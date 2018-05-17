Suicide Attack Kills Soldier In Pakistan

At least one soldier was killed and several others were wounded when a suicide bomber blew himself up near a paramilitary forces vehicle in Nowshera, a city in Pakistan's northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province.

Bahroz Khan, a police official, told RFE/RL via telephone that the bomber targeted the vehicle stationed near the district court on May 17.

At least 14 people, including seven members of the Frontier Corps, were injured in the attack.

Nowshera is a cantonment city with a significant presence of military personnel and situated near Risalpur, which hosts the Pakistani Air Force Academy.