Pakistani Soldiers Killed In Swat Valley Suicide Attack

At least 11 Pakistani soldiers were killed and 13 wounded in a suicide bomb attack at an army base in the Swat Valley.

The Pakistani Army issued a statement saying a single attacker blew himself up on February 3 at an "army sports area" where soldiers were playing volleyball as civilians watched.

One officer was reportedly among the killed.

The attack was claimed by the Tehrik-e Taliban, which called it "a revenge attack."

Pakistani Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi called the incident "a cowardly attack" and pledged to root out "the last trace" of terrorism in Pakistan.

