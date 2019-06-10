Pakistan's Ex-President Zardari Arrested In Money Laundering Case

ISLAMABAD -- Pakistani authorities have arrested former President Asif Ali Zardari on corruption charges.



A team from the Pakistani anti-corruption agency, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), arrested Zardari at his residence in the capital on June 10, after a court rejected his request for an extension of his bail in a money-laundering case.



The Islamabad High Court rejected a bail plea by Zardari, co-chairman of the opposition Pakistan Peoples' Party (PPP), and his sister Faryal Talpur.



No arrest warrant has been issued for Talpur so far, reports said.



The NAB accuses Zardari and Talpur of transferring 150 million rupees ($1 million) to their private company through fake bank accounts.



Zardari and Talpur reject the charges against them.



The NAB has arrested several politicians on corruption charges since Prime Minister Imran Khan took office last year.



The Supreme Court removed Sharif's predecessor, Nawaz Sharif, from office over corruption allegations.



Zardari was elected president in 2008, after leading efforts to remove military ruler Pervez Musharraf, and served until 2013.