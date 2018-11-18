Former Senior Pakistani Police Officer Killed In Shooting

Pakistani police say gunmen shot dead a former senior police officer in the southwestern city of Quetta.

Quetta police chief Abdur Razzaq Cheema said the assailants fired on and critically wounded Naeem Kakar on November 17 in Quetta, the provincial capital of Baluchistan Province.

Cheema said the gunmen, who were on motorcycles, escaped the scene.

Kakar was the former deputy inspector general of the provincial police's crime unit, which has been key in fighting militants and criminals.

No group claimed responsibility for the attack, although similar assaults in the past have been blamed on Pakistani Taliban militants.

Baluchistan has also been the scene of a low-level insurgency by Baluch separatist groups. The incident came after the recent abduction and killing of senior Pakistani police officer Tahir Khan Dawar.

Reported missing in Islamabad on October 26, his body was located in Nangarhar Province in Afghanistan on November 13.

Based on reporting by AP, Geo TV, and Dawn