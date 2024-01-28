News
Dozens Detained As Pakistan Police Break Up Rally For Jailed Ex-PM Khan
Pakistani police detained at least two dozen supporters of jailed former Prime Minister Imran Khan on January 28 as they tried to rally in Karachi ahead of elections next month. Around 2,000 people gathered in Karachi, where AFP correspondents saw Pakistan Tehrik-e Insaf (PTI) party supporters detained and taken away by police. Khan's PTI has been hamstrung ahead of the February 8 poll, with rallies banned, its party symbol taken away, and dozens of candidates rejected from eligibility to run. Rights groups have warned the elections lack credibility, with the powerful military accused of trying to influence the vote.
More News
Iran Wraps Up Trial Of Swedish EU Diplomat
The trial of a Swedish EU diplomat wrapped up in Tehran on January 28, with Iranian prosecutors seeking the maximum penalty for the man accused of spying for Iran's arch-foe, Israel. The prosecutor said that Johan Floderus, 33, who works for the EU diplomatic service, was charged with "very extensive intelligence cooperation with the Zionist occupation regime," meaning Israel. Floderus was charged with "corruption on Earth," which is one of Iran's most serious offenses and carries a maximum penalty of death. Sweden and the EU have repeatedly called for Floderus's immediate release, arguing there was "absolutely no reason" for him to be held.
Pakistanis Protesting Arrest Of Pashtun Rights Activist Detained
Police in the Pakistani city of Lahore have detained several members of the Pashtun Tahafuz Movement (PTM) who were protesting the continuing detention of group leader Manzoor Pashteen, who has campaigned for the country's Pashtun minority. The movement has pressed since 2018 for the rights of Pakistan's estimated 35 million ethnic Pashtuns, many of whom live near the Afghan border. It has attracted tens of thousands of people to public rallies in recent years to denounce the powerful Pakistani Army's heavy-handed tactics in its fight against the Pakistani Taliban and other militant groups. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Radio Mashaal, click here.
North Macedonia's Parliament Elects First Ethnic Albanian PM
SKOPJE -- The parliament in North Macedonia elected the country's first ethnic Albanian prime minister, tabbing Talat Xhaferi to head a new caretaker government tasked with organizing free and fair parliamentary elections on May 8.
The 61-year-old Xhaferi, whose cabinet will include ministers nominated by the opposition, was elected on January 28 with 65 votes in favor out of the 120 seats in parliament, while the main opposition VMRO-DPMNE deputies did not vote.
"I will advocate for ethnic balance and harmony between the communities," Xhaferi told lawmakers, speaking in both the Macedonian and Albanian languages.
VMRO-DPMNE , the largest opposition party, proposed its own candidate and opposed Xhaferi’s candidacy.
Xhaferi served as parliament speaker but resigned on January 25 ahead of his election as caretaker prime minister.
About one-quarter of North Macedonia's 1.8 million inhabitants are ethnic Albanians. Tensions have persisted between the majority population and Albanian minority ever since the country's 1991 declaration of independence from the former Yugoslavia.
Tensions erupted into a six-month armed conflict between ethnic Albanian rebels and government forces in 2001, which only ended through the intervention of the international community.
A peace deal granted greater rights to the Albanian minority -- which had complained of discrimination and limited opportunities and representation -- and the two communities have lived in relative peace with no major incidents in recent years.
This is the third time since 2016 that North Macedonia has had a transitional or technical government.
Along with the May 8 parliamentary elections, voting will be held in the second round of presidential elections. The first round will be held on April 24.
North Macedonia began membership talks with the European Union in 2022.
The small Balkan country must meet certain criteria to join, including changing its constitution to recognize a Bulgarian minority -- a highly contentious issue because of the overlapping histories and cultures of Bulgaria and North Macedonia.
Islamabad Condemns Killing Of Nine Pakistanis In Iran, Demands Investigation
Islamabad on January 28 condemned the killing of nine Pakistani nationals in Iran a day earlier, calling the event "despicable" and insisting on an immediate investigation by Iranian authorities. "It is a horrifying and despicable incident and we condemn it unequivocally. We are in touch with Iranian authorities and have underscored the need to immediately investigate the incident and hold to account those involved in this heinous crime," a statement by Pakistan's Foreign Ministry said. The Pakistanis were killed by unknown gunmen in Saravan near the Pakistani border. It wasn’t immediately clear what the Pakistanis were doing in Iran. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Radio Mashaal, click here.
To read the statement by Pakistan’s Foreign Ministry, click here. https://mofa.gov.pk/press-releases/statement-by-the-spokesperson-regarding-reports-of-a-terrorist-incident-killing-pakistani-nationals-in-iran?mission=Statements
U.S., EU Urge Kosovo To Postpone Decision On Banning Serbian Dinar
Five Western countries, including the United States, have urged Pristina to postpone a decision by Kosovo's Central Bank to restrict all cash transactions anywhere in the country to euros from February 1. In a statement, the countries, including France, Germany, Italy, and Britain, said suspension of the decision should be made to "allow for a sufficient period of transition and for clear and effective public communication." For two decades, encouraged by Belgrade and reluctantly ignored by Pristina, residents in 10 heavily ethnic Serbian municipalities have clung to the Serbian currency, the dinar. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Balkan Service, click here.
Iran Seizes Vessel Carrying 'Smuggled Fuel'
Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) has said that it seized a foreign oil tanker carrying around 2 million liters of what it described as smuggled fuel near the country's southern coast, local media reported on January 28. "A foreign vessel with the flag of a country from Oceania was identified with 2 million liters of smuggled diesel," the Tasnim news agency reported, citing an IRGC commander, who added that 14 crew members had been arrested. To read the original report by RFE/RL's Radio Farda, click here.
Hungary's Far Right Would Lay Claim To Neighboring Region If Ukraine Loses War
Hungary's far-right Our Homeland party would lay claim to a western region of Ukraine that is home to about 150,000 ethnic Hungarians if Ukraine loses its statehood due to Russia's invasion, the party's leader said late on January 27. Our Homeland leader Laszlo Toroczkai made the remarks at a conference where the party, which has six lawmakers in the 199-strong Hungarian parliament, hosted far-right leaders from Germany's AfD and the Dutch Forum for Democracy, among others.
Ukraine Uncovers Major Military Corruption Scam
Ukraine has announced it has uncovered a scheme to embezzle the equivalent of some $40 million earmarked to buy mortar shells for the country's military.
The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) announced late on January 27 that five people have been charged, with one person detained while trying to cross the Ukrainian border. If found guilty, they face up to 12 years in prison.
The investigation comes as Kyiv attempts to clamp down on corruption in a bid to speed up its membership in the European Union and NATO. Officials from both blocs have demanded widespread anti-graft reforms before Kyiv can join them.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's full-scale invasion, Kyiv's counteroffensive, Western military aid, global reaction, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war in Ukraine, click here.
The SBU said an investigation had "exposed officials of the Ministry of Defense and managers of arms supplier Lviv Arsenal, who stole nearly 1.5 billion hryvnyas in the purchase of shells."
"According to the investigation, former and current high-ranking officials of the Ministry of Defense and heads of affiliated companies are involved in the embezzlement," the SBU said on X, formerly Twitter.
The embezzlement, it said, involved the purchase of 100,000 mortar shells for the military.
After receiving payment, company employees were supposed to transfer the funds to a business registered abroad, which would then deliver the ammunition to Ukraine.
However, the goods were never delivered and the money was instead sent to various accounts in Ukraine and the Balkans, investigators said.
The funds have been seized and will be returned to the country's defense budget, the Ukrainian Prosecutor-General's Office said.
The statement said five individuals had been served "notices of suspicion" -- the first stage in Ukrainian legal proceedings -- both in the ministry and the arms supplier. One suspect, it said, was detained while trying to cross the Ukrainian border.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy was elected on an anti-corruption platform in 2019, long before Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.
With reporting by AP and Reuters
Iran Announces Successful Launch Of Three Satellites
Iran announced on January 28 that it successfully launched three satellites into space, the latest for a program that the West says improves Tehran's ballistic missiles. The state-run IRNA news agency said the launch also saw the successful use of Iran's Simorgh rocket, which has had multiple failures in the past. State TV named the launched satellites as Mahda, Kayhan-2, and Hatef-1. It described the Mahda as a research satellite, while the Kayhan and the Hatef were nanosatellites focused on global positioning and communication, respectively. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Radio Farda, click here.
Russia Marks 80 Years Since Nazi Siege Of Leningrad Broken
The Russian city of St. Petersburg on January 27 marked the 80th anniversary of the end of a devastating World War II siege by Nazi forces with a series of memorial events attended by President Vladimir Putin. The Kremlin leader laid flowers at a monument to fallen Soviet defenders of the city, then called Leningrad, on the banks of the Neva River, and then at Piskarevskoye Cemetery, where hundreds of thousands of siege victims are buried. The Red Army broke the nearly 2 1/2-year blockade on January 19, 1943, after fierce fighting. Historians say more than 1 million residents perished from hunger or air and artillery bombardments during the siege.
Man Detained Following Bashkortostan Protests Dies In Custody, Family Says
Relatives of a man detained following a series of protests this month in Russia's Bashkortostan region said the man has died in custody, according to OVD.info, which monitors repression in Russia. Relatives said Rifat Dautov had not participated in the protests but was detained later by people identifying themselves as riot police. Details of his death are unknown. Thousands of people in the region attended rallies in mid-January in support of activist Fail Alsynov, who was handed a four-year prison term for inciting to "ethnic hatred," a charge he and his supporters say is politically motivated.
Biden Adviser Raised Iran's Support For Huthis With China
U.S. national-security adviser Jake Sullivan pressed Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi to use his country's influence to help rein in Iran's support for Huthi rebels attacking Red Sea merchant vessels, according to a senior Biden administration official on January 27. Beijing has told Washington it is raising the issue with Iran, the U.S. official said, adding they are waiting to see whether China does so and how effective the outreach will be. The Chinese and U.S. diplomats met for two days of meetings in Bangkok.
Muslims, Jews Gather In Bosnia To Mark Holocaust, 1995 Genocide
POTOCARI, Bosnia-Herzegovina -- Muslims and Jews from across Bosnia-Herzegovina traveled to the Srebrenica region -- site of a 1995 genocide during the Yugoslav war -- to jointly mark International Holocaust Remembrance Day and to sign an initiative designed to promote mutual understanding and dialogue between the two communities.
"Bosnian Muslims and Bosnian Jews are one body. Our ties are intricate, forged in hard times and times of prosperity and interaction," Husein Kavazovic, head of Bosnia's Islamic Community, told a group of survivors and descendants of victims of the World War II-era Holocaust and the Srebrenica genocide.
"Both our peoples have suffered and experienced attempts to destroy and eradicate them. At the present time -- when the evils of anti-Semitism and Islamophobia are gaining ground around Europe and the world -- we must renew our vow to be good neighbors and care for one another," he added.
In July 1995, more than 8,000 Bosnian Muslim men and boys were rounded up and killed by Bosnian Serb forces in Potocari near the eastern town of Srebrenica -- the worst mass killing in Europe since World War II.
The massacre has been deemed genocide by various verdicts of both the International Criminal Tribunal for the former Yugoslavia (ICTY) and the International Court of Justice (ICJ). The UN war crimes tribunal for the former Yugoslavia in The Hague established that the killings constituted genocide.
International Holocaust Remembrance Day marked the 79th anniversary of the liberation of the Auschwitz-Birkenau camp during World War II in southern Poland. Nearly 6 million European Jews – among others -- were killed by the Nazis during the Holocaust before and during the war.
Participants in the commemorative events also put the focus on the war in Gaza between Israel and Hamas, which has been declared a terrorist organization by the United States and the EU.
Menachem Rosensaft, president of the Bergen-Belsen World Federation, said mass killings, crimes, and genocides could have no justification.
"The Holocaust cannot be justified, the genocide in Srebrenica cannot be an excuse. Period. What Hamas has done cannot be justified, but at the same time we must have compassion for the civilians, women, and children who are suffering in occupied Gaza," Rosensaft said.
"We chose Srebrenica to start our initiative because genocide took place 28 years ago," said Reisu-l-ulema Husein ef. Kavazovic of Bosnia's Islamic community.
"This initiative that we signed today is an open field and a call to all well-meaning people, especially Muslims and Jews, to stop what is happening in Gaza.
"We advocate that all those who have committed crimes on both sides are brought to justice and held accountable for their actions, as has happened in previous cases when crimes and genocides were committed. This is the only way to achieve justice," he added.
One of the witnesses to the signing of the Muslim-Jewish peace initiative was Munira Subasic, president of the Association Movement of Mothers of Srebrenica and Zepa Enclaves.
"This is a message to the world and to Europe to protect innocent human lives, not to differentiate between people," she told RFE/RL.
"This is a message from the victims of genocide who must be treated like people. Human life must be protected because everyone when they are born must have the right to life," she added.
About 50 percent of the Bosnian population is listed as Muslim Bosniak.
The World Jewish Congress says that some 500-1,000 Jews live in Bosnia, mostly descendants of Jews who settled in the region in the 15th century after fleeing the Spanish Inquisition. Much of the community was wiped out during the Holocaust.
With reporting by AP
Pakistan Confirms Death Of 9 Citizens In Attack By Unknown Gunmen Inside Iran
Pakistan's ambassador to Tehran, Muhammad Mudassir, on January 27 confirmed the deaths of nine Pakistanis in a shooting attack inside Iran, saying he was "deeply shocked by the horrifying" incident. According to reports, nine Pakistanis were killed and three injured by unknown gunmen in the Iranian city of Saravan near the Pakistani border. It wasn’t immediately clear what the Pakistanis were doing in Iran. No group immediately claimed responsibility for the attack. The attack follows rare military action in the porous border region of Baluchistan -- split between the two countries -- that had stoked regional tensions already inflamed by the current Gaza war. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Radio Mashaal, click here.
Ukraine Says No Evidence That POWs Died In Russian Plane
Ukrainian officials say Russia has provided no credible evidence to back its claims that their own forces shot down a military plane carrying Ukrainian prisoners of war who were to be swapped for Russian POWs. Ukraine's Coordination Staff for the Treatment of Prisoners of War said late on January 27 that Russian officials had "with great delay" provided it with a list of the 65 Ukrainians who Moscow said had died in the plane crash in Russia's Belgorod region. It said relatives of the named POWs were unable to identify their loved ones in crash-site photos provided by Russian authorities.
Kazakh Activist Released From Psychiatric Hospital After Public Outcry
Kazakh language activist Ruza Baisenbaitegi, who was forcibly placed in a psychiatric hospital in the northern Pavlodar region, has been released after widespread condemnations on social media, a Kazakh human right group said on January 26. Baisenbaitegi, 66, was taken to the hospital by police and paramedics on January 24 after allegedly arguing with a stranger who demanded she answer his questions in Russian. Baisenbaitegi's supporters have called the incident a "provocation" staged by the authorities. Kazakh is constitutionally mandated as the state language, while Russian is also an official language in the former Soviet republic. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Kazakh Service, click here.
Hungarian FM Discusses Mining Projects In Bosnian Serb Visit
Investments in mining projects in Republika Srpska were high on the agenda during Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto’s visit to Banja Luka on January 26, officials said. Hungary has given Republika Srpska, the Serb-dominated area of Bosnia-Herzegovina, generous loans and grants, including a 100 million-euro ($108 million) loan in 2021 to support its agriculture sector. In 2022, Hungary provided a 110 million-euro ($117 million) loan to help Republika Srpska finance its budget. It came from a Hungarian bank that has been accused of financing friends of Prime Minister Viktor Orban, who has been a supporter of Bosnian Serb leader Milorad Dodik. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Balkan Service, click here.
Huthis' TV Says U.S., British Air Strikes Target Yemen Port
The Huthis' Al-Masira television said on January 27 the United States and Britain launched two air strikes that targeted the port of Ras Issa, Yemen's main oil export terminal. No further details were immediately available. The air strikes came as Yemen's Iranian-backed Huthi rebels have stepped up attacks on vessels transiting the Red Sea, including a hit that sparked a fire on a fuel tanker on January 26. The tanker Marlin Luanda, which was operating on behalf of trading firm Trafigura, was damaged but no injuries were reported and a U.S. Navy ship was providing assistance, the Pentagon said.
Ukraine Reports Intensified Russian Attacks As Details Of Plane Crash Remain Disputed
KYIV -- Ukrainian officials on January 27 said Russia had intensified attacks in the past 24 hours, with a commander saying the sides had battled through "50 combat clashes" in the past day near Ukraine's Tavria region.
Meanwhile, Kyiv and Moscow continued to dispute the circumstances surrounding the January 24 crash of a Russian military transport plane that the Kremlin claimed was carrying Ukrainian prisoners of war.
Kyiv said it has no proof POWs were aboard and has not confirmed its forces shot down the plane.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's full-scale invasion, Kyiv's counteroffensive, Western military aid, global reaction, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war in Ukraine, click here.
General Oleksandr Tarnavskiy, the Ukrainian commander in the Tavria zone in the Zaporizhzhya region, said Russian forces had "significantly increased" the number of offensive and assault operations over the past two days.
"For the second day in a row, the enemy has conducted 50 combat clashes daily,” he wrote on Telegram.
"Also, the enemy has carried out 100 air strikes in the operational zone of the Tavria Joint Task Force within seven days," he said, adding that 230 Russian-launched drones had been "neutralized or destroyed" over the past day in the area.
Battlefield claims on either side cannot immediately be confirmed.
Earlier, the Ukrainian military said 98 combat clashes took place between Ukrainian troops and the invading Russian army over the past 24 hours.
"There are dead and wounded among the civilian populations," the Ukrianian military's General Staff said in its daily update, but did not provide further details about the casualties.
According to the General Staff, Russian forces launched eight missile and four air strikes, and carried out 78 attacks from rocket-salvo systems on Ukrainian troop positions and populated areas. Iranian-made Shahed drones and Iskander ballistic missiles were used in the attacks, it said.
A number of "high-rise residential buildings, schools, kindergartens, a shopping center, and other civilian infrastructure were destroyed or damaged" in the latest Russian strikes, the bulletin said.
"More than 120 settlements came under artillery fire in the Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhya, Dnipropetrovsk, Kherson, and Mykolayiv regions," according to the daily update.
The General Staff also reported that Ukrainian defenders repelled dozens of Russian assaults in eight directions, including Avdiyivka, Bakhmut, Maryinka, and Kupyansk in the eastern Donetsk region.
Meanwhile, Kyrylo Budanov, chief of Ukrainian military intelligence, said it remained unclear what happened in the crash of the Russian Il-76 that the Kremlin claimed was carrying 65 Ukrainian prisoners of war who were killed along with nine crew members.
The Kremlin said the military transport plane was shot down by a Ukrainian missile despite the fact that Russian forces had alerted Kyiv to the flight’s path.
Ukrainian military intelligence spokesman Andriy Yusov told RFE/RL that it had not received either a written or verbal request to secure the airspace where the plane went down.
The situation with the crash of the aircraft "is not yet fully understood,” Budanov said.
"It is necessary to determine what happened – unfortunately, neither side can fully answer that yet."
Russia "of course, has taken the position of blaming Ukraine for everything, despite the fact that there are a number of facts that are inconsistent with such a position," he added.
Russian President Vladimir Putin has insisted Ukraine shot down the plane and said an investigation was being carried out, with a report to be made in the upcoming days.
In Kyiv, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy announced the creation of a second body to assist businesses in the war-torn country.
Speaking in his nightly video address late on January 26, Zelenskiy said the All-Ukraine Economic Platform would help businesses overcome the challenges posed by Russia's nearly two-year-old invasion.
On January 23, Zelenskiy announced the formation of a Council for the Support of Entrepreneurship, which he said sought to strengthen the country's economy and clarify issues related to law enforcement agencies. Decrees creating both bodies were published on January 26.
Ukraine's economy has collapsed in many sectors since Russia invaded the country in February 2022. Kyiv heavily relies on international aid from its Western partnes.
The Voice of America reported that the United States vowed to promote at the international level a peace formula put forward by Zelenskiy.
VOA quoted White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby as saying that Washington "is committed to the policy of supporting initiatives emanating from the leadership of Ukraine."
Zelenskiy last year presented his 10-point peace formula that includes the withdrawal of Russian forces and the restoration of Ukrainian territorial integrity, among other things.
With reporting by Reuters and dpa
EU Council Chief Won't Run In European Parliament Elections, Easing Fears Of Orban Option
EU Council President Charles Michel won't seek a seat in the European Parliament and will instead remain in his job, he said on January 26. “I will devote all my efforts to my current responsibilities with steadfast determination until they come to an end,” he said on Facebook. Michel had downplayed criticism of his plan to resign early to run for parliament in June, saying there was enough time to choose his successor and that the EU had options to "avoid Viktor Orban." As Hungary holds the rotating presidency of the Council from July to December 2024, Prime Minister Orban could have ended up leading meetings if an interim successor were needed.
- By dpa
Putin Announces New Nuclear Icebreaker As Part Of Arctic Fleet Expansion
Russian President Vladimir Putin on January 26 announced construction of another nuclear-powered icebreaker as part of an expansion of the country's Arctic Fleet. At a ceremony to mark the start of construction of the Leningrad icebreaker in a St. Petersburg shipyard, Putin said the keel of sister ship Stalingrad would also be completed next year. Other ships are also being built for work in the Arctic, Putin added. Russia, which has the largest icebreaker fleet in the world, lays claim to much of the mineral resources stored in the frozen Arctic.
U.S. Speaker Warns Senate Against Ukraine Deal, Suggesting It Will Be 'Dead On Arrival' In House
U.S. House Speaker Mike Johnson took a strong stand on January 26 against a bipartisan Senate deal to pair border enforcement measures with Ukraine aid, sending a letter to colleagues that aligns him with hard-line conservatives determined to sink the compromise on border and immigration policy. Johnson said the legislation would have been “dead on arrival in the House” if leaked reports about the legislation were true. While a core group of senators negotiating the deal haven't yet released the text of the bill, it has already come under fire from Republicans, including Donald Trump, the likely presidential nominee who eviscerated the deal this week as a political “gift” to Democrats.
France, Germany, U.K. Condemn Iran's Launch Of Soraya Satellite
France, Germany, and Britain on January 26 condemned Iran's launch of the Soraya satellite last week using the Ghaem-100 Space Launch Vehicle (SLV). The SLV uses technology essential for the development of a long-range ballistic missile system, which could also allow Tehran to launch longer-range weapons, the countries said in a joint statement. "We remain committed to taking every diplomatic step to prevent Iran from developing nuclear weapons and to hold Iran to account for its destabilizing activity in the region and internationally," the statement said.
Mass Public Concert To Support Kremlin-Backed Leader Of Russia's Bashkortostan Held Amid Crackdown
A mass public concert to support Radiy Khabirov, the Kremlin-backed leader of Russia's Republic of Bashkortostan, was held on January 26 in the central square in the Bashkir capital, Ufa. The event comes after the sentencing of an outspoken critic of Khabirov's government to four years in prison sparked massive protests that led to violent clashes with police last week. Some Telegram channels posted videos of purported participants in the pro-Khabirov rally saying they were forced to go to the gathering under threat that they would lose their jobs if they refused to come to Salavat Yulayev Square. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Idel.Realities, click here.
Editors' Picks
Top Trending
How A Russian Fighter-Jet Manufacturer Continued To Import Western Aviation Parts Despite Sanctions2
Under Sea, Under Stone: How The U.S. Claimed Vast New Arctic Territory -- In An Unusual Way3
Why Did The Russian Il-76 Crash? What We Know, And Don't Know, About A Major Aviation Disaster4
Moscow Accuses Kyiv Of Shooting Down Plane With Ukrainian POWs On Board5
Sweden Sees 'No Reason To Negotiate' With Hungary On NATO Bid; Turkish Parliament OKs Accession6
Banning The Dinar, Kosovo Tries To Sever Lifeline Between Serbs In North And Belgrade7
Measles Cases Soar In Europe; Highest Numbers In Russia, Kazakhstan, WHO Says8
Russia Imported More Than $1 Billion Worth Of Microchips Made In U.S. And Europe In 20239
Live Briefing: Russia Invades Ukraine10
Azerbaijan Accuses PACE Of Bias, Suspends Cooperation With Council Of Europe's Legislative Body
Subscribe