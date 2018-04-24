Suicide Attacks Rock Pakistan’s Quetta, At least Five Police Killed

Three suicide bombers attacked Pakistani police and paramilitary troopers in the country's southwest, killing at least five security force members and wounding seven others.

A military statement said on April 24 that a suicide bomber detonated an explosive device -near a police van on Airport Road in Balochistan Province's capital, Quetta, killing five officers and wounding seven others.

Provincial police chief Moazzam Jah Ansari put the death toll at six.

The military said two other suicide bombers tried to hit a checkpoint manned by the paramilitary Frontier Corps in the Mian Ghundi area, but were killed before they could explode their suicide vests.

No group claimed responsibility, but Islamic militants operating in the region have claimed similar attacks in similar past attacks.

Resource-rich Balochistan, which borders Afghanistan and Iran, has also been plagued by sectarian violence and a separatist insurgency that has led to thousands of casualties since 2004.

With reporting by AP and Reuters