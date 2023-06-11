Wind, Heavy Rains Kill At Least 27 In Pakistan

The Ukrainian military has reported heavy fighting in Ukraine's east as Russian forces attempt to gain full control of the partially occupied Luhansk and Donetsk regions.

"The adversary continues to focus its main efforts on attempts to fully occupy the Luhansk and Donetsk regions," the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said on June 11. "Heavy fighting continues."

The Russian forces' focus on the Luhansk and Donetsk regions comes as the Ukrainian military conducts a major counteroffensive aimed at retaking Ukrainian territory occupied by Moscow.

On June 10, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy acknowledged that the long-expected counteroffensive had begun.

"Counteroffensive and defensive actions are taking place in Ukraine, but I will not say in detail what stage they are at," Zelenskiy said.

During a press conference in Kyiv with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Zelenskiy was asked about Russian President Vladimir Putin's claim earlier in the day that the counteroffensive had begun but that the Ukrainian forces had made no progress.

Zelenskiy told reporters to pass on to Putin that Ukraine's generals were "all in a positive mood."

Later on June 10, in his nightly video address, Zelenskiy said that the fighting was heaviest on the eastern and southern fronts.

"Thank you to all those who hold their positions and those who advance," he said.

On June 11, the Ukrainian military issued updated casualty figures that said that more than 980 Russian soldiers had been killed or wounded in fighting over the previous 24 hours.

The counteroffensive has been complicated by the bursting on June 6 of the Russian-controlled Kakhovka dam on the Dnieper River. Kyiv has accused Moscow of mining the dam and deliberately causing its destruction.

Russia, which gained control of the dam shortly after its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, has steadfastly rejected accusations it was behind the incident in the southern Kherson region.

On June 11, Ukrainian Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Malyar said that Russian forces blew up the dam to limit the Ukrainian counteroffensive and to make Kyiv divert its forces to deal with the resulting ecological and humanitarian crisis.

"The explosion of the Kakhovka hydroelectric power station was apparently carried out with the intention of preventing the Ukrainian Defense Forces from launching an offensive in the Kherson sector," Malyar wrote on Telegram.

A UN official warned on June 10 of the catastrophic humanitarian consequences of the dam breach and resulting flooding.

UN Undersecretary-General Martin Griffiths told AP that an “extraordinary” 700,000 people are in need of drinking water and said that the crisis will likely lead to lower grain exports, higher food prices around the world, and less to eat for millions in need. "The truth is this is only the beginning of seeing the consequences of this act," Griffiths said.

On June 11, the British Defense Ministry said in an intelligence assessment that the destruction of the dam "has almost certainly severely disrupted" the primary source of fresh water to Ukraine's Crimean Peninsula, which Russia illegally annexed in 2014.

Water at the dam's reservoir had likely dropped below the inlet that feeds water to the canal delivering water to the peninsula, according to the assessment. Water is expected to stop flowing in the canal as a result, reducing the availability of fresh water in the south of the Kherson region and in northern Crimea.

The operators of the Kakhovka hydroelectric power station reported on June 11 that water levels in the dam's reservoir have dropped 9.35 meters since the dam burst last week.

On June 10, Ukraine's nuclear energy agency put the last operating reactor at the Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant, which is cooled by water from the reservoir, into "cold shutdown" as a safety precaution.

The British Defense Ministry said that it expected the Russian authorities to meet civilians' water needs by using reservoirs, water rationing, drilling new wells, and bottled water.

It said that communities on both sides of the Dnieper face a sanitation crisis, limited access to safe water, and an increased risk of water-borne diseases.

Rescue efforts continued on June 11, with the Ukrainian Interior Ministry saying that 29 people remain unaccounted for. The Ukrainian authorities said that 32 towns and villages on the west bank of the Dnieper controlled by Ukrainian forces are still under water.

Evacuation efforts were also reported on the eastern bank of the river, which is more vulnerable to flooding.

Each side has accused the other of shelling civilians during the rescue efforts.

With reporting by RFE/RL's Russian Service, Current Time, Reuters, AP, and dpa.