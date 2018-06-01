Pakistan's Former Chief Judge To Become Interim Prime Minister

Pakistan's former Chief Justice Nasir-ul-Mulk is due to be sworn in on June 1 as caretaker prime minister for two months, after the country's civilian government completed its term on June 1 for only the second time in the country's history.

The country's constitution provides for new elections to be held within 60 days.

Mulk, who has a reputation as a defender of democratic institutions, will run the interim government pending the results of the vote, which is most likely to take place on July 25.

For nearly half of its 70-year existence, Pakistan has been under direct military rule. At least 15 heads of state were deposed before completing their tenure.

"Completion of this tenure is a success story for democracy in Pakistan," the ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz party (PML-N) said in a statement before the parliament and government were dissolved at midnight.



Pakistan completed its first-ever democratic transfer of power following elections in 2013, when the Pakistan People's Party handed over power to the PML-N, following its landslide victory.

Based on reporting by AP and AFP