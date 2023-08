Pakistan's police detained dozens of supporters of former Prime Minister Imran Khan who gathered in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province on August 7 to protest against his arrest. Khan, who is chairman of the Pakistan Tehrik-e Insaf (PTI) party, was arrested on charges of selling state gifts unlawfully during his tenure as premier from 2018 to 2022. Khan rejects the charges and is appealing the conviction.