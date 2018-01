At least two people were killed when officers fired live rounds to disperse crowds protesting the rape and murder of a eight-year-old girl in Pakistan. Riots broke out after the funeral for Zainab Ansari on January 10 in the eastern city of Kasur. Police recovered Ansari's body from a garbage dumpster four days after she was reported missing. Police discovered CCTV camera footage showing an unidentified man leading the girl away. (AP/Reuters)