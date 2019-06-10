Accessibility links

Pakistan

Pakistan's Ex-President Zardari Arrested In Money Laundering Case

Former Pakistani President Asif Ali Zardari (center) arrives at Islamabad High Court for a bail hearing on June 10.

ISLAMABAD -- Pakistani authorities have arrested former President Asif Ali Zardari on corruption charges.

A team from the Pakistani anti-corruption agency, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), arrested Zardari at his residence in the capital on June 10, after a court rejected his request for an extension of his bail in a money-laundering case.

The Islamabad High Court rejected a bail plea by Zardari, co-chairman of the opposition Pakistan Peoples' Party (PPP), and his sister Faryal Talpur.

No arrest warrant has been issued for Talpur so far, reports said.

The NAB accuses Zardari and Talpur of transferring 150 million rupees ($1 million) to their private company through fake bank accounts.

Zardari and Talpur reject the charges against them.

The NAB has arrested several politicians on corruption charges since Prime Minister Imran Khan took office last year.

The Supreme Court removed Sharif's predecessor, Nawaz Sharif, from office over corruption allegations.

Zardari was elected president in 2008, after leading efforts to remove military ruler Pervez Musharraf, and served until 2013.

  • 16x9 Image

    RFE/RL's Radio Mashaal

    Radio Mashaal was launched in January 2010 in order to counter a growing number of Islamic extremist radio stations in Pakistan's Northwest Frontier Province (now Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Province) and the Federally Administered Tribal Areas along the border with Afghanistan.

