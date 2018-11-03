Thousands Attend Funeral Of Pakistani Cleric Known As 'Father Of The Taliban'

Thousands of people attended the funeral of Maulana Sami ul-Haq, a prominent Pakistani cleric known as the "father of the Afghan Taliban," in Pakistan's northwestern city of Noshera on November 3. Sami ul-Haq was killed in a knife attack at his home in the city of Rawalpindi, near the capital, Islamabad, on November 2. For decades, Sami ul-Haq ran an Islamic school that educated several key Taliban leaders. The funeral was held under tight security.