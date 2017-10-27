Blast Kills Secular Politician, His Brother in Pakistan’s Southwest

A local leader of the secular Awami National Party and his brother have been killed in a car explosion in southwestern Pakistan, the party and government officials say.

The attack took place on October 27 in the town of Harnai, about 200 kilometers north of Quetta, the capital of Balochistan Province, said Abdul Salam Achakzai, a deputy commissioner for Harnai.

The slain politician was identified as Abdul Razzak. Achakzai was quoted by Pakistani media as saying that five to six kilograms of explosives were planted in Razzak’s car.

He said the blast took place when the two men were on their way to a party rally in Quetta.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack.

The Awami National Party is known for opposing Islamic militants who want to overthrow the Pakistani government and enforce their version of Islamic law.

Pakistani authorities have been battling militants across the country as violence continues.

