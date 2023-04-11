News
Shootout In Southwestern Pakistan Kills Four Policemen, Militant
Pakistani security forces raided a suspected hideout of the Pakistani Taliban in the southwestern city of Quetta early on April 11, triggering a shoot-out that killed four officers and a militant commander, officials said. The police launched the raid after being tipped off that the wanted militant commander was hiding in a home in the city's Kuchlak neighborhood, police official Naveed Shah said. The officers demanded that the suspect surrender, but he instead opened fire at security forces, killing four officers before being fatally shot. To read the original story by AP, click here.
Ukraine Says It Repelled More Than 50 Russian Attacks Amid Heavy Casualties
Ukraine says its forces have repelled dozens of attacks as the invading Russian military pressed on with its offensive in the eastern Donetsk region with air strikes and artillery attacks.
"Despite numerous losses in equipment and manpower, the enemy…continues to focus its main efforts on conducting offensive operations in the Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiyivka, and Maryinka areas,” Ukraine's General Staff said on April 11 in a statement.
Ukrainian forces repelled 52 attacks over the past day, it added.
The fighting remains intense as U.S. officials assess the damage from a leak of classified documents that included some on Ukraine's plans for a counteroffensive in the east.
The Russian military has for months pressed to take control of Bakhmut, where the battle for the city has turned into one of the bloodiest since Moscow invaded Ukraine in February 2022, while serving as a symbol of Kyiv’s defiance. Both sides have suffered heavy casualties in the small and now largely destroyed city.
Oleksandr Syrskiy, commander of Ukraine's ground forces, said the situation in Bakhmut remains "difficult but controllable."
Syrskiy accused Russia of using the same “scorched earth tactics” in Bakhmut that it used in military operations against anti-government rebels in Syria in support of the regime in Damascus.
“It is destroying buildings and positions with air strikes and artillery fire," Syrskiy said, adding that Russia was sending in special forces and airborne units to Bakhmut as members of Russia's notorious private mercenary Wagner group that have led the Bakhmut operation were exhausted.
Russian air strikes were also targeting the city of Avdiyivka, turning it “into total ruins," according to Pavlo Kyrylenko, Donetsk's regional governor.
"In total, around 1,800 people remain in Avdiyivka, all of whom risk their lives every day," Kyrylenko said.
The battleground accounts cannot be independently verified.
Taking control of Bakhmut could allow Russia to directly target Ukrainian defensive lines in the town of Chasiv Yar and open the way for the Russian military to advance on two bigger cities in the Donetsk region -- Kramatorsk and Slovyansk.
Donetsk is one of four provinces in eastern and southern Ukraine that Moscow illegally declared annexed in September 2022 and is seeking to fully occupy. The other three regions are Kherson, Luhansk, and Zaporizhzhya.
In Washington, the Pentagon said the Justice Department has been called in to investigate whether the leak of a handful of documents dated from February 23 to March 1 was a criminal offense. The documents appeared on social media last week.
The documents reportedly also include information about Ukraine’s use of munitions for U.S.-provided High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS) and other advanced weaponry, and about U.S. spy operations in allied countries such as South Korea and Israel.
With reporting by Reuters
Russian Volcano Erupts, Spewing Out A Vast Cloud Of Ash
One of Russia's most active volcanoes erupted on April 11, shooting a vast cloud of ash far up into the sky and smothering villages in drifts of gray volcanic dust, triggering an aviation warning around Russia's Far Eastern Kamchatka Peninsula. The Shiveluch volcano erupted just after midnight, reaching a crescendo about six hours later, spewing an ash cloud over an area of 108,000 square kilometers. Lava flows tumbled from the volcano, melting snow and prompting a warning of mud flows along a nearby highway. Villages were carpeted in drifts of gray ash as deep as 8.5 centimeters. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
South Korea Says 'Significant' Number Of Leaked U.S. Documents Are Fake
South Korea on April 11 said a "significant portion" of leaked U.S. intelligence documents indicating concerns in Seoul about arms supplies to Ukraine are fake. The documents are part of a broader leak the Pentagon has described as a "very serious" national security risk. Some files reportedly show concern among top South Korean national security officials that arms manufactured by their country might end up being used in Ukraine -- a violation of Seoul's policy of not selling weapons to nations at war. To read the original story by AFP, click here.
Draft Law To Toughen Penalties For Violence Against Women Advances In Iranian Parliament
Iran's parliament has adopted proposals to toughen penalties for perpetrators of violence against women, and the changes could be voted into law within months, state media reported on April 10. Discussions in parliament led to the adoption of the general principles of a draft bill on "preventing harm to women and improving their safety against misbehavior," IRNA reported. The text can still be modified. The move comes almost seven months after the death in police custody of Mahsa Amini touched off nationwide protests. To read the original story by AFP, click here.
Leaked Documents On Ukraine War A 'Very Serious' Risk To Security, Pentagon Admits
The online leaks of highly classified documents about the war in Ukraine present a “very serious" risk to national security, and senior leaders are taking steps to mitigate the damage, Pentagon spokesman Chris Meagher said on April 10. Meagher told reporters that U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin first became aware of the leaks on April 6. Since then, he has reached out to allies, held daily meetings to assess damage, and set up a group to assess the scope of the information leaked and review who had access to it. To read the original story by AP, click here.
In Final Statement To Court, Kremlin Critic Kara-Murza Says His Prosecution Resembles Stalin-Era Show Trial
Kremlin critic Vladimir Kara-Murza, who faces up to 25 years in jail on treason charges over comments critical of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, maintained his innocence in his final statement to a Moscow court on April 10 and said his trial recalled the show trials conducted by the Soviet Union in the 1930s.
Kara-Murza, 41, told the court he was proud of what he did and would not express remorse for it. He also declined to ask for an acquittal.
The hearing was held in a closed session, but his statement was published by The Washington Post.
Kara-Murza, who was detained in April 2022 after returning to Russia from abroad, is the latest in a string of opposition activists, reporters, and others who have been arrested and prosecuted amid a growing Kremlin crackdown on civil society.
Prosecutors initially charged him with disobeying a police officer but later added a new allegation of discrediting the Russian military, a charge stemming from Russia's 2022 invasion of Ukraine and a Kremlin push to stamp out criticism on the subject. The treason charges were added later over remarks he made in speeches outside of Russia that criticized Kremlin policies.
Kara-Murza said the current environment is not so much like the 1970s -- a period during which the state faced off against Soviet dissidents -- as it is the 1930s, when dictator Josef Stalin conducted a series of show trials and purges of his opponents.
"We’ve gone beyond the 1970s -- all the way back to the 1930s. For me, as a historian, this is cause for reflection," said Kara-Murza.
He statement included a rejoinder to a remark by the judge hearing his case about showing remorse.
“The criminal, of course, must repent of his deeds. I’m in jail for my political views. For speaking out against the war in Ukraine. For many years of struggle against Vladimir Putin’s dictatorship,” he said. “Not only do I not repent of any of this, I am proud of it.”
The former journalist, who holds Russian and British passports, has spent years as a politician opposing Putin and has lobbied foreign governments and institutions to impose sanctions on Russia and individual Russians for purported human rights violations. He has twice survived being poisoned, according to his own accounts and those of his supporters. Russian authorities deny any involvement in the alleged attacks.
Kara-Murza, who is scheduled to be sentenced on April 17, expressed hope that one day “the darkness over our country will dissipate” and “those who kindled and unleashed this war, rather than those who tried to stop it, will be recognized as criminals.”
Earlier on April 10, dozens of Russian journalists and rights activists, many of whom have fled the country, wrote a letter calling on authorities to free Kara-Murza, saying the charges against him are baseless and politically motivated.
"Prosecute murderers and criminals rather than honest and responsible citizens who dare to think and speak the truth," the letter said. "Stop Russia's new slide toward Stalinism and a totalitarian system."
With reporting by Reuters
$800 Million Urgently Needed To Avoid Famine In Afghanistan, UN Says
The UN food agency said on April 10 that it urgently needs $800 million for the next six months to help Afghanistan, which is at the highest risk of famine in a quarter of a century. Aid agencies have been providing food, education, and health care to Afghans in the wake of the Taliban takeover and the economic collapse that followed. But distribution has been severely impacted by a Taliban edict last December banning women from working at national and international nongovernmental groups. To read the original story by AP, click here.
U.S. Designates Wall Street Journal Reporter As 'Wrongfully Detained' By Russia
The U.S. State Department has designated Wall Street Journal (WSJ) reporter Evan Gershkovich as "wrongfully detained" by Russia and urged his immediate release.
Secretary of State Antony Blinken made the determination that Gershkovich has been wrongfully detained, State Department spokesman Vedant Patel said on April 10.
"Journalism is not a crime," Patel said in a statement. "We condemn the Kremlin’s continued repression of independent voices in Russia and its ongoing war against the truth."
Patel also said the United States calls for Russia to immediately release Gershkovich, who was detained on March 29 in the Urals city of Yekaterinburg by Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) and charged last week with espionage.
The designation of "wrongfully detained" means responsibility for the case will be transferred to the office of the Special Envoy for Hostage Affairs, raising the political profile of Gershkovich's detention and allowing the Biden administration to allocate more resources to securing his release.
The WSJ has adamantly denied the allegations against Gershkovich and demanded his release. U.S. President Joe Biden and the leaders of the U.S. Senate have also called for Gershkovich's release.
World Bank President David Malpass said earlier on April 10 that Russia's detention of Gershkovich is a "brazen act" and violates press freedom, "which the World Bank Group has long recognized as vital," including the safety of journalists.
"Press freedom increases transparency and accountability. It keeps a check on governance, it exposes corruption, transmits ideas, promotes innovation," Malpass told reporters, adding that he hopes Gershkovich and his family will soon be reunited.
The FSB said on March 30 that it had opened an espionage case against Gershkovich for collecting what it said were state secrets about Russia's military industrial complex. It alleged that Gershkovich was operating on instructions from the United States.
A Moscow court agreed to a request from the FSB to hold Gershkovich under arrest for two months.
Patel said earlier that Russia has not yet granted U.S. consular access to Gershkovich.
"At this point, it is a violation of Russia's obligations under our consular convention and a violation against international law," Patel said. "We have stressed the need for the Russian government to provide this access as soon as possible."
Patel said Moscow over the weekend formally notified Washington of the detention. He reiterated in the statement that the United States also calls on Russia to release wrongfully detained U.S. citizen Paul Whelan, a former U.S. Marine being held in Russia since 2018 on what Washington calls trumped-up charges.
With reporting by Reuters and AFP
Romanian Prosecutors Search Electronic Devices In Andrew Tate Case
Andrew Tate, the divisive Internet personality who is under house arrest in Romania on suspicion of organized crime and human trafficking, appeared at prosecutors’ offices on April 10 for forensic searches of electronic equipment confiscated during investigations, his lawyer said. Tate, 36, a British-U.S. citizen who has 6 million Twitter followers, was initially detained in late December in the Romanian capital, Bucharest, along with his brother Tristan and two Romanian women. None of the four has yet been formally indicted. To read the original story by AP, click here.
Four Killed In Blast Targeting Police Superintendent In Pakistan's Balochistan Province
Four people were killed and 15 others injured in a bombing that targeted the vehicle of a police superintendent in a marketplace in the southwestern Pakistani city of Quetta on April 10, the city's police chief said.
Two policemen were among the dead in the attack in Kandahari Bazaar, police chief Zohaib Mohsin told reporters in Quetta, capital of Pakistan's restive Balochistan Province.
The explosion also damaged nearby cars and motorcycles, Mohsin said. There have been no arrests in the attack, which comes nine days after Pakistan said four of its soldiers were killed along the province's border with Iran.
Senior police official Shafqat Cheema said earlier that the target was the vehicle of the acting superintendent of police investigations.
The outlawed Baluch Liberation Army (BLA) claimed responsibility for the attack, saying its fighters used an improvised explosive device (IED) to attack the car of Superintendent Naseer-ul-Hassan Shah in the bazaar, which is one of the busiest markets in Quetta. It was unclear whether Shah was among the victims.
"Two policemen were killed, several were injured, and the vehicle was badly damaged in the attack," BLA spokesman Jeeyand Baloch said in a statement.
The spokesman said the BLA targeted the superintendent because it claimed, without providing evidence, that he had been involved in the "inhumane treatment of Baluch civilians under the pretext of investigations."
The BLA, which has been designated as a terrorist organization by Pakistan, the United States, and Britain, routinely takes credit for attacks on Pakistani security forces. Officials in Islamabad say the group has set up sanctuaries in border areas of Iran. Tehran denies this.
The BLA claims to be fighting for the independence of Balochistan, a sparsely populated province rich in natural resources such as copper, gold, and gas. The insurgent group claims ethnic Baluchi face extortion and discrimination by Pakistani authorities. Islamabad rejects the charges.
Ethnic Baluchis account for just under 4 percent of Pakistan’s population of 231 million.
With reporting by Reuters
Taliban Bans Restaurant Gardens For Families, Women In Herat
The Taliban has banned families and women from restaurants with gardens or green spaces in Afghanistan's northwestern Herat Province, an official said on April 10. The moves followed complaints from religious scholars and members of the public about the mixing of genders in such places, he said. It was the latest in a slew of restrictions imposed by the Taliban since the militia took power in August 2021. They have shut girls out of classrooms beyond sixth grade and women from universities and most types of employment, including jobs at the United Nations. To read the original story by AP, click here.
Lukashenka Tells Shoigu That Belarus Needs Security Guarantees From Russia
The authoritarian ruler of Belarus, Alyaksandr Lukashenka, told Russia's defense minister on April 10 that he wanted guarantees that Moscow would defend Belarus in the event of an attack.
Lukashenka made the comment in talks with visiting Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu in Minsk, Belarusian state-owned news agency BelTA reported.
Lukashenka was quoted as saying that Belarus needs guarantees that Russia will defend the country "like its own territory" if attacked, and he said he had discussed the security guarantees with Russian President Vladimir Putin in a meeting on April 5.
Lukashenka was quoted as saying that Putin had agreed with him that such security guarantees were necessary.
He said it seemed during his talks with Putin that "in the case of aggression against Belarus, the Russian Federation would protect Belarus as its own territory. These are the kind of security [guarantees] we need," Lukashenka was quoted as saying.
Belarus, which currently hosts a contingent of Russian forces, allowed Russia to use its territory to launch an assault on Kyiv in the early days of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine. It also has participated in military drills with Russia and received high-level Russian officials, sparking speculation that Belarus may join a new offensive on Ukraine.
Lukashenka has denied having such intentions but has said that Belarus would respond to any incursions onto its territory or attempts to foment unrest.
Putin recently announced that Russia plans to place tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus. He said Russia was building a storage facility in Belarus.
The Belarusian Foreign Ministry said the move was "in accordance with international law" and didn't contradict the Nuclear Nonproliferation Treaty (NPT), a landmark pact aimed at preventing the spread of nuclear weapons.
Minsk also claimed it was "forced" to agree to host Russian tactical nuclear weapons in response to what it claimed was the "unprecedented political, economic, and information pressure" from the West.
Josep Borrell, the EU's foreign policy chief, urged Belarus not to host Russian nuclear weapons and said the bloc could impose further sanctions against Minsk if it did.
With reporting by Reuters
Two Men Flogged In Public In Iran For Drinking Alcohol
Two men were flogged in public in a recreation complex in the southern Iranian city of Sirjan for drinking alcohol, Sirjan’s prosecutor Mojtaba Ghadimi announced on April 9. Ghadimi said the two men have been also sentenced to two months in prison and 280 hours of public service. The official government news agency IRNA said a video of the two men drinking alcohol near a lake had been posted online. Drinking alcohol is forbidden in Iran and punishable by flogging and fines. To read the original story by RFE/RL’s Radio Farda, click here.
German Minister Threatens Entry Ban For Russian Athletes
Athletes from Russia face being denied entry into Germany if they are allowed to participate in international sporting events again, Interior Minister Nancy Faeser has said. Faeser told newspapers of the Funke publishing house that according visa regulations would be enforced. "Countries where major sporting events take place are not powerless. They can control via the issuing of visas whether Russians can actually participate," Faeser said. Athletes from Russia and Belarus have been banned from most international sports events since the beginning of last year's Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has now recommended readmitting them, under strict conditions and as neutral athletes.
Iranian Pensioners Stage Protests Over Poor Living Conditions
Iranian pensioners staged protests in more than a dozen cities across Iran, demanding higher pensions amid soaring prices. Protests were reported on April 9 in Tehran, Ahvaz, Mashhad, Isfahan, Arak, Qom, Shush, Tabriz, and several other cities where pensioners complained about their poor living conditions and chanted anti-government slogans. Labor protests in Iran have been on the rise in response to declining living standards, wage arrears, and a lack of insurance support. To read the original story by RFE/RL’s Radio Farda, click here.
Prisoner Swap Frees More Than 200 As Russia Accused Of 'Scorched Earth Tactics' In Eastern Ukraine
Russia and Ukraine carried out a major prisoner swap on April 10 after the commander of the Ukrainian armed forces in the east accused Russia of using "scorched earth tactics" in the area, turning the town of Avdiyivka into a "total ruin."
Both sides reported the prisoner exchange, saying 106 Russians and 100 Ukrainians were freed. The Russian Defense Ministry added that the exchange took place after negotiations.
Andriy Yermak, a senior adviser to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, said that the released Ukrainians include defenders of Mariupol city and its Azovstal steel plant, the scene of a long siege that ended in May 2022 and left Mariupol in ruins.
"Some people have been seriously injured and have illnesses,” Yermak said on Telegram. “We will do everything necessary so that each of them receives all the necessary help."
Ukrainian General Oleksandr Syrskiy earlier on April 10 accused Russia of using the same "scorched earth tactics" it used in its military operations in support of the Syrian government against rebels in the northwest of the country.
"Buildings and positions are being destroyed with air strikes and artillery fire. The situation is difficult but controllable," he was quoted as saying by Ukraine's Media Military Center.
He said Ukrainian troops were "heroically" withstanding the Russians' offensive in Bakhmut, adding that they had managed to wear down the units of the Russian private Wagner militia.
The Russian-installed leader of Ukraine's Donetsk region, Denis Pushilin, published a video on April 10 purportedly showing him on a visit to Bakhmut. He was seen decorating Wagner fighters and claiming that Russian forces control more than 75 percent of the city. The authenticity of video could not be independently confirmed.
"I can say with absolute certainty that more than 75 percent of the city is under the control of our units," Pushilin told state-run Rossia-24 TV channel after his visit, though he cautioned it was too early to talk about Bakhmut's fall.
Ukraine’s army reported Russian attacks throughout the front. The General Staff of Ukraine's armed forces said 58 enemy attacks were repelled over the 24-hour period ending early on April 10, adding in a statement that Russia is still focused on the cities and towns of Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiyivka, and Maryinka in the Donetsk region.
The British Defense Ministry said in its daily intelligence update on April 10 that Russia continues to prioritize and expand its resources in the Donetsk region, including the Maryinka and Adviyivka areas, for "minimal gains.”
Pavlo Kyrylenko, Donetsk's regional governor, said around 1,800 people remain in Avdiyivka, and that they all risk their lives every day.
"The Russians have turned Avdiyivka into a total ruin," Kyrylenko said on April 10 after an air strike that destroyed a multistory building.
The Ukrainian military said on April 10 that it destroyed a Russian Mi-24 helicopter near Adviyivka. The commander of the brigade responsible for shooting down the helicopter said in a statement that attacks in the direction of Adviyivka continue but that the Russians are suffering "heavy losses in manpower and destroyed equipment."
With reporting by Reuters and dpa
Thousands Take Part In 'Together In Europe' Rally In Georgian Capital
TBILISI -- Thousands of supporters of the opposition in Georgia rallied on April 9 in Tbilisi in a show of support for Ukraine and Georgia’s bid to join the European Union.
Demonstrators gathered outside the Georgian parliament for the event, organized under the slogan "Together in Europe" by the United National Movement (UNM) founded by jailed former President Mikheil Saakashvili.
The rally started with the speeches by the youth wing of the party and continued with the addresses of politicians.
Protesters waved Georgian, Ukrainian, and European Union flags and held a huge banner that read "For European future."
The crowd chanted "Long live Misha," a reference to Saakashvili, who is serving a six-year jail term for abuse of power while president of the country from 2004-13. Saakashvili and international rights groups have condemned the sentence as politically motivated.
Saakashvili’s health has deteriorated in prison, where he has staged repeated hunger strikes and alleges he was poisoned. He has been treated in a clinic in Tbilisi.
Addressing the rally, UNM Chairman Levan Khabeishvili said the protesters' demands include the "liberation of political prisoners and implementing reforms." The EU has made these a condition for granting Tbilisi a formal candidate status.
Georgia applied for EU membership together with Ukraine and Moldova within days of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine. EU leaders in June granted formal candidate status to Kyiv and Chisinau but said Tbilisi must implement reforms first.
The government of the ruling Georgian Dream party faces numerous accusations of backsliding on democracy, including jailing opponents, silencing independent media, covertly collaborating with the Kremlin, and leading the country astray from its EU membership path.
The Georgian government “is being controlled from Moscow and our obligation is to save our homeland from Russian stooges," former Georgian President Giorgi Margvelashvili told the rally.
"We are freedom-loving people, part of the European family. We reject Russian slavery," Margvelashvili said, according to AFP.
Tens of thousands last month took to the streets in Tbilisi after parliament gave initial backing to a draft law on “foreign agents,” a measure similar to a law used by Russia to disrupt the work of media organizations, including RFE/RL, and suppress dissent.
Georgian lawmakers dropped the bill, which had sparked strong criticism from the European Union and the United States, under pressure from last month’s street protests.
Georgian Dream has insisted it remains committed to Georgia's EU and NATO membership bids, but party leaders stepped up anti-Western rhetoric after Washington last week slapped a visa ban on four powerful judges in Georgia over alleged corruption.
With reporting by AFP
Two Islamic State Militants Killed By Forces Of Taliban-Led Afghan Government
An operation on April 9 carried out by forces of the Taliban-led Afghan government killed two Islamic State (IS) fighters and took a third militant into custody during an operation in the country's southwest, a regional official said.
The raid on a hideout in Zaranj, capital of Nimroz Province, sparked a clash lasting 30 minutes between Taliban and IS militants, Habibullah Ilham, the province’s information and culture director, told RFE/RL.
Two insurgents were killed in the operation and one was captured, Ilham said, adding that there were no casualties among the security forces and no civilians were harmed.
A video sent to Radio Azadi shows that Taliban forces first targeted a house and the clash then begins. A resident of the area, who did not want his name and voice used due to security problems, told Radio Azadi that the clash lasted for almost an hour and that heavy weapons were used.
The regional affiliate of the IS group -- known as the Islamic State-Khorasan -- has been the key rival of the Taliban-led government since the group seized power in Afghanistan in August 2021. The group recently increased its attacks, targeting both Taliban patrols and members of Afghanistan’s Shi’ite minority.
Taliban forces have responded by carrying out military operations this month against the IS group in several provinces of Afghanistan. The Intelligence Department of the Taliban-led government previously claimed to have carried out operations similar to the one on April 9 in Mazar-e Sharif, Baghlan, and Nimroz.
The department announced on April 2 that in one of the operations it arrested an important member of the IS group in northern Afghanistan who was involved in the planning of several attacks.
Afghan security forces last week killed six members of the extremist group in Afghanistan’s northern Balkh Province, a Taliban spokesman said on April 4.
But Atta Mohammad Noor, a member of the leadership of the National Resistance Front of Afghanistan, said that Taliban forces are hitting others in their efforts against IS.
One family, for example, claimed that eight civilians killed by the Taliban in the 7th district of Mazar-e Sharif on charges of rebellion and kidnapping were innocent.
Authorities are serious about ridding Afghanistan of Islamic State militants, deputy Afghan government spokesman Bilal Karimi told the AP.
“The Islamic State has no place in the country or among the people, nor does the Islamic emirate allow it,” he said. “The number of [IS] fighters killed or arrested so far is in the hundreds, but there is no exact number.”
The Taliban announces military operations against IS almost every day, although many officials, including Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahidand and the country's acting minister of foreign affairs, Amir Khan Muttaqi, say they do not consider IS to be a threat to Afghanistan.
The UN Security Council warned in March about the increase in the number of militants and the threat of IS in Afghanistan.
The U.S. Central Command has estimated that 2,250 IS militants are in Afghanistan and also has said that it is possible they would target American assets and those of their allies.
With reporting by AP
Zelenskiy Says Poland To Provide Ukraine With 200 Infantry Vehicles
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has said Poland will deliver 200 Rosomak infantry fighting vehicles, with half of them to arrive shortly. In his daily address on April 8, Zelenskiy said that Ukraine also expects Poland to soon deliver MiG-29 fighter jets, self-propelled mortars, and additional missiles. Speaking during a visit to Warsaw on April 5, Zelenskiy noted Poland's role in convincing Western countries to provide battle tanks to Ukraine and suggested that a similar "planes coalition" could be formed. To read the original story from RFE/RL’s Ukrainian Service, click here.
Pope Asks God To Help 'Beloved Ukrainian People' In Easter Sunday Mass
Pope Francis called for prayers for both the Ukrainian and Russian people as he presided over Easter Sunday Mass in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican and delivered his semiannual message to the world.
Francis, 86, spoke on April 9 before tens of thousands of faithful gathered on the square after unseasonable cold forced him to skip the Way of the Cross outdoor procession on Good Friday -- a precaution following his hospitalization for bronchitis at the end of March.
Speaking from a balcony of St. Peter's Basilica, Francis asked God to “help the beloved Ukrainian people on their journey toward peace, and shed the light of Easter upon the people of Russia.″
The pope prayed for "comfort for the wounded and those who have lost loved ones to war" and for the safe return of prisoners of war.
The head of the Roman Catholic Church also urged the international community to work to end the war and all conflicts that "stain the world with blood" in his Urbi et Orbi -- Latin for "to the city and the world" -- message.
Since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the pontiff has mentioned Ukraine in almost all of his public speeches and has increasingly criticized Moscow.
Francis, who also called on Israelis and Palestinian to work toward "a climate of trust," spoke as Orthodox Christians observed Palm Sunday and the start of Holy Week. In the Eastern Orthodox Church -- followed by many Christians in Russia and Ukraine -- Easter is on April 16 this year.
Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby also used his traditional Easter message to highlight the war in Ukraine. Welby, head of the worldwide Anglican Communion, said Easter Sunday provided hope that “true peace is no aimless daydream, but a reality offered because Christ was raised from the dead.”
Delivering a sermon in Canterbury, England, Welby said injustice and brutality "may seem to triumph in our short lives on Earth, cruel and oppressive rulers might look as though they only get stronger. Yet they will vanish. The power of the resurrection is infinitely greater than they are."
With reporting by AP
Iran To Send Delegation To Saudi Arabia For Embassy Reopening
An Iranian technical delegation will visit Saudi Arabia this week to prepare for the reopening of Iran's embassy in Riyadh, the semiofficial ISNA news agency reported on April 9. After years of hostility that fueled conflicts across the Middle East, Iran and Saudi Arabia agreed in March to end their diplomatic rift and reopen their diplomatic missions. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
Father And Daughter Among Ukrainian Civilians Killed In Weekend Russian Strikes
A 50-year-old man and his 11-year-old daughter were among at least five killed in weekend shelling by Russian forces in northeastern and southern regions of Ukraine, according to Ukrainian officials.
The father and daughter were killed in a Russian military strike overnight in the city of Zaporizhzhya in southeastern Ukraine as Russia’s military offensive in the east showed no signs of a letup.
The Ukrainian State Emergency Service also reported that a 46-year-old woman, who it described as the wife and mother of the victims, was pulled from the wreckage.
Anatoliy Kurtev, the city council secretary, said one home was destroyed and several nearby buildings were damaged when two Russian missiles struck in the attack.
"The cursed Russian terrorists attacked Zaporizhzhya again and lost human lives," he wrote on Telegram.
In the northeastern region of Kharkiv, Governor Oleh Synyehubov said two men died on April 9 in shelling in Kupyansk, which remained under attack as Russian forces targeted residential areas with multiple-rocket launchers, Synyehubov said.
The regional governor of Zaporizhzhya said 18 communities were shelled on April 8, killing three people and wounding five. It was unclear whether the governor's assessment included the father and daughter killed in the city of Zaporizhzhya.
Late on April 9, Russian troops attacked the Kherson region with guided air bombs, said regional Governor Oleksandr Prokudin.
The Ukrainian military said the scale of the destruction is being assessed.
"Preliminarily, there are no victims among the civilians of the region," Prokudin said.
The Russian Defense Ministry claimed on April 9 that it had destroyed a depot containing 70,000 tons of fuel near Zaporizhzhya, as well as Ukrainian military warehouses in the Donetsk and Zaporizhzhya regions.
The Ukrainian military's operational command in the north said its forces had destroyed a modern Russian radar station used to detect drones. There was no confirmation of the attack from the Russian side, and RFE/RL could not independently verify the claims.
The attacks came as Russian invading forces continued their offensive in eastern Ukraine, with Kyiv’s military reporting its forces had repelled more than 50 attacks over the past day.
WATCH: Rescuers pulled a 46-year-old woman from the rubble early on April 9 after Russian missiles struck the city of Zaporizhzhya. The woman's 11-year-old daughter and 50-year-old husband were killed in the attack.
In a statement issued early on April 9, the Ukrainian General Staff said Russia’s military continued to target the country’s industrial east, focusing on the cities and towns of Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiyivka, and Maryinka in the Donetsk region.
According to the General Staff, Russian forces launched 40 air strikes, four missile strikes, and 58 attacks from multiple-rocket launchers on various parts of Ukraine on April 8 and into the first part of April 9.
Russian President Vladimir Putin, facing an arrest warrant from the International Criminal Court, has ordered his military to gain complete control of Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhya, and Kherson, areas he claims Russia has illegally annexed. Ukraine has indicated it will soon launch a counteroffensive to take back more territory.
In his daily address late on April 8, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy noted positive “movement towards NATO,” pointing to new military aid for Ukraine as well as other signs of international support.
WATCH: A charity has brought back 31 Ukrainian children who had been forcibly taken to Russia. The natives of Ukraine's Kherson and Kharkiv regions got off a bus on April 8 in Kyiv and were reunited with their families. The repatriation was arranged by Save Ukraine, an organization helping internally displaced people in Ukraine.
Zelenskiy referred to Lithuania proposing to invite Ukraine to become a member of NATO at the military alliance's summit in the capital, Vilnius, in July.
The Baltic country's parliament decided this week to seek an invitation for Ukraine to join the alliance at the summit scheduled for July 11-12.
Zelenskiy spoke hours after the head of a Ukrainian rescue organization said it had brought back 31 children from Russia, where they had been taken during the war.
The International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants on March 17 for Putin and Russian children's rights commissioner Maria Lvova-Belova, accusing them of abducting children from Ukraine.
The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) said this week it had been in contact with Lvova-Belova.
Quoted by the AP news agency, ICRC spokesman Jason Straziuso said the organization was in contact with Lvova-Belova “in line with its mandate to restore contact between separated families and facilitate reunification where feasible.”
With reporting by Reuters, AP, and dpa
Iranian, Azerbaijani Foreign Ministers In Talks Amid Tensions
Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian and his Azerbaijani counterpart, Ceyhun Bayramov, discussed "problems and misunderstandings" between the two countries in two phone calls, Iranian state media reported on April 8, days after Baku expelled four Iranian diplomats over "provocative actions." The expulsions came amid a deterioration of ties, partly due to Baku's improving relations with Tehran's archenemy Israel. Baku last week opened an embassy in Israel. During the row, Azerbaijan suggested that Iran may have been connected to an assassination attempt on an anti-Tehran Azerbaijani lawmaker. Tehran has denied the accusation. Iran has a large population of ethnic Azeris in the northwest of the country. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
Bulgaria Election Commission Releases List Of Parliamentary Seat Winners
The Bulgarian Central Election Commission on April 8 published a list of the names of the 240 deputies to be included in the 49th National Assembly. Coming off a narrow victory in the parliamentary elections, former Prime Minister Boyko Borisov, the leader of Bulgaria's center-right GERB party, has invited all other parties to have gained seats in parliament to join talks on forming a government. The distribution of seats in parliament will be: GERB-UDF, 69 deputies; We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria, 64; Revival (Vazrazhdane), 37; Movement For Rights And Freedoms, 36; Bulgarian Socialist Party, 23; There Is Such A People, 11. To read the original story by RFE/RL’s Bulgarian Service, click here.
