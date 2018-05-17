Accessibility links

logo-print
All RFE/RL sites
Search
Previous Next
Breaking News
Pakistan

Suicide Attack Kills Soldier In Pakistan

At least one soldier was killed and several others were wounded when a suicide bomber blew himself up near a paramilitary forces vehicle in Nowshera, a city in Pakistan's northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province.

Bahroz Khan, a police official, told RFE/RL via telephone that the bomber targeted the vehicle stationed near the district court on May 17.

At least 14 people, including seven members of the Frontier Corps, were injured in the attack.

Nowshera is a cantonment city with a significant presence of military personnel and situated near Risalpur, which hosts the Pakistani Air Force Academy.

  • 16x9 Image

    RFE/RL's Radio Mashaal

    Radio Mashaal was launched in January 2010 in order to counter a growing number of Islamic extremist radio stations in Pakistan's Northwest Frontier Province (now Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Province) and the Federally Administered Tribal Areas along the border with Afghanistan.

Recommended

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG