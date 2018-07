Members of Pakistan's Awami National Party (ANP) protested on July 30 against the results of last week's parliamentary election, claiming the vote was rigged. Thousands rallied in Charsadda, Swat, and other cities in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Province. Other major opposition parties have also called for an investigation into the election, in which the Tehrik-e Insaf (PTI) party led by Imran Khan won the most votes.