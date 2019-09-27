Pakistan Shuts Border With Afghanistan Ahead Of Presidential Poll

Pakistan has closed all border crossings with Afghanistan after the Taliban threatened to disrupt upcoming presidential polls in the war-wracked country.



The crossings are to remain closed for people and trade lorries during polling in Afghanistan on September 28, the Pakistani Foreign Ministry said in a statement.



Elections for a new Afghan president are set for September 28 amid fears of violence after Taliban leaders ordered militants to disrupt the process.



Pakistan has also announced it was deploying extra security personnel at the border crossings to make sure militants do not cross into Afghanistan.



The Afghan Taliban has been accused of launching deadly attacks in Afghanistan from their hideouts across the border in complicity with Pakistani spy agencies. Islamabad denies the accusation.



The election comes only weeks after peace talks between the United States and the Taliban collapsed, prompting fears of more violence in the country.

With reporting by dpa