political storm amid reports he is poised to push out the country’s top military commander, General Valeriy Zaluzhniy.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's full-scale invasion, Kyiv's counteroffensive, Western military aid, global reaction, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war in Ukraine, click here.
Polls show that Zaluzhniy is as popular, if not more so, than Zelenskiy, and some experts fear that, were Zelenskiy to oust Zaluzhniy, it would demoralize some of Ukraine's troops and undermine national unity.
There has been no official word from Zelenskiy’s office about his intentions in regard to Zaluzhniy’s position, although numerous media reports have said the president has informed his U.S. allies of an impending move.
In remarks to Italian TV late on February 4, Zelenskiy said, without being specific, that he is considering “replacing a number of state leaders," not only in the military.
"It is a question of the people who are to lead Ukraine," he told told RAI television when asked about reports that he is about to fire Zaluzhniy.
"A reset is necessary. I am talking about a replacement of a number of state leaders, not only in the army sector. I am reflecting on this replacement. It's a question for the entire leadership of the country."
"I have in mind something serious that does not concern a single person but the direction of the country's leadership."
Meanwhile, a spokesman for Russia’s Emergency Situations Ministry said the search-and-rescue operation at the site of a deadly building attack in the Russian-occupied city of Lysychansk has been completed.
Rescuers early on February 4 recovered more bodies from the rubble of the building in eastern Ukraine that was hit by apparent artillery fire, bringing the death toll to 28.
The Emergency Situations Ministry said in a post to Telegram that a child was among the bodies recovered from the rubble of the building, which it said housed a bakery and a restaurant. Another 10 people were rescued.
Moscow-imposed officials in the Luhansk region, which is nearly entirely controlled by Russia, initially blamed a Ukrainian drone strike for the attack, but later shifted explanations, asserting it was actually Ukrainian artillery. The claim could not be independently verified.
Ukrainian officials have made no comment on the incident.
Russia took control of Lysychansk in July 2022 after months of fierce fighting.
Nearly two years into Russia’s mass invasion of Ukraine, the battlefield along the nearly 1,200-kilometer front line stretching from northeast Ukraine to the south-central region of Kherson has largely frozen. After an unsuccessful counteroffensive last fall, Ukrainian troops have turned to rebuilding their forces, and shoring up defenses.
Russia, for its part, has continued to push forward in several, localized offensives: near Kupyansk in the north, and around the industrial city of Avdiyivka, to the south.
Both sides have also launched longer-range attacks this winter, using long-distance precision artillery, drones, and air-launched cruise missiles.
Ukraine has increasingly used its drone arsenal to target industrial sites within Russia itself. On February 3, an apparent Ukrainian drone strike hit one of the largest oil refineries in Volgograd, about 400 kilometers east of the Ukrainian border.
Firefighters put out the blaze after several hours, and it was unclear the extent of the damage at the refinery, which is owned by Lukoil, and is one of the largest in Russia. It produces gasoline, diesel and aviation fuel, and fuel for ships.
In Ukraine’s Sumy region, the military administration there said Russian forces had shelled the region in 16 separate attacks the previous day.
With reporting by RFE/RL's Russian and Ukrainian services, Reuters, and AP
Amnesty International Demands Release Of Afghan Educational Activists Held By Taliban
Amnesty International called on Afghanistan’s de facto Taliban rulers to free two activists working for the Fekre Behtar educational organization, who the rights group said were “arbitrarily arrested” in October 2023 in Kabul. Amnesty said that “Ahmad Fahim Azimi and Seddiqullah Afghan’s arrest and arbitrary detention are against international human rights law. They must be immediately and unconditionally released.” Amnesty said the men were falsely accused of assisting girls from the national robotic team to leave the country, inciting women protesters, and organizing protests. They have denied the allegations. After taking power in August 2021, the Taliban severely restricted the rights of women and girls, especially in educational matters.
Moldova's Separatist Transdniester Region Says It Needs More Russian Gas
Moldova's pro-Russia separatist region of Transdniester said on February 3 that it needs more Russian natural gas to operate its industry. Moldova long depended on Russia for gas but last year met its needs from European markets, leaving all available gas from Russian giant Gazprom for the breakaway eastern region. Moldova's pro-European president, Maia Sandu, has backed the switch to European gas in her drive to abandon the country's Soviet legacy and join the EU. Transdniester split from Moldova before the 1991 Soviet collapse and fought a brief war against the newly independent state. Russia maintains troops in the separatist territory.
Rights Groups, U.S. Assail Serbian Court's Acquittal Of Ex-Intelligence Officers In 1999 Murder Of Journalist
BELGRADE -- Western nations, rights groups, family members, and opposition activists condemned a February 2 ruling by a Belgrade appeals court to acquit four former Serbian intelligence officers who had been convicted and imprisoned in the 1999 murder of a prominent journalist and government critic.
“I am shocked by this scandalous ruling,” said Jelena Curuvija, the leader of a media rights group and daughter of Slavko Curuvija, who was shot dead in front of his Belgrade apartment on April 11, 1999.
The U.S. State Department, in remarks to VOA, said that “it is disheartening to see that justice and responsibility for Slavko Curuvija's killers remain elusive, even 25 years after his murder. A sad day for journalism."
"We reaffirm our commitment to end impunity for crimes against journalists and call on the global community to unite in seeking accountability for those who direct and perpetrate violence, harass and intimidate media workers," the State Department added.
Teresa Ribeiro, a representative for the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE), assailed the court ruling.
“The fact that this case still remains unresolved, almost 25 years after this courageous journalist was murdered, is very disturbing,” Ribeiro said in a statement.
“Impunity for this heinous crime is not only extremely painful for Curuvija’s family and colleagues, but also deeply disappointing for the whole of Serbian society. The true test of a rule-of-law based society is how it delivers justice, especially to those who put themselves at risk to uphold the values of a free press,” she added.
Slavko Curuvija’s killing became a symbol of the fight for journalistic freedom in a Serbia led at the time by Yugoslav and Serbian strongman Slobodan Milosevic, who ruled from 1989 to 2000, when he was overthrown.
Milosevic was arrested in 2001 and held at a UN court in The Hague for genocide and other war crimes committed during the wars that followed the breakup of Yugoslavia in the 1990s.
He died in the tribunal's detention unit in 2006 before a verdict was reached.
The Court of Appeals in the Serbian capital on February 2 overturned the convictions of the four former intelligence officers, clearing Radomir Markovic of charges of instigating aggravated murder, and Milan Radonjic, Miroslav Kurak, and Ratko Romic, as accomplices in committing aggravated murder.
"In the absence of direct and indirect evidence that conclusively proves that Markovic, Radonjic, Kurak, and Romic are perpetrators of this criminal act, the Court of Appeals finds that the allegations of the indictment are not unequivocally proven," the court said in a statement on its website.
The trial for the murder began in June 2015 -- nearly 17 years after Curuvija's death.
In 2019, the Special Court in Belgrade found the four former state security members guilty of the murder, sentencing them to terms of 20-30 years.
The court stated that the immediate perpetrator of the murder was an unknown person.
However, the Court of Appeals overturned that verdict in September 2020, citing that the Special Court exceeded the charges and altered the factual situation described in the indictment by introducing an unknown person as the immediate perpetrator of the murder.
In a retrial in December 2021, the Special Court issued a new verdict, again sentencing Markovic and Radonjic to 30 years each, while Romic and Kurak received 20-year terms.
At the time, Reporters Without Borders (RSF) welcomed the verdict “as a fragile progress in bringing justice for crimes committed against journalists” in the Balkans.
Following the appeals court’s February 2 verdict, RSF said it was "devastated" by the acquittal.
Jelena Curuvija said the latest ruling “sends a frightening message to all journalists and all people.”
“This verdict is a proof that the dark forces of the 1990s still rule this country. This is a land of darkness.”
Serbia’s current leader, Prime Minister Aleksandar Vucic, is a former ultranationalist who was information minister in the late 1990s when Milosevic led Serbia into war with NATO over Kosovo.
Vucic has attempted to maintain traditional close ties with Russia while at the same time continuing to press the Balkan nation’s hopes of joining the European Union.
EU Council Formally Asked To Insert Recent Kosovo Commitments Into Serbia's Accession Talks
The European Commission and the bloc's diplomatic service have submitted a proposal to the European Council to make commitments by Serbia last year related to neighboring Kosovo part of Belgrade's formal negotiating framework for entry to the European Union, RFE/RL's Balkan Service has learned.
The proposal by the EU's executive arm and the EEAS to the European Council, where leaders of the respective member states set the bloc's political agenda, was delivered on February 2, according to a commission spokesperson.
Serbia does not recognize Kosovo's declaration of sovereignty from 2008, which followed a bloody conflict and UN intervention to help administer the former Serbian province.
Any progress on normalizing Serbian-Kosovar relations has proven difficult as the two Balkan neighbors fall short of commitments, including some made more than a decade ago.
The biggest sticking points have been recognition of Kosovo's sovereignty and the groundwork by Pristina for an association of Serb municipalities that could more adequately represent predominantly ethnic Serb areas in Kosovo.
Early last year near Lake Ohrid, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic and Kosovar Prime Minister Albin Kurti each verbally agreed to sets of commitments, followed by a plan for implementation.
But it has mostly stalled, and violent incidents last year in northern Kosovo undermined trust and fueled fears of a dangerous escalation of conflict in a historically vulnerable region.
The European Council in December had asked the European Commission and EU foreign policy head Josep Borrell to prepare by the end of January the insertion of the Ohrid commitments into Chapter 35 of Serbia's framework for reforms.
The European Union formally opened accession negotiations with Serbia in 2014, soon after the so-called Brussels agreement with its road map toward normalized relations between Belgrade and Pristina.
Sources close to the process told RFE/RL's Balkan Service that the office of the European commissioner for enlargement, Oliver Varhelyi, has been a brake on inclusion of the obligation as an amendment to Chapter 35 of Serbia's acquis framework for required reforms.
That was among the first of Serbia's reform chapters to be opened, in December 2015.
The same sources said the commission should have begun working on the proposal for amending Chapter 35 to include the new commitments immediately after Ohrid.
Varhelyi, a Hungarian, is regarded as a close associate of that country's prime minister, Viktor Orban, who is among the EU's most vociferous critics.
Brussels has consistently underscored to both Belgrade and Pristina that their normalized relations are essential to progress on accession.
A handful of EU member states do not formally acknowledge Kosovo's independence, and neither do Russia or China.
Around 110 countries, including the United States, recognize Kosovo.
Ahead Of Elections, Pakistani Court Hands Ex-PM Third Prison Sentence In A Week
Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan and his wife, Bushra Khan, were both sentenced on February 3 to seven years in prison in an unlawful marriage case that marks the former leader's third prison sentence in a matter of days.
A civil court in Rawalpindi concluded that the Khans' 2018 wedding took place during Islam's mandatory three-month waiting period, called "iddat," after the death of a spouse or the dissolution of a marriage.
Khan, 71, a retired cricket star who was prime minister in 2018-22, has already been sentenced to a combined 24 years in prison and barred from holding office for a decade.
With days to go before February 8 elections, Khan and his PTI party still enjoy huge popularity.
Both Khans were sentenced to 14 years in prison on January 31 in a corruption case, a day after he was convicted to 10 years for leaking state secrets in a separate trial, according to his Pakistan Tehrik-e Insaf (PTI) party.
The Anti-Corruption Court in Islamabad found them guilty of unlawfully selling state gifts worth more than 140 million rupees ($501,000) during his term from 2018 until his ouster in a no-confidence vote in April 2022.
The court also barred Khan from holding public office for 10 years, the PTI said. His wife, commonly referred to as Bushra Bibi, was arrested shortly after the verdict was handed down, it said.
Khan is already in prison after being sentenced to three years in August by another court for selling the gifts received during his premiership in the case known as Tosha Khana, after the place where dignitaries are supposed to hand over items received while in office.
While linked to the same matter, the January 31 verdict followed a separate investigation by Pakistan's anti-corruption agency, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), which had also charged his wife in the case.
One day earlier, a special court sentenced Khan and Shah Mahmood Qureshi, one of his PTI party deputies, to 10 years in prison each for revealing state secrets.
Khan has already been barred from taking part in parliamentary elections scheduled for February 8 because of a previous conviction stemming from his waving of a confidential diplomatic document at a public rally following his ouster in 2022.
At the time, Khan claimed that the document was proof that Pakistan's powerful military in coordination with the United States were behind his ouster. Both have rejected the accusations.
On October 21, three-time former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, Khan's longtime rival, returned to Pakistan from four years of self-imposed exile and launched the election campaign of his Pakistan Muslim League party at a huge rally in the eastern city of Lahore.
The Muslim League and Khan's PTI are seen as the main competitors in the upcoming elections.
Pakistan, a nation of 241 million people, is grappling with a severe economic crisis that has seen living standards plunge rapidly.
Russian Police Detain Journalists Covering Flower-Laying By Wives Demanding Return Of Mobilized Men
Police in Moscow on February 3 detained about two dozen people, many of them from media organizations, at an event led by wives demanding that husbands mobilized to fight in Ukraine be brought back to Russia, according to the Sota news outlet’s Telegram channel. The Way Home action near Aleksandr Garden was timed to coincide with 500 days since Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a "partial mobilization," including conscription, as losses mounted on both sides in Russia's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine that began in February 2022. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
Serbian-Born Russian Actor Dropped From White Lotus TV Show After Ukraine Accusation
HBO has said it is "parting ways" with Serbian-born Russian actor Milos Bikovic two weeks after announcing that the 36-year-old would play a Russian yogi in the hit show White Lotus. The planned appearance angered Ukraine, whose Foreign Ministry accused him of supporting Russia in its war on Ukraine and "supporting genocide & violating international law." The dark comedy about rich guests at luxurious resorts is about to start shooting its third season. Bikovic said the "targeted campaign" was a blow to "artistic freedom." To see the original RFE/RL Ukrainian Service story, click here.
Polish President Says He Doesn't Know If Ukraine Can Retake Crimea
Poland's president said he was unsure if Ukraine would be able to regain control over Russian-occupied Crimea but believed it could retake Donetsk and Luhansk, in comments that drew criticism from politicians in the governing coalition. Warsaw has been one of Kyiv's staunchest supporters since Russia invaded the country in 2022 and has said Ukraine must regain control over all of its territory in order to deter Moscow from further aggression. President Andrzej Duda reiterated this position but said, "I don't know if [Ukraine] will regain Crimea, but I believe it will regain Donetsk and Luhansk."
U.S., U.K. Launch Fresh Retaliatory Strikes Against Iran-Linked Sites In Yemen
The United States and Britain launched fresh retaliatory strikes against Iran-linked sites late on February 3, hitting 36 Huthi targets in Yemen as they followed through on threats to continue military action against groups that have attacked Western interests in the region.
A U.S. statement said the latest strikes were carried out by ships and warplanes, part of efforts to retaliate following a drone strike in Jordan last month that killed three American service members, an attack Washington blamed on Tehran and its allies operating in Syria and Iraq.
The statement said 13 different locations in Yemen were hit by U.S. F/A-18 jets from the Dwight D. Eisenhower aircraft carrier and by U.S. warships in the Red Sea firing Tomahawk missiles.
U.S. officials earlier said they believe air strikes on dozens of Iran-linked sites in Syria and Iraq late on February 2 were successful and U.S. allies expressed support, as Iran, Iraq, and Syria expressed anger amid concerns of widening conflict in the region.
U.S. allies expressed support for the move as Iran, Iraq, and Syria expressed anger amid concerns of widening conflict in the region.
Officials from U.S. allies Britain and Poland issued statements in support of the U.S. actions, citing Washington's right to respond to attacks and warning that Iran proxies were "playing with fire."
Tehran said it "strongly" condemns the air strikes.
Iraq said it summoned the U.S. charge d'affaires in Baghdad to protest.
Reports from Iraq and Syria suggested that around 40 people had been killed in strikes at seven locations, four in Syria and three in Iraq.
Baghdad said earlier that 16 troops of a state security body known as the Popular Mobilization Forces, which includes Iran-backed entities, had been killed. Earlier, it said the dead included civilians.
The head of the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, Rami Andulrahman, said 23 guards at targeted sites had been killed.
U.S. President Joe Biden said in a statement released shortly after the attacks that "our response began today," adding: "It will continue at times and places of our choosing."
“The United States does not seek conflict in the Middle East or anywhere else in the world. But let all those who might seek to do us harm know this: If you harm an American, we will respond,” he added.
A British government spokesperson on February 3 condemned alleged Iranian actions in the region as "destabilizing" and reiterated London's "steadfast" alliance with Washington.
"The U.K. and U.S. are steadfast allies," the spokesperson, quoted by Reuters, said. "We wouldn’t comment on their operations, but we support their right to respond to attacks.
The spokesperson added: "We have long condemned Iran’s destabilizing activity throughout the region, including its political, financial, and military support to a number of militant groups."
Another NATO ally, Poland, also condemned Iran and the groups it allegedly sponsors.
"Iran's proxies have played with fire for months and years," Polish Foreign Minister Radek Sikorski said as he arrived for an EU meeting in Brussels, "and it's now burning them."
Iran, whose Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) have extensive ties to some militias in the region, accused the United States of undermining stability.
"Last night's attack on Syria and Iraq is an adventurous action and another strategic mistake by the U.S. government, which will have no result other than intensifying tension and instability in the region," Naser Kanani, a spokesman for the Iranian Foreign Ministry, said.
Iraqi Prime Minister Shia al-Sudani accused the U.S.-led military coalition in the region of threatening security and stability in his country and attacking its sovereignty.
His office said the casualties included some civilians among 16 dead and two dozen injured.
Sudani also rejected any suggestion that Washington had coordinated the air strikes with his government.
After a previous U.S. air strike in Baghdad, Sudani asked for the 2,000 or so U.S. troops in Iraq to be withdrawn -- a sensitive bilateral topic.
The Foreign Ministry of Syria called the U.S. actions a path to further conflict.
"What [the United States] committed has served to fuel conflict in the Middle East in a very dangerous way," the ministry said in a statement, according to Reuters.
U.S. National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said the United States "did inform the Iraqi government prior to the strikes" but did not provide details. He said the attacks lasted about 30 minutes and included B-1 bombers that had flown from the United States.
Lieutenant General Douglas Sims of the U.S. Joint Staff was quoted as saying secondary explosions suggested the strikes had successfully hit weaponry. He also said that planners were aware anyone in those facilities was at risk.
"U.S. military forces struck more than 85 targets, with numerous aircraft to include long-range bombers flown from United States," U.S. Central Command said, adding that it had struck "command and control operations, centers, intelligence centers, rockets, and missiles, and unmanned aerial vehicle storages, and logistics and munition supply chain facilities of militia groups and their IRGC sponsors who facilitated attacks against U.S. and Coalition forces."
U.S. officials have said that the deadly January 28 attack in Jordan carried the "footprints" of Tehran-sponsored Kataib Hizballah militia in Iraq and vowed to hold those responsible to account at a time and place of Washington’s choosing, most likely in Syria or Iraq.
On January 31, Kataib Hizballah extremists in Iraq announced a "suspension" of operations against U.S. forces. The group said the pause was meant to prevent "embarrassing" the Iraqi government and hinted that the drone attack had been linked to the U.S. support of Israel in the war in Gaza.
Biden has been under pressure from opposition Republicans to take a harder line against Iran following the Jordan attack, but said earlier this week that "I don't think we need a wider war in the Middle East. That's not what I'm looking for."
Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi has said Tehran "will not start any war, but if anyone wants to bully us, they will receive a strong response."
The Associated Press quoted a spokesman for the Iran-backed Harakat al-Nujaba militia in Iraq as saying "every action elicits a reaction" but also adding that "we do not wish to escalate or widen regional tensions." He said most of the sites bombed were "devoid of fighters and military personnel" at the time.
The clashes between U.S. forces and Iran-backed militia have come against the background of an intense four-month military campaign in Gaza Strip against the U.S.- and EU-designated terrorist group Hamas after a Hamas attack killed at least 1,200 people in Israel, most of them civilians.
The Iran-backed Huthi rebels hit in Yemen on February 3 have also waged attacks on international shipping in the region in what they call an effort to target Israeli vessels and demonstrate support for Palestinians.
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken is traveling to his fifth round of crisis talks in the region from February 3-8, with visits reportedly planned to Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Qatar, Israel, and the West Bank in an effort to promote a release of hostages taken by Hamas in its brutal October 7 raids.
With reporting by Reuters, the BBC, and AP
Russian Refinery Ablaze After Apparent Ukraine Strike; Moscow Claims Bakery Hit In Lysychansk
One of the largest oil refineries in the southwestern Russian region of Volgograd caught fire after a drone attack early on February 3 in an apparent continuation of Ukraine's recent targeting of Russian infrastructure to blunt Moscow's ongoing 23-month-old full-scale invasion of Ukraine.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's full-scale invasion, Kyiv's counteroffensive, Western military aid, global reaction, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war in Ukraine, click here.
Separately, Russia-installed authorities claimed that a Ukrainian drone attack on a bakery in the occupied eastern city of Lysychansk killed at least 20 people and trapped "dozens" of others in the rubble.
“Several dozen more civilians may remain under the rubble,” occupation official Leonid Pasechnik said on Telegram.
Kyiv did not immediately comment on the remarks. Battlefield reports often cannot be verified due to the intense violence in the war zones.
The Volgograd blaze was said to have been extinguished within about three hours.
The Volgograd Ministry of Emergency Situations said an area of around 300 square meters had burned.
Regional Governor Andrei Bocharov said debris from a downed drone had ignited the fire.
“The fire has been localized, the open burning has been eliminated. There are no casualties,” Bocharov said.
LUKoil's Volgograd oil refinery is one of the largest in Russia. It produces gasoline, diesel and aviation fuel, and fuel for ships.
In Ukraine, the military said it had downed nine of 14 Russian drones overnight in an attack on energy infrastructure in Kryviy Rih, a steel-producing city in southeastern Ukraine dozens of kilometers from the front lines.
It was the second attack in as many days on the city, which is President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's hometown.
Kryviy Rih's mayor, Oleksandr Vilkul, said electricity had been cut off to thousands of people, and some areas lost water and heating.
On the diplomatic front, Polish President Andrzej Duda sought to reiterate his support for Ukraine after coming under criticism for saying he was unsure whether Kyiv would be able to retake Russian-occupied Crimea, held by the Kremlin since 2014.
"I don't know if [Ukraine] will regain Crimea, but I believe it will regain [the occupied eastern regions of] Donetsk and Luhansk," Duda had said in a February 2 interview, angering Ukrainian leaders and opposition figures within Poland.
On February 3, Duda looked to ease the anger over his statements, saying on social media: “My actions and position on Russia's brutal aggression against Ukraine have been unequivocal from day one: Russia is violating international law. It is an aggressor and an occupier.”
“Russia's invasion of Ukraine and occupation of the internationally recognized territories of Ukraine, including Crimea, is a crime,” he added.
Poland has been a strong ally of Ukraine since Russia’s invasion of February 2022.
U.S. Launches Retaliatory Strikes On Iranian-Linked Sites In Syria, Iraq
U.S. forces have launched multiple strikes against dozens of Iranian-linked sites in Syria and Iraq, U.S. officials said on February 2, in retaliation for a drone attack in Jordan that killed three U.S. service members on January 28 and which Washington blamed on Tehran.
"Our response began today. It will continue at times and places of our choosing," U.S. President Joe Biden said in a statement released shortly afterward.
"The United States does not seek conflict in the Middle East or anywhere else in the world. But let all those who might seek to do us harm know this: If you harm an American, we will respond," he added.
The U.K.-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights war monitor, which has extensive contacts inside Syria, said at least 18 pro-Iranian fighters had been killed in a strike in Syria.
"At least 18 pro-Iran fighters have been killed in strikes in eastern Syria likely carried out by the Unites States," it said, adding that three "non-Syrians" were among those killed in strikes near Mayadin in Syria.
U.S. Central Command earlier confirmed the strikes, saying its forces "conducted air strikes in Iraq and Syria against Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) Quds Force and affiliated militia groups."
"U.S. military forces struck more than 85 targets, with numerous aircraft to include long-range bombers flown from United States," it said on social media.
"The facilities that were struck included command and control operations, centers, intelligence centers, rockets, and missiles, and unmanned aerial vehicle storages, and logistics and munition supply chain facilities of militia groups and their IRGC sponsors who facilitated attacks against U.S. and Coalition forces," it added.
U.S. officials later called the action "successful" and said all aircraft returned safely to their bases.
Syrian state media said that "American aggression" had caused a number of casualties in several sites in Syria's desert areas along the border with Iraq.
An Iraqi military spokesman also assailed what he called a violation of Iraqi sovereignty. The Pentagon still bases about 2,000 troops in Iraq, and any U.S. military action there is a sensitive issue with the government in Baghdad.
U.S. officials have said the deadly January 28 attack in Jordan carried the "footprints" of the Tehran-sponsored Kataib Hizballah militia in Iraq and vowed to hold those responsible to account at a time and place of Washington's choosing, most likely in Syria or Iraq.
On January 31, Kataib Hizballah extremists in Iraq announced a "suspension" of operations against U.S. forces. The group said the pause was meant to prevent "embarrassing" the Iraqi government and hinted that the drone attack had been linked to the U.S. support of Israel in the war in Gaza.
U.S. President Joe Biden has been under pressure from opposition Republicans to take a harder line against Iran following the Jordan attack.
When asked by reporters in Florida on January 30 if he had decided on how to respond to the attack, Biden said, "Yes."
"I don't think we need a wider war in the Middle East. That's not what I'm looking for," he added.
Biden on February 2 witnessed the return to the United States of the remains of the three soldiers killed in Jordan at a service at the Dover Air Force Base, Delaware.
With reporting by AFP, CNN, ABC, and Fox
