Accessibility links

logo-print logo-print
All RFE/RL sites
Search
Previous Next
RFE/RL Exclusive
Pakistan

Thousands Attend Funeral Of Pakistani Cleric Known As 'Father Of The Taliban'

Thousands Attend Funeral Of Pakistani Cleric Known As 'Father Of The Taliban'
Embed

No media source currently available

0:00 0:00:57 0:00

Thousands of people attended the funeral of Maulana Sami ul-Haq, a prominent Pakistani cleric known as the "father of the Afghan Taliban," in Pakistan's northwestern city of Noshera on November 3. Sami ul-Haq was killed in a knife attack at his home in the city of Rawalpindi, near the capital, Islamabad, on November 2. For decades, Sami ul-Haq ran an Islamic school that educated several key Taliban leaders. The funeral was held under tight security.

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG