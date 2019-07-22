Pakistan’s Most Popular TV Station Forced Off Air Amid Crackdown On Free Media

Pakistan's most popular TV station, Geo News, was abruptly forced off the air in many parts of the country as independent media come under unprecedented pressure from authorities.



Geo News’s broadcasts were blocked starting July 21, just hours before Prime Minister Imran Khan, Pakistani Army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa, and Lieutenant General Faiz Hameed, the head of Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), the military's notorious spy wing, landed in Washington for talks with U.S. officials.



Geo TV was still blocked in some parts of the country on July 22.



The move was condemned by international media watchdog, the Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ), which in a September report said that the climate for press freedom in Pakistan was deteriorating as the country's powerful army "quietly, but effectively" restricts reporting through "intimidation" and other means.



The Pakistani Army and ISI play a major role in domestic and foreign affairs in the South Asian country of some 212 million people.



"The blockage of Geo News just as Prime Minister Imran Khan visits Washington is an unfortunate illustration of how widespread censorship has become in Pakistan," Steven Butler, CPJ's Asia program coordinator, said in a statement after the station went off air.



"U.S. officials who meet with Khan should make clear that these blatant attacks on press freedom are unacceptable."



The U.S. government has yet to comment on the blockage.



Azhar Abbas, Geo News's managing director, told CPJ that the channel was blocked without any notice or explanation from the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA), the powerful broadcast media regulator.

PERMA has not commented on the blockage.



"Geo has bled enormously in [the] last five and half year[s] due to repeated illegal closure of the channel," Abbas said, adding that Geo staffers have not been paid in three months, and that this latest move could "potentially be fatal" for the broadcaster.



"It is punished for its editorial policy," Abbas said.



The incident came as Pakistan's free press finds itself under unprecedented pressure from the military.