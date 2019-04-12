At Least 16 Killed In Pakistan Market Bombing

At least 16 people were killed and 12 injured in a bomb explosion in Quetta, southwest Pakistan on April 12, police say.



Police chief Abdur Razzaq Cheema told RFE/RL's Radio Mashaal that explosives were packed in a car parked at a busy vegetable market.



Two children were among the dead and seven were rushed to hospital with injuries, he said.



The bombing appeared to target members of the Shi’ite ethnic Hazara community, Cheema added.



No group immediately claimed responsibility for the bombing, but similar attacks in the past have been claimed by outlawed Sunni extremist groups.



Jam Kamal Khan, the chief minister of Baluchistan Province, condemned the attack, saying "the enemy of humanity is behind this act of terrorism."



Quetta is the capital of Baluchistan, where separatist groups have waged a low-level insurgency.

