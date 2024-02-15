New Protests Over Alleged Vote Rigging In Pakistan After Ruling Coalition Announced

Accessibility links

Protesters took to the streets of Quetta, Pakistan, on February 15, claiming that national elections a week ago were marred by bribery and vote rigging. There have been widespread protests since the February 8 vote, in which independents allied with jailed former Prime Minister Imran Khan won the most seats but fell short of securing a majority. Two parties that cooperated to oust Khan in 2022, the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and the Pakistan People's Party, have announced that they will form a ruling coalition.

