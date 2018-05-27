Shootout In Pakistan Kills Two Quetta Police, Two Assailants

Two police officers and two militants were killed in a shootout in the southwestern Pakistani city of Quetta, officials say.

The incident, which occurred around sunset on May 27, took place on Sarki Road when two assailants riding a motorcycle opened fire, killing two traffic police, according to the authorities.

Police officers on patrol nearby rushed to the scene after hearing the shooting and opened fire on the gunmen.

"They engaged the attackers in firing and killed them on the spot," Abdul Razaq Cheema, a senior police official in the city, told AFP news agency.

One other attacker on a separate motorcycle fled the scene, although police said they believe he had been wounded in the shooting.

The home secretary of Balochistan province, of which Quetta is capital, announced a reward of 1 million rupees ($8,644) for any information on the militants.

No group immediately claimed responsibility for the attack.

Based on reporting by AFP, AP, and Geo News

