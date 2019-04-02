Pakistan Says Three Soldiers Killed In Kashmir Clash With India

Pakistani officials say three of their soldiers were killed when India targeted its military in the disputed Kashmir region.

The Pakistani military said in a statement on April 2 that several of its soldiers were also injured in the overnight attack.

The statement said the Pakistani Army "responded effectively" after the Indian mortar attack on its positions at the border town Rakhchakri, which lies in the Pakistani-controlled part of Kashmir.

Indian officials made no comment on the Pakistani report.

The latest casualties come weeks after tensions flared between the rival nuclear-armed states after a February suicide bombing killed 40 Indian troops in Indian-administered Kashmir.

That led to India launching an air strike inside Pakistan, where it said it was targeting militants responsible for the bombing.

Pakistan then shot down two Indian jet fighters and left several Pakistani soldiers injured and forced the civilian population near the border to flee their homes, the military said in a statement.

Both Pakistan and India control parts of Kashmir, which they each claim in its entirety.

The two neighbors have a history of bitter relations since gaining independence from Britain in 1947.

The rivals have fought three wars, two of them over the Himalayan region of Kashmir, where the two sides still regularly exchange fire.

Based on reporting by AP and dpa