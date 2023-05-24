News
Suicide Car Bomber Hits Checkpoint In Northwest Pakistan, Killing Four
A suicide car bomber targeted a security checkpoint in northwestern Pakistan on May 24, killing two soldiers, a policeman, and a civilian, the military said. It was the second militant attack to hit Pakistan in as many days. The bombing happened in North Waziristan, a district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province that borders Afghanistan and is a former stronghold of the militant Pakistani Taliban group, also known as Tehrik-e Taliban. No one claimed responsibility, but the group claimed an attack earlier in the week on an oil field run by the Hungarian company MOL that left at least six security guards dead. To read the original story by AP, click here.
More News
Self-Proclaimed Commander Of Russia Incursion Calls Raid A 'Test Of Strength'
Denys Nikitin (aka Kapustin), a self-proclaimed commander of the Russian Volunteer Corps, said the cross-border incursion from Ukraine into Russia was a "test of strength" by the group along with allied fighters of the group calling itself Freedom of Russia Legion. They have said they are anti-Kremlin Russians seeking to overthrow President Vladimir Putin. The groups met with reporters on May 24 on the Ukrainian side of the border. Russia said it had killed dozens of the fighters, but the groups' leaders said they suffered two dead and about 12 injured. To read the original story by REF/RL's Ukrainian Service, click here.
Five Foreign Nationals To Be Tried In Absentia In Russia For Joining Ukrainian Armed Forces
Russia's Southern District Military Court in Rostov-on-Don said on May 24 that five foreign nationals will be tried for joining Ukraine's armed forces fighting against Moscow’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine.
According to the court, the trial of three Britons -- John Harding, Andrew Hill, and Dylan Heal --Swedish citizen Mathias Gustafsson, and Croatian national Vjekoslav Prebeg on alleged terrorism and other charges will start on May 31.
Since all five men are believed to have been released as part of a prisoner exchange last year, the trial would be held in absentia.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's full-scale invasion, Kyiv's counteroffensives, Western military aid, global reaction, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war in Ukraine, click here.
Russian-backed separatists in Ukraine's eastern region of Donetsk said in mid-August that the five men went on trial in what separatists call the Donetsk People’s Republic (DNR) on charges of mercenary activities, preparing for terrorist activities, and training to "seize power."
Later reports said the five men were among persons released in prisoner swaps last year.
Britain's Foreign Office condemned the "exploitation" of prisoners of war and civilians for political purposes following the capture of Healy and Hill last year.
It was confirmed at the time that another Briton, Paul Ury, who was captured along with Healy and Hill, died in the separatists' custody.
The British government insisted then that as legitimate members of the Ukrainian armed forces, the Britons and other foreigners captured by Russian troops should be treated as prisoners of war under the Geneva Convention.
In early March 2022, shortly after Russia started its full-scale aggression against Ukraine, Kyiv launched a website to recruit foreign volunteers to an "international legion" to fight invading Russian troops.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy signed a decree then, introducing visa-free entrance to Ukraine for foreign nationals who intend to join the legion.
With reporting by AFP and RIA Novosti
Japan To Provide 100 Military Vehicles To Ukraine
Japan held a ceremony on May 24 marking its planned donation of about 100 military vehicles to Ukraine, as Tokyo seeks to provide equipment that can be of broader military use than its earlier shipments of helmets and hazmat suits. In a ceremony at the Defense Ministry at which two half-ton trucks were on display, Japanese Deputy Defense Minister Toshiro Ino handed a document to Ukrainian Ambassador Serhiy Korsunskiy listing the three types of vehicles included in the donation. To read the original story by AP, click here.
Date Set For Trial Of Siberian Missile Scientist Charged With High Treason
Anatoly Maslov, the first of three Russian hypersonic missile scientists from the Siberian city of Novosibirsk to be charged with treason, will go on trial on June 1, the St. Petersburg City Court said.
The 76-year-old Maslov and his colleagues at the Khristianovich Institute of Theoretical and Applied Mechanics (ITAM) -- aerodynamics experts Valery Zvegintsev and Aleksandr Shiplyuk -- are accused of passing classified information to an unspecified country's intelligence agents.
The St. Petersburg City Court also ruled on May 24 that Maslov's detention would be extended until at least November 10. It was said at the hearing that Maslov had been transferred from a detention center in Moscow to a pretrial detention center in St. Petersburg.
The details of the case are classified, but some local media reports cited sources close to scientific circles as saying that the three scholars are suspected of handing information related to their research to China.
Meanwhile, Russian President Vladimir Putin's spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, told reporters on May 24 that the Kremlin does not see any evidence that the scientists might have spied for China.
"I would not draw conclusions about any trends in this case," Peskov said.
Last week, scholars at the Siberian branch of the Russian Academy of Sciences issued an open letter condemning the arrests of the physicists, stressing that the men are innocent and that the ongoing crackdown on scholars in Russia will harm the country's performance in science.
In July 2022, another physicist from Novosibirsk, Dmitry Kolker, died at the age of 54 of cancer while in custody, days after he was arrested as a suspect in a treason case.
Kolker, who held numerous patents and headed the Laboratory of Quantum Optics at Novosibirsk State University, had given lectures at Chinese universities.
Since January 2023, at least 21 treason investigations have been launched in Russia.
Over the last five years, at least 12 employees of the Siberian branch of the Russian Academy of Sciences have been targeted in criminal investigations.
With reporting by Reuters, TASS, and RIA Novosti
Rights Group Urges Global Governments To 'Radically' Increase Pressure On Iran Over Executions
The Center for Human Rights in Iran (CHRI) says it has sent a letter to 75 governments around the world asking them to "radically increase" pressure on Tehran to cease the "flagrantly unlawful executions" of protesters and others that are surging in the country.
“The Islamic republic is hanging young protesters -- after torturing them into making ‘confessions’ and convicting them in sham trials -- and targeting minorities for executions for lesser crimes, in order to cow its restive population into silence,” Hadi Ghaemi, CHRI's executive director, said in a statement on May 24.
Officials have launched a brutal crackdown in Iran amid a wave of unrest sparked by the death of Mahsa Amini in September while in police custody for an alleged infraction of the country's mandatory hijab law.
Iran's judiciary, at the urging of senior leaders, has taken a hard-line stance against demonstrators, executing at least seven protesters, including three on May 19. Several others currently wait on death row for their sentences to be carried out.
The Norway-based Iran Human Rights group says that so far this year at least 277 people are confirmed to have been executed in Iran, including at least 90 in the last three weeks, making May the "bloodiest month" in the country in the last five years.
Amnesty International said in a report earlier this month that Iran drove a global spike in executions last year with 576, almost double the previous year.
“Unless world leaders join forces to raise the cost to the authorities in Iran of these state-sanctioned killings, which severely violate international laws governing the death penalty, the Islamic republic’s killing machine will gather steam and more people will unjustly die on the gallows in Iran,” Ghaemi said.
Germany To Help Boost NATO's Eastern Flank In Ukraine, President Tells Romania
Germany will make further contributions to strengthen NATO's eastern flank in response to the ongoing war in Ukraine, German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier said in Romania on May 24. After talks in Bucharest with Romanian President Klaus Iohannis, Steinmeier said, "We know in particular that the eastern flank must be strengthened by a presence." Steinmeier also referred to the contributions already made by Germany, such as air surveillance on the eastern edge of the alliance. Romania shares a 600-kilometer border with Ukraine. Steinmeier told Iohannis that Berlin was considering "Romania's security needs with very special sensitivity."
Pakistani Taliban Claims Responsibility For Deadly Oil Field Attack
The Pakistani Taliban on May 24 claimed responsibility for an attack earlier in the week on an oil field run by the Hungarian company MOL that left at least six security guards dead and forced the suspension of operations. Around 50 militants armed with heavy weapons overran the security check post at the facility located in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province, northwestern Pakistan, overnight between May 22-23, police official Asadullah Khan said. At least four Pakistani paramilitary soldiers and two security guards from a private company were killed in the hours-long gun battle at one of the country's largest oil fields, Khan added.
Stoltenberg Says Ukraine Joining NATO During War 'Not On The Agenda'
NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said Ukraine's accession to the Western military alliance will not happen while the war is going on but that the membership path is there for the future. Stoltenberg told an event organized by the U.S. German Marshall Fund in Brussels that "we all agree Ukraine will become a member of the alliance." But, he added, "to become a member in the midst of a war is not on the agenda." Stoltenberg said Russian President Vladimir Putin has made "two big strategic mistakes" -- underestimating the "bravery" and "resolve" of the Ukrainians and underestimating NATO allies and partners.
Another Crimean Tatar Activist Gets Lengthy Prison Term in Russia On Terrorism Charges
A court in Russia's southwestern city of Rostov-on-Don has sentenced another Crimean Tatar activist to 18 years in prison on terrorism charges.
The Crimean Solidarity public group says the Southern Military District Court sentenced Ernes Seytosmanov on May 24, with the first four years of his term to be spent in a prison cell and the remainder in a penal colony. The court added that after his release, Mustafayev will remain under parole-like conditions for 18 months.
Seytosmanov's lawyer Aleksei Ladin said the court's ruling will be appealed.
Seytosmanov was arrested along with three other Crimean Tatar activists by Russian-installed police in Ukraine's Moscow-annexed Crimea in February after their homes were searched. They all were accused of being members of the Hizb ut-Tahrir Islamic group, which is banned in Russia as a terrorist organization but is legal in Ukraine.
The Moscow-based Memorial human rights group recognized the four detained men as political prisoners.
Since Russia seized Crimea in 2014, Russian authorities have prosecuted dozens of Crimean Tatars on various charges that rights organizations have called trumped up.
Moscow’s takeover of the peninsula was vocally opposed by many Crimean Tatars, who are a sizable minority in the region.
Exiled from their homeland to Central Asia by Soviet authorities under the dictatorship of Josef Stalin during World War II, many Crimean Tatars are wary of Russia and Moscow's rule.
Rights groups and Western governments have denounced what they describe as a campaign of repression by the Russian-imposed authorities in Crimea who are targeting members of the Turkic-speaking Crimean Tatar community and others who have spoken out against Moscow's takeover of the peninsula.
Russia took control of Crimea from Ukraine in March 2014 after sending in troops, seizing key facilities, and staging a referendum dismissed as illegal by at least 100 countries.
Siberian University Rector Rejects Reports About Mass Beating Of Tajik Students
The rector of the Technical University in the Siberian city of Komsomolsk-on-Amur has rejected reports about the beating of almost 100 Tajik students on campus by police last week. Eduard Dmitriyev said on May 23 that "a conflict between police and Tajik students" had occurred while immigration police held checks after a student from Tajikistan was detained on suspicion of financing terrorism. Tajik students told RFE/RL, meanwhile, that police and security officers raided their dormitory on May 19, severely beating some 100 students from the Central Asian country, leaving 15 students injured, some of whom need surgery. To read the original story of RFE/RL's Tajik Service, click here.
Russian Scholars Say Ancient Icon Will Be Damaged If Transferred To Orthodox Church
Russian scholars have urged Culture Minister Olga Lyubimova not to transfer the ancient Trinity icon by medieval painter Andrei Rublev from Moscow's state-run Tretyakov Gallery Arts Museum to the Russian Orthodox Church's premises, saying the historic artifact will be damaged by the change in microclimate and vibrations during the process. The letter from experts of the Russian Academy of Sciences was made public on May 24, nine days after President Vladimir Putin ordered the museum to hand over the icon to the Orthodox Church. Last year, the museum's curators said the icon was damaged in 61 places when it was used at a religious event. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
Bodies Of Migrants Who Died In Bulgaria Returned To Afghanistan, Taliban Says
Afghanistan's Taliban-controlled Foreign Ministry says the bodies of 18 Afghan migrants who died of suffocation while attempting to cross into Bulgaria have been transferred to Kabul. The bodies were returned on the morning of May 24, Hafiz Zia Ahmad Takal, deputy spokesman for the ministry, said on Twitter. The 18 Afghans were discovered lifeless on February 17 in an abandoned truck close to the Bulgarian capital, Sofia. Seven suspected smugglers were arrested by Bulgarian authorities. Takal said the Taliban has paid for the repatriation. The bodies have been returned to their families, Takal said. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Radio Azadi, click here.
Russian-Based MMA Fighter Jeff Monson Renounces U.S. Citizenship
Russian-based mixed-martial-arts (MMA) fighter Jeff Monson says he has renounced his U.S. citizenship. Monson told Russia's state TASS news agency on May 24 that he had handed his passport to the U.S. Consulate in Istanbul, Turkey. Monson, 52, also known as the Snowman, has a record of 89 fights -- 61 wins, 26 losses, 1 draw -- in MMA competitions. Monson supported Kremlin-backed separatists in Ukraine's east in 2014. In 2018, he obtained Russian citizenship and became a lawmaker in the city of Krasnogorsk near Moscow, representing the ruling United Russia party. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
Activist In Russia's Bashkortostan Sent To Pretrial Detention
The Supreme Court of Russia's Bashkortostan region has remanded in pretrial detention noted activist Ramila Saitova, who was arrested last week over her online posts against Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The court rejected Saitova's appeal against her arrest on May 24 after she was charged with "public calls for actions aimed against the country's security." The charge stemmed from her online video address to males mobilized for the war in Ukraine from Bashkortostan, calling on them "to be brave and openly say, 'I do not want to kill.'" To read the original story by RFE/RL's Idel.Realities, click here.
Russian Prosecutor Seeks Eight Years In Prison For Anti-War Senior With Cancer
A prosecutor in Russia's far western exclave of Kaliningrad has asked a court to sentence a 64-year-old anti-war activist to eight years in prison on a charge of spreading "fake" information about Russia's armed forces involved in the ongoing invasion of Ukraine. Igor Baryshnikov's lawyer, Maria Bontsler, told RFE/RL on May 24 that her client was in no state to be incarcerated, as he has been diagnosed with cancer and urgently needs surgery. The case against Baryshnikov was launched on May 5 over his numerous online posts condemning Russia's aggression against Ukraine. To read the original story by RFE/RL's North.Realities, click here.
- By AFP
Six Killed, 100 Homes Destroyed In Afghan Flooding
Six people have been killed and dozens of homes washed away in flooding in central Afghanistan, local authorities said on May 24. Abdul Wahid Hamas, a spokesman for the Taliban governor in central Ghor Province, said three women and a child were killed when their house in the town of Firozkoh was washed away on May 23. In Pasaband district, in the same province, a man and a woman were also swept away and later found dead, while another person remains missing, Hamas said. More than 100 houses and about 200 hectares of agricultural land were destroyed, with canals used to irrigate the fields damaged, he said. "We don't have more details of the financial losses for now," Hamas told AFP.
Wagner Chief Prigozhin Says Russia's Plan To 'Demilitarize' Ukraine Has Failed
The leader of Russia's Wagner private mercenary group, Yevgeny Prigozhin, says Moscow's plan to "demilitarize" Ukraine with its full-scale invasion has failed, instead turning its neighbor's army into one of the "most powerful in the world" and setting Russia up for a possible uprising.
In an interview with pro-Kremlin political observer Konstantin Dolgov, the full version of which was published on May 24, Prigozhin, a close ally of President Vladimir Putin, recalled that when Moscow launched its invasion of Ukraine in February last year the Kremlin called it "a special military operation to demilitarize and de-nazify Ukraine."
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's full-scale invasion, Kyiv's counteroffensives, Western military aid, global reaction, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war in Ukraine, click here.
Some 15 months later, the West has not tired of the war nor backed off its support of Ukraine, which has not only put up staunch resistance but is now preparing a counteroffensive, the Wagner chief said.
Prigozhin, 61, didn't mince words in the interview, saying Russia's military leadership had "f**ked up" many times during the war, leading to failures such as this week's cross-border incursion into Russian territory by forces fighting against Russia and heavy troop losses, including some 20,000 Wagner troops during the monthslong fight for the eastern Ukrainian city of Bakhmut.
"Ukraine's army now has a high level of organizational skills, a high level of training, a high level of intelligence. They have different types of weapons and, what is most important, they can easily and successfully work with all systems -- Soviet, NATO systems, you name it," said Prigozhin, who has at times bitterly complained about Russia's defense apparatus failing to support his fighters, who have played a key role in the few victories claimed by Russia during the conflict.
Prigozhin's frequent, bluntly worded press releases and unrestrained, profanity-laced criticism of senior Russian officials and military brass have become something of a personal trademark, prompting some to speculate the Kremlin-connected businessman harbors political ambitions that could even include challenging Putin.
In recent months, as his ostensibly private mercenary group has borne the brunt of the fierce fighting in and around Bakhmut, Prigozhin has stepped out into the limelight. His company has released videos showing him personally visiting prisons to recruit convicts to fight in Ukraine and purportedly touring the battle-scarred streets of Bakhmut, sometimes with corpses littering the spaces behind him.
Although the gruesome videos have appalled most of the world, the sledgehammer image has become an integral part of the Prigozhin brand and, more importantly, symbolic of the brutal shift that Russian political culture has undergone since Putin invaded Ukraine.
In the interview, Prigozhin reiterated his previous criticism of the country's main defense officials, accusing Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and Chief of the Russian Armed Forces General Staff Valery Gerasimov of unprofessionalism and corruption that led to troop losses in Ukraine.
Prigozhin also criticized Shoigu and Russia's elite for allowing their children to evade mobilization and "enjoy life and have fun in Dubai and elsewhere," suggesting the war in Ukraine could lead to "what happened in 1917" in Russia, meaning a mass mutiny by soldiers and their refusal to take part in the World War I that led to the Russian Revolution.
"We are at such a point that we could f**king lose Russia -- that is the main problem.... We need to impose martial law," he said, concluding that the "scenario for us will not be good, and that is why need to get ready for an arduous war."
Russian Rights Defender Khamroyev Sentenced To 14 Years In Prison
A Moscow court has sentenced an Uzbekistan-born human rights defender, Bakhrom Khamroyev, known for providing labor migrants from Central Asia in Russia with legal assistance, to 14 years in prison for "online calls for terrorism and organizing a terrorist group's activities." The Memorial human rights group condemned the May 23 ruling, saying that "Khamroyev is being persecuted for his consistent human rights activities." The charges against Khamroyev stemmed from his online statements related to controversial probes against people accused of being members of the Hizb ut-Tahrir Islamic group, which is banned in Russia.
Pakistani Government Mulls Banning Khan's PTI Party; Khan To Address Nation
Defense Minister Khawaja Asif says Pakistan's government is mulling a ban on former Prime Minister Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehrik-e Insaf (PTI) party, which he accused of attacking the basis of the state amid a deepening political crisis in the South Asian nuclear power.
Khan, a former cricket star, said he would address the nation later on May 24 as Pakistan reels from a faceoff between civilian politicians and the military, which has played a major role in ruling the world's fifth-most-populous country since it gained independence in 1947.
Khan's brief arrest earlier this month enraged his many supporters, who went on a rampage in several regions, clashing with security forces, attacking military installations, and burning down buildings housing state institutions.
Khan and the PTI have distanced themselves from the violence in which at least 10 people were killed.
Khan, who was targeted by multiple corruption cases, was arrested after being dragged out of a court in Islamabad on May 9, but was later released on Supreme Court orders and placed on bail.
He was toppled in a no-confidence vote in April last year. He has rejected the corruption cases as politically motivated.
His arrest came a day after he accused an army general of involvement in an assassination attempt against him last year in which he was wounded while leading an opposition march toward the capital, Islamabad.
Asif told media in Istanbul that "a decision has not been made yet, but a review is surely under way" regarding the banning of the PTI.
He said that by "attacking defense installations," PTI supporters attacked "the very basis of the state.... It can't be tolerated."
Meanwhile, Khan tweeted that PTI Vice President and former Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi had been rearrested despite having been released on bail several days earlier.
Khan is due to address the nation at 7 p.m. (1400 GMT/UTC), the PTI's central information secretary told Pakistani media.
With reporting by Reuters and Dawn
U.S., Ukrainian Defense Chiefs Hold Talks Ahead Of Contact Group Meeting
U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin has talked on the phone with Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov ahead of a virtual meeting on May 25 of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group (UDCG), the Pentagon press service said. During the call on May 23, Austin provided an update on recent U.S. security assistance efforts for Ukraine. The UDCG, which groups dozens of countries that have supported Kyiv in its fight against invading Russian forces, is to discuss ways to sustain Ukraine's armored maneuver capabilities and bolster its air defenses against Russia's continued attacks, the Pentagon said.
Russian Shelling Kills Two Civilians In Kherson As British Defense Minister Visits Kyiv For Talks On Weapons Deliveries
British Defense Minister Ben Wallace met with his Ukrainian counterpart, Oleksiy Reznikov, during a surprise visit to Kyiv on May 24, Ukraine's Defense Ministry announced.
The visit comes a day ahead of a virtual meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group (UDCG), which consists of dozens of countries that have supported Kyiv in its fight against Russia's invasion.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's full-scale invasion, Kyiv's counteroffensives, Western military aid, global reaction, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war in Ukraine, click here.
"We talked about the ongoing training of our servicemen on British territory, about the main priorities and importance of this training. We had the opportunity to shake hands with pilots who trained in Britain and are already successfully using the Storm Shadow weapon," Reznikov said in a statement posted on the ministry's website.
Wallace noted that the long-range Storm Shadow missiles supplied by Britain to Ukraine were the first of this type, the statement said.
"We provided this kind of weapon because of Russia's continued use of its long-range missiles, which it uses to harm civilians and critical civilian infrastructure," Wallace was quoted as saying.
Reznikov on May 23 held a phone call with U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, who provided his Ukrainian counterpart with an update on recent U.S. security assistance efforts for Ukraine.
The UDCG virtual meeting is to discuss ways to sustain Ukraine's armored maneuver capabilities and bolster its air defenses against Russia's continued attacks, the Pentagon said.
Meanwhile, the Russian Defense Ministry said three Ukrainian remote-controlled surface vessels had attempted to attack a Russian warship in the Black Sea.
The ministry said in a Telegram post that the Russian craft had been protecting the TurkStream and Blue Stream gas pipelines that transport gas from Russia to Turkey but that no damage was done to it and that all attacking vessels were destroyed.
WATCH: These are some of the men who launched an armed incursion from Ukraine into Russia's Belgorod region on May 22. All Russian citizens, some of them have been active members of far-right or neo-Nazi groups, while others have served in Russia's security services.
Kyiv did not immediately comment on the claim, which could not independently be verified.
On the battlefield, Russian shelling of Ukraine's Kherson region has killed two civilians and wounded three others, a regional official said on May 24.
"Russia targeted residential quarters of civilian-populated areas, and infrastructure objectives in [Kherson's] Beryslav district," the head of Kherson's regional military administration, Oleksandr Prokudin, said on Telegram.
Prokudin said Russian forces carried out 64 shellings of the territory controlled by the Ukrainian government in Kherson, using heavy artillery, Grad missiles, tanks, and drones.
After Ukraine recaptured parts of the Kherson region last fall, Russian forces have been shelling the region and the city of Kherson almost daily from across the Dnieper River.
In eastern Ukraine, fighting for control of Bakhmut and its surroundings is still under way, with Ukrainian defenders repelling 26 assaults by Russian forces over the past 24 hours, Ukraine's General Staff reported on May 24.
Russia's main directions of attack concentrate around the Bakhmut-Avdiyivka-Maryinka front line, which remains at the epicenter of hostilities in the eastern Ukrainian region of Donetsk.
Russian forces have also been launching attacks on Lyman, north of Bakhmut, and Kupyansk, in the Kharkiv region, the military said in its daily report from the front.
Both Russia and Ukraine have recently claimed success in Bakhmut.
Russia claims it has the city under its control after months of fighting that is estimated to have claimed thousands of casualties, but the Ukrainian military says it has been advancing on the northern and southern flanks of the city, aiming to encircle it.
WATCH: A Ukrainian spokesman said on May 22 that Russian forces walked straight into a "trap" in Bakhmut, with Ukrainian troops advancing on the flanks of the town poised to encircle them.
Meanwhile, fighting appeared to cease around Russia's Belgorod region a day after armed fighters allegedly coming from inside Ukraine launched one of the largest cross-border incursions since the start of the war.
Pictures purporting to show abandoned or damaged Western military vehicles, including U.S.-made Humvees, have circulated on social media.
The Ukrainian government has denied any role in the events, while the U.S. State Department voiced skepticism about Russian claims that U.S. military equipment had been used in the alleged incursion.
"We've seen some of the reports circulating on social media and elsewhere making claims that U.S.-supplied weapons were used in these attacks. I will say that we're skeptical at this time of the veracity of these reports," State Department spokesman Matthew Miller told a media briefing on May 23.
"As a more general principle, as we've said, as I’ve said yesterday, we do not encourage or enable strikes inside of Russia, and we've made that clear. But as we've also said it is up to Ukraine to decide how to conduct this war," Miller added.
The Russian Defense Ministry on May 23 claimed that its troops had surrounded enemy fighters and used "air strikes, artillery fire, and active action by border units" to push back the forces, killing many of them.
It was not possible to independently confirm the claims, but the governor of the Belgorod region, Vyacheslav Gladkov, said so-called anti-terrorism measures introduced earlier had been called off.
WATCH: A Ukrainian reserve colonel says that fighting in Russia's Belgorod region was a "combat reconnaissance mission" launched by units of Russian citizens that have been fighting on Kyiv's side since 2014.
However, Gladkov on May 24 claimed in a message on Telegram that the situation was "still dangerous."
Two groups -- the Russian Volunteer Corps and the Free Russia Legion -- claimed responsibility for the incursion that shocked local residents and Russian authorities. They said they were anti-Kremlin Russian fighters seeking to overthrow President Vladimir Putin.
With reporting by AFP and Reuters
Armenia To Consider Extradition Request For Chechen Accused Of Homosexuality
An Armenian court is to consider on May 24 the extradition of Chechen Salman Mukayev to Russia. Mukayev was detained by Chechen authorities on suspicion of homosexuality. He says he was tortured while in custody. A criminal case was initiated against Mukayev for illegal possession of weapons -- a charge human rights activists say is fabricated. Aleksandra Miroshnikova of the SK SOS rights group told RFE/RL that the Armenian authorities had refused to let Mukayev leave because he appears on a wanted list in Russia. "If the court decides on extradition, we are ready to appeal it at the European Court of Human Rights," Miroshnikova added. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
In Beijing, Russian PM Says Western Pressure Strengthening Ties With China
Pressure from the West is strengthening Russia's ties with China, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said in a meeting with his Chinese counterpart in Beijing on May 24. Mishustin's visit comes as Russia is increasingly turning to China for diplomatic and economic support amid growing isolation over its invasion of Ukraine. In opening remarks at his meeting with Chinese Premier Li Qiang, Mishustin did not mention the 15-month-old war that China, in deference to Moscow, has refused to criticize, focusing instead on economic cooperation between the neighbors that have partnered in challenging the U.S. lead in global affairs. To read the original story by AP, click here.
Bulgarian Writer Wins International Booker Prize For Darkly Comic Novel
Bulgarian writer Georgi Gospodinov and translator Angela Rodel won the International Booker Prize on May 23 for Time Shelter, a darkly comic novel about the dangerous appeal of nostalgia. The book beat five other finalists to the prize, which recognizes fiction from around the world that has been translated into English. The 50,000 pounds ($62,000) in prize money is divided between author and translator. French novelist Leila Slimani, who chaired the judging panel, said it was "a brilliant novel full of irony and melancholy." To read the original story by AP, click here.
Editors' Picks
Top Trending
Wagner Chief Prigozhin Says His Troops Will Leave Ukraine's Bakhmut By June 12
Russian Deputy Education Minister, 46, Dies On Return Flight From Cuba3
Ukrainian Army Says Russians Walked Into Bakhmut 'Trap'4
In New Crackdown, Turkmenistan Orders Young Men To Shave Their Beards, Prevents Bearded Men From Flying5
Wagner Chief Prigozhin Says Russia's Plan To 'Demilitarize' Ukraine Has Failed6
'Just The Beginning': Experts Fear The Worst As Russian Museums Return Treasures To Church7
Is Wagner Chief Prigozhin 'A Special Operation Inside A Special Operation'?8
Bosnian Serb Swaps Identities, Joins The Fight To Make 'Everything Russia'9
'It Will Perish When I'm Gone': Russian Language Usage Plunges In Wartime Ukraine10
Russia Claims Group Crossed Border From Ukraine In Attack
Subscribe