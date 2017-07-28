Pakistan's Supreme Court Orders Sharif Out Of Office

Pakistan's Supreme Court has disqualified Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, ordering his removal from office in connection with corruption charges stemming from the Panama Papers leak in 2016.

The court issued the July 28 order, effective immediately, after an investigative panel alleged that Sharif's family could not account for what the panel said was its vast wealth in offshore companies.

"He is no longer eligible to be an honest member of the parliament, and he ceases to be holding the office of prime minister," Judge Ejaz Afzal Khan said in court.

Sharif has denied any wrongdoing in the case.

Pakistani media reported a criminal investigation would also be launched against Sharif and his family.

The ruling comes amid heightened security in the capital, Islamabad, where more than 3,000 security personnel have been deployed.

With reporting by dpa and Reuters