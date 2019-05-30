Pakistan Sentences Three On Spying Charges

ISLAMABAD -- Pakistan's army chief Qamar Javed Bajwa has approved death sentences for a retired brigadier and a civilian after they were court-martialed on charges of espionage.



A military statement said on May 30 that Bajwa also approved 14 years of "rigorous imprisonment" for a retired lieutenant general on the same charge.



The three were found guilty of divulging "sensitive information to foreign agencies prejudice to the national security," the statement said.



"The officers were tried under Pakistan Army Act (PAA) and Official Secret Act by separate Field General Court Martial (FGCM) for separate cases," it added.



Those sentenced included retired Lieutenant General Javed Iqbal, retired Brigadier Raja Rizwan, and Wasim Akram, described as a civilian doctor employed by a military organization.



The statement did not provide further details.