Pakistan holds parliamentary elections on February 8 with the country in political and economic turmoil. Inflation is running at close to 30 percent and former Prime Minister Imran Khan is in jail. Militant groups have also struck ahead of the vote, with dozens killed in separate attacks in Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provinces. RFE/RL correspondents Gul Ayaz and Wasim Sajjad report from Peshawar.