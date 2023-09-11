Roadside Bomb Targets Pakistani Security Personnel
Pakistani authorities say a roadside bomb blast killed a security officer and wounded several people, including civilians, in the northwestern city of Peshawar. The improvised explosive device targeted a passing vehicle on September 11 belonging to a paramilitary corps deployed to patrol an area bordering Afghanistan. The Tehrik-e Taliban Pakistan (TTP), an extremist group linked to the Taliban in Afghanistan, has claimed responsibility for the attack.