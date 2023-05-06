Afghanistan
Afghan Minister In Islamabad For Talks With Pakistan, China
Pakistan is hosting talks on May 6 with China and Taliban-led Afghanistan. The Taliban administration's interim foreign minister, Amir Khan Muttaqi, who has long been subjected to a UN travel ban, asset freeze, and arms embargo, was granted an exemption to travel to Pakistan by a UN Security Council committee on May 1. The talks in Islamabad with Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang and Pakistani Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari are expected to focus on regional security and economic issues. To read the original story by Radio Mashaal, click here.
More News
UN In Afghanistan: Ban On Women Working For UN Seriously Impedes Work In Country
The United Nations in Afghanistan has reiterated its condemnation of a decision by the Taliban-led government to ban Afghan women from working for the UN, saying the move "seriously undermines our work, including our ability to reach all people in need."
The UN mission said in a statement from Kabul on May 5 that the decision is unlawful under international law, including the UN Charter and the Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Discrimination Against Women.
“We also reiterate the United Nations’ dismay over the relentless onslaught by the de facto authorities against the rights of women and girls in Afghanistan,” the statement said.
But the statement said that while lifting restrictions on the delivery of aid to Afghans is essential, the United Nations must remain focused on supporting the Afghan people.
“We cannot disengage despite the challenges,” the statement said.
The Taliban-led government last December barred Afghan women from working at NGOs, allegedly because they were not wearing the hijab correctly and were not observing gender segregation rules. In April, the government extended the ban to UN offices and agencies in Afghanistan.
The measure is being actively enforced by the country’s intelligence agency, which reports to the Taliban-led government’s leadership in Kandahar, although their chief spokesman says there are no obstacles for UN operations in Afghanistan.
The country’s Taliban rulers, who reclaimed power in August 2021, also have put other restrictions on females, including barring them from school beyond the sixth grade.
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres pledged on May 4 that the United Nations would stay in Afghanistan despite the difficulties, but he made a new attack on the "unprecedented" curbs on Afghan women's rights.
The UN chief spoke during a two-day meeting of in Doha, Qatar, of representatives from about 25 countries and international organizations, according to diplomats. The Taliban-led government was not represented at the talks.
Guterres said leading powers want new efforts to try to change the policies in Afghanistan, while noting that a $4.6 billion UN appeal is less than 7 percent funded.
According to UN data quoted by Reuters, the United States was the largest donor to the UN appeal last year, giving nearly $1.2 billion. The United States has given the most money to this year’s appeal: $75 million.
UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Richard Bennett also issued a statement on May 5 after spending a week in Afghanistan.
The statement said girls and women are systematically oppressed in Afghanistan and expressed deep concern about the deterioration of the human rights situation in the country.
The Taliban-led government has not responded to the comments.
With reporting by AFP, AP, and Reuters
The Azadi Briefing: Afghan Journalists Face 'Terrifying' Conditions Under Taliban Rule
Welcome to The Azadi Briefing, an RFE/RL newsletter that unpacks the key issues in Afghanistan. To subscribe, click here.
I'm Abubakar Siddique, a senior correspondent at RFE/RL's Radio Azadi. Here's what I've been tracking and what I'm keeping an eye on in the days ahead.
The Key Issue
The Taliban has intensified its crackdown on independent reporters and media outlets in Afghanistan, where the militant group has stamped out any form of dissent.
An Afghan media watchdog said cases of arbitrary arrests and detention, threats, and intimidation of journalists rose by around 60 percent in the past year.
In its annual report issued on May 3, the Afghanistan Journalist Center said it documented 213 human rights violations against media personnel in the past year. During that time, one journalist was killed and 21 wounded in attacks targeting media workers.
"Taliban intelligence has made our working environment terrifying," a female Afghan journalist, who spoke on condition of anonymity for fear of retribution, told Radio Azadi. "Journalists face torture and detentions daily, which shows the real state of press freedom in our country."
Afghan media advocacy group NAI said around half of Afghanistan's estimated 600 media outlets have closed since the Taliban seized power in 2021. Around two-thirds of reporters have lost their jobs in that time, according to NAI.
Female media workers have been disproportionately affected. The Taliban's restrictions on women's right to work has left many women journalists unable to carry out their jobs.
Why It's Important: Since seizing power, the Taliban has waged a brutal crackdown on dissent that has targeted human rights defenders, women activists, intellectuals, and journalists.
The clampdown appears to have intensified in recent months, with the United Nations highlighting the "concerning number of civil society activists and media workers have been detained since early 2023."
They include journalists Khairullah Parhar and Mortaza Behboudi.
"Journalists are being forced to make editorial decisions based on fear, not public interest. It's sadly part of a wider trend of declining freedom of expression and access to information," said Roza Otunbaeva, the UN secretary-general's special representative for Afghanistan.
What's Next: The Taliban appears likely to further restrict the freedom of the press in Afghanistan as part of a wider rolling back of basic rights.
Despite promising to allow free media upon seizing power, the Taliban has issued decrees intended to protect its government from "disrespectful" criticism by the media.
The militants have also issued "11 rules for journalists" that prohibit the publication or broadcasting of reports that are "contrary to Islam," and which discourage reporting of news that has not been confirmed by Taliban officials.
What To Keep An Eye On
The Taliban has announced that it will build a nearly 1,500-kilometer-long railway line connecting three major Afghan cities.
The Taliban's chief spokesman, Zabiullah Mujahid, said the railway line would connect the northern city of Mazar-e Sharif with the southern city of Kandahar via the western city of Herat.
Mujahid said the Taliban would fund the ambitious project through domestic revenues.
Why It's Important: The project underscores the Taliban's ambitions to transform Afghanistan into a trading hub connecting Central Asia to South Asia.
But it is doubtful whether the Taliban government has the finances and technical expertise to complete the multibillion-dollar project on its own.
There is also little indication that neighboring or regional powers are willing or able to step in to help the Taliban, whose government remains unrecognized and is under international sanctions.
The Taliban has gone ahead with a giant canal project in northern Afghanistan that has provoked controversy in the region. Meanwhile, its attempts to attract Chinese investment in the mining sector have yet to bear fruit.
That's all from me for now.
Until next time,
Abubakar Siddique
If you enjoyed this briefing and don't want to miss the next edition, subscribe here. It will be sent to your inbox every Friday.
UN Will Stay In Afghanistan But Funding Is Drying Up, Guterres Says
The United Nations will stay in Afghanistan to deliver aid to millions of desperate Afghans despite the Taliban's restrictions on its female staff, but funding is drying up, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on May 2. "We are determined to seek the necessary conditions to keep delivering," Guterres said after a meeting of envoys from more than 20 countries in Qatar to discuss a common approach to Afghanistan. Guterres also warned of a shortfall in financial pledges for a UN humanitarian appeal this year, which is just over 6 percent funded. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
UN Says Taliban Envoy Can Meet Pakistani, Chinese Ministers Next Week
A UN Security Council committee late on May 1 agreed to allow the Taliban administration's foreign minister, Amir Khan Muttaqi, to travel to Pakistan from Afghanistan next week to meet with the foreign ministers of Pakistan and China, diplomats said. Muttaqi has long been subjected to a travel ban, asset freeze, and arms embargo under Security Council sanctions. According to a letter to the 15-member Security Council's Taliban sanctions committee, Pakistan's UN mission requested an exemption for Muttaqi to travel between May 6-9 "for a meeting with the foreign ministers of Pakistan and China." To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
UN Chief, Envoys To Hold Key Talks On Afghanistan Crisis
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres will gather international envoys at a secret location in Doha on May 1 in a bid to find ways to influence Afghanistan's Taliban rulers. The United Nations considers Afghanistan to be the world's biggest humanitarian crisis, and Guterres's quandary has been deepened by the Taliban administration's move to stop girls going to school and most women from working, even for UN agencies. The Taliban government, which reclaimed power in August 2021, will be absent from the talks, which will involve representatives from about 25 countries and international organizations, according to diplomats.
In Spontaneous Protest, Afghan Women Urge World Not To Recognize Taliban
A group of Afghan women on April 29 staged a spontaneous march in the Afghan capital, Kabul, in defiance of Taliban security forces to urge the international community not to recognize the militant group that returned to power in Afghanistan in August 2021.
Since taking power after the exit of international troops, the de facto Taliban rulers have imposed a series of restrictions on Afghan women, including banning them from higher education and many government jobs.
About two dozen women marched in Kabul on April 29 ahead of a summit in Doha on May 1 that the United Nations says will discuss a "durable way forward" for Afghanistan.
"The United Nations will hold a meeting in Doha and they have not invited any women. They want to hold a meeting to recognize the (government) of the Taliban," Julia Parsi, one of the protesters, told RFE/RL.
"Recognition of the Taliban -- a violation of women's rights," and "We will fight and we will die for our rights," the protesters chanted during the minutes-long march that was not suppressed by Taliban security forces.
No country has recognized the Taliban government as legitimate since the radical militant movement's return to power.
UN Deputy Secretary-General Amina Mohammed said last week that the Doha summit could take into consideration some "baby steps" on a path to a conditional recognition of the Taliban.
"There are some who believe this can never happen. There are others that say, well, it has to happen," Mohammed told a conference in the United States.
"The Taliban clearly want recognition...and that's the leverage we have," she added.
Earlier this month, the United Nations ordered its 3,300 employees in Afghanistan not to report to their offices for two days as the UN mission in the war-torn country sought further clarification after Taliban rulers appeared to extend a ban on Afghan women working in UN offices.
With reporting by AFP
The Azadi Briefing: Taliban Using War With Islamic State To Burnish Counterterrorism Credentials
Welcome to The Azadi Briefing, an RFE/RL newsletter that unpacks the key issues in Afghanistan. To subscribe, click here.
I'm Abubakar Siddique, a senior correspondent at RFE/RL's Radio Azadi. Here's what I've been tracking and what I'm keeping an eye on in the days ahead.
The Key Issue
The Taliban has intensified its war with the rival Islamic State-Khorasan (IS-K) extremist group, killing several senior leaders and commanders in recent months.
Among them, according to the United States, was the alleged mastermind of a suicide bombing outside Kabul airport in 2021 that killed some 170 Afghans and 13 American soldiers.
The White House on April 26 announced that the alleged mastermind, whose identity has not been revealed, was killed in a recent Taliban operation. But it did not say when or where he was killed.
The Taliban has not commented on the reported death of the IS-K member.
Why It's Important: The Taliban has waged a brutal war to eliminate IS-K, the biggest threat to its rule in Afghanistan. The Taliban appears to have weakened the group, whose attacks have waned in recent months.
But the Taliban also appears to be trying to use its campaign against IS-K to burnish its counterterrorism credentials and boost its legitimacy in the eyes of the international community.
Under the U.S.-Taliban deal signed in 2020, the militants pledged to prevent any group from using Afghan soil to attack other countries.
The international community, particularly Afghanistan’s neighbors, considers IS-K a significant security threat because of the group’s global ambitions.
What's Next: Despite its efforts to eliminate IS-K, the Taliban is believed to be sheltering members of Al-Qaeda and the Pakistani Taliban. That is likely to temper hopes that the Taliban can be a reliable counterterrorism partner.
On April 14, the foreign ministers of China, Russia, Iran, Pakistan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan said the Taliban has links with some extremist groups based in Afghanistan that “pose a serious threat to regional and global security.”
They include the Eastern Turkistan Islamic Movement, the Baloch Liberation Army, Jundallah, Jaish al-Adl, Jamaat Ansarullah, and the Islamic Movement of Uzbekistan.
The Week's Best Stories
A growing number of teenage Afghan girls, who are banned from attending school, are turning to Taliban-run madrasahs to get an education. The Taliban has allowed girls of all ages to attend Islamic seminaries, which have surged in number since the hard-line Islamist group seized power in 2021.
Afghans are defying a ban on using Iranian rials or Pakistani rupees, as their economy struggles following the Taliban takeover. In Zaranj, Nimroz Province, the Iranian rial is the most common currency. Elsewhere in Afghanistan, Pakistani rupees are widely used.
What To Keep An Eye On
The United Nations will hold a closed-door meeting on May 1-2 that will bring together envoys to Afghanistan from various countries.
Ahead of the meeting in Doha, Amina Mohammed, the UN deputy secretary-general, sparked controversy after she said the participants would discuss the possible recognition of the Taliban.
Many Afghans vented their anger at Mohammed’s comments. Meanwhile, Human Rights Watch called for “a firm line that only a reversal of the Taliban’s oppressive policies will open the door to further engagement.”
In an open letter to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, Amnesty International and other rights groups demanded that the world body ensure that Afghan women’s “full, equal, and meaningful participation is central to the international community’s next steps.”
Why It's Important: The meeting will be crucial in crafting a united response to the Taliban’s repressive policies, including its ban on Afghan women working for the UN and foreign NGOs.
It remains unclear if the international community can pressure the Taliban to rescind its restrictions on Afghan women or whether the world body will decide to leave Afghanistan.
In a sign that the UN is likely to take a firm stand, the UN Security Council on April 27 unanimously condemned the Taliban’s ban on Afghan women working for the world body, calling it “unprecedented in the history of the United Nations.”
That's all from me this week.
Until next time,
Abubakar Siddique
If you enjoyed this briefing and don't want to miss the next edition, subscribe here. It will be sent to your inbox every Friday.
Top Tajik Security Officer Killed In Shoot-Out Along Afghan Border, Sources Say
The chief of the State Committee of National Security's (KDAM) branch in Tajikistan's southern city of Khorugh, Komron Rajabzoda, has been killed in a shoot-out with alleged drug and weapons traffickers along the Tajik-Afghan border. The KDAM said in a statement on April 28 that the incident took place overnight. Two sources close to security entities confirmed to RFE/RL that Rajabzoda was killed in the incident. Tajikistan's Border Guard Service said one Tajik serviceman was killed in the shoot-out but did not give further details. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Tajik Service, click here.
Banned From School, Teenage Afghan Girls Turn To Taliban-Run Madrasahs
A group of girls wearing black face veils silently enter a madrasah in Afghanistan's central province of Ghor.
Inside the Islamic seminary, dozens of teenage girls sit on the floor, rocking back and forth, as they recite the Koran, Islam's holy book.
Among them is Zohra Jalali, who was in her final year of school when the Taliban seized power in 2021. The militant group soon banned girls above the sixth grade from attending school, shattering her dream of becoming a doctor.
Jalili is now among the thousands of teenage girls who have enrolled in Taliban-run madrasahs as a last resort to continue their education. The militants have allowed girls of all ages to study at seminaries in Afghanistan, a predominately Muslim country of around 40 million.
"We want our regular schools to be open," the 18-year-old told RFE/RL's Radio Azadi. "Besides religious education, we also want to study other subjects."
The Taliban has vowed to root out all forms of the modern secular education that thrived in Afghanistan after the U.S.-led invasion in 2001 toppled the Taliban's first regime.
Since regaining power, the militants have converted scores of secular schools, public universities, and vocational training centers into Islamic seminaries, leading to a surge in the number of madrasahs in the country.
The Islamist group has also vowed to overhaul the national curriculum and build a vast network of madrasahs across the country's 34 provinces.
Tamina Qudusi, a former university student, told Radio Azadi that the Taliban's attitude toward modern education is self-destructive.
"How can we [Afghans] stand on our own feet if we don't have [modern] education?" she asked. "Uneducated women won't be able to achieve anything."
Qudusi enrolled in a madrasah in the northern province of Parwan after the Taliban banned women from studying at universities in December. She said attending a seminary would allow her to at least receive some form of education.
At Taliban-run madrasahs, students learn to read and memorize the Koran, which is written in Arabic, a language that few Afghans understand. They also learn about the teachings and sayings of Prophet Muhammad.
Neda Rahmani, a former university student from the southwestern province of Nimroz, said limiting education to religious studies is a detriment to Afghanistan, where men and women are needed in all fields, including in education, health, and even the security sector.
"The Taliban needs to invest time in thinking through and understanding the role of women in this county," said the 21-year-old, who also attends a madrasah.
The Taliban has defended its efforts to root out modern secular education.
Mawlawi Abdul Jabbar Saqib, the head of the Taliban's education department in Ghor, said "modern education is not compulsory for women."
"They must get the correct knowledge of religion for themselves and their families," he told Radio Azadi.
But many Afghan religious figures and teachers disagree. They have accused the Taliban of using madrasahs to brainwash the young generation with their extremist ideology and erase modern forms of education.
"We need modern education as much as we need bread and water," said an Islamic scholar in Nimroz who spoke on condition of anonymity for fear of retribution. "We must have female doctors. We also need women engineers and teachers."
Besides limiting girls and women's education, the Taliban has also imposed severe restrictions on women's appearances, freedom of movement, and their right to work.
Razia Haqshanas, a ninth grader in Parwan, has witnessed girls and women's access to education gradually erode. She fears the Taliban might even ban girls from attending madrasahs.
"My future is dark here," she told Radio Azadi.
Written by Abubakar Siddique based on reporting by Radio Azadi correspondents Ahmed Hanayesh and Mansoor Khosrow
U.S. Denies Role In Taliban Killing Of Suspected Mastermind Of Kabul Airport Bombing In 2021
The United States had no role in the Taliban's killing of the suspected mastermind of the Islamic State suicide bomb attack that killed 13 U.S. troops and scores of Afghans at Kabul airport during the U.S. withdrawal in 2021, White House national security spokesman John Kirby said. Kirby denied that Washington had supplied any information or other assistance to the Taliban to undertake the operation. He told reporters on April 26 that U.S. officials were confident of the mastermind's identity and death. U.S. officials said earlier that the plotter was from the Islamic State-Khorasan and was killed in a "Taliban operation." To read the original story by AFP, click here.
Afghans Defy Taliban Ban On Using Foreign Currencies
Afghans are defying a ban on using Iranian rials or Pakistani rupees, as their economy struggles following the Taliban takeover.
Afghanistan-Pakistan Border Crossing Landslide Toll Rises To Eight
The death toll from a massive landslide earlier this week that buried a fleet of trucks waiting to cross from Pakistan into Afghanistan has risen to eight, officials said on April 22. The predawn landslide on April 18 hit the Torkham border post, the busiest trade and transit point between the two countries, as more than 100 trucks were waiting to cross. "So far we have recovered seven dead bodies," said Pakistani rescue services spokesman Bilal Faizi, adding that "an operation is ongoing to recover an eighth body" from the debris.
The Azadi Briefing: Taliban Deals Yet Another Blow To Education In Afghanistan
Welcome back to The Azadi Briefing, an RFE/RL newsletter that unpacks the key issues in Afghanistan. To subscribe, click here.
I'm Mustafa Sarwar, a senior news editor at RFE/RL's Radio Azadi. Here's what I've been tracking and what I'm keeping an eye on in the days ahead.
The Key Issue
The Taliban has closed all education centers in the southern provinces of Kandahar and Helmand that were funded by foreign NGOs.
The hundreds of education centers, mostly funded by UNICEF, the United Nations children's agency, and Save The Children, provided literacy classes to tens of thousands of girls and boys in remote areas that lack government schools.
Wakil Ahmad Mutawakil, a spokesman for the Kandahar educational department, told Radio Azadi that the activities of the education centers had been suspended until further notice. He said the decision was made after “complaints from locals,” without elaborating.
Why It's Important: The decision is the latest blow to education in Afghanistan, where the Taliban has banned girls above the sixth grade from attending school and women from studying in universities.
The militant group has also tried to root out all forms of secular education and converted scores of secular schools, universities, and training centers into madrasahs, or Islamic seminaries.
Munir Ahmad, a resident of Kandahar, told Radio Azadi that he is "very concerned" about the Taliban’s decision. "This is not good news for us because most classes were in areas where children have no [other] access to education," he said.
The Taliban’s move appears to be the latest salvo in its standoff with foreign NGOs. The Taliban has imposed restrictions on the UN and other international organizations, including banning them from employing Afghan women.
What's Next: There are fears that the closure of foreign-funded education centers in southern Afghanistan, the birthplace and political base of the Taliban, could be extended nationwide.
If that occurs, hundreds of thousands of children will join the already estimated 3 million school-aged girls who are unable to receive an education.
The Week's Best Stories
The sidewalks outside bakeries in the Afghan capital, Kabul, are packed with desperate mothers and children hoping for a bite to eat. The Taliban has banned women and girls from many jobs, secondary schools, and universities since returning to power in August 2021, triggering an economic crisis, according to the UN.
Kandahar, the country’s second-largest city, appears to be becoming the de facto capital under the militant group’s rule. Several officials have recently been transferred from Kabul to Kandahar. Taliban Supreme Leader Mullah Haibatullah Akhundzada lives in the city and rarely leaves the Pashtun heartland in southern Afghanistan.
What To Keep An Eye On
The UN has threatened to leave Afghanistan as soon as next month if the Taliban does not reverse its ban on Afghan women working for the world body.
Achim Steiner, the administrator of the United Nations Development Program, said on April 18 that the “entire United Nations system” is taking “a step back and reevaluating its ability to operate” in Afghanistan. He said the UN would not negotiate its “fundamental principles.”
Taliban chief spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said on April 12 that the group does not want to create "obstacles for the United Nations," but added that the ban on Afghan women working for the organization was "an internal issue of Afghanistan."
But the UN has said the around 600 Afghan women it employs are vital in delivering life-saving aid to Afghans and warned that the Taliban would bear responsibility for the humanitarian consequences.
Why It's Important: The UN’s exit from Afghanistan would have disastrous consequences and aggravate the already dire humanitarian crisis in the country. UN agencies provide critical assistance in the fields of health, education, and food security.
The UN on April 18 announced that an estimated 34 million Afghans -- out of a population of 40 million -- were living below the poverty line. The figure is a huge increase of 15 million since 2020, when the Western-backed Afghan government was still in power.
That's all from me for now. Don't forget to send me any questions, comments, or tips that you have.
Until next time,
Mustafa Sarwar
If you enjoyed this briefing and don't want to miss the next edition, subscribe here. It will be sent to your inbox every Friday.
Afghan Women And Children Driven To Begging For Bread In Kabul
The sidewalks outside bakeries in the Afghan capital are packed with desperate mothers and children hoping for a bite to eat. The Taliban has banned women and girls from many jobs, secondary schools, and universities since returning to power in August 2021, worsening the country's economic crisis, according to United Nations studies.
Search And Rescue Ongoing After Landslide On Afghan-Pakistani Border
At least six people are known to have died in a landslide that occurred in the early morning hours on April 18 in northwestern Pakistan near the Torkham border crossing with Afghanistan. Efforts to locate more potential victims and free dozens of trucks currently stuck amid rocks and mud are continuing two days after the disaster. The Torkham border crossing is a key trade route between Pakistan and Afghanistan. According to the police, the landslide could have been triggered by a lightning strike during the rainstorm.
'Journalism Is Not A Crime': Wife Of Jailed French-Afghan Journalist Calls On Taliban To Release Him
The wife of a French-Afghan journalist held in custody by the Taliban in Afghanistan says she's deeply concerned for his physical and mental well-being. Aleksandra Mostovaja told Zhakfar Ahmadi from RFE/RL's Radio Azadi that she had spoken to her husband Mortaza Behboudi only once since his detention in January. Reporters Without Borders (RSF) have asked the Taliban government to immediately release Behboudi.
China In Eurasia Briefing: Beijing, Moscow, And Leaked Documents
Welcome back to the China In Eurasia briefing, an RFE/RL newsletter tracking China’s resurgent influence from Eastern Europe to Central Asia. To subscribe, click here.
I’m RFE/RL correspondent Reid Standish and here’s what I’m following right now.
Beijing, Moscow, And Leaked Documents
Along with my colleagues at Systema, RFE/RL's Russian investigative unit, we obtained never before reported documents and recordings from closed-door meetings in 2017 and 2019 between Chinese and Russian officials where they share methods and tactics for monitoring dissent and controlling the Internet.
Finding Perspective: China and Russia’s growing ties are no secret, but the documents provide a unique window into the practical level of cooperation under way between China and Russia when it comes to monitoring and restricting their respective Internets.
Among some of the key findings, Russian officials are seen asking for advice and practical know-how from their Chinese counterparts on a range of topics, including disrupting circumvention tools like VPNs and Tor, cracking encrypted Internet traffic, and seeking tips from China's experience in regulating messaging platforms.
LISTEN: Beijing and Moscow’s deepening ties are no secret, but what do recently leaked Pentagon documents tell us about where their burgeoning military partnership is headed? Dennis Wilder, former Asia adviser to U.S. President George W. Bush, joins host Reid Standish.
In another instance, in July 2017, Aleksandr Zharov, who served as the head of Roskomnadzor until 2020, asks a Chinese delegation to help arrange a visit for Russian specialists to China, where they could study the operations of the Golden Shield Project -- the all-encompassing Internet censorship and surveillance system that helps make up what is colloquially known as China’s Great Firewall.
In turn, Chinese officials sought Russian expertise on regulating media and dealing with popular dissent, including monitoring protests led by opposition figure Aleksei Navalny.
In another 2019 exchange, officials from the Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC) also made requests to Roskomnadzor to block a variety of China-related links to news articles and interviews that they had deemed to be “of a dangerous nature and harmful to the public interest.”
Why It Matters: Beijing and Moscow have been deepening their ties for the past decade and controlling the flow of information online has been a focal point of that cooperation since Chinese leader Xi Jinping’s first trip to Russia as leader in 2013.
The documents shed new light on a pivotal time inside Russia and point to how Russia has sought to emulate China in exerting control over its people in the social media age.
For years, the Russian government has been putting in place new measures to smother freedom of speech online, but many have stumbled in practice. But in 2019, those efforts reached a zenith when a controversial “sovereign Internet” law went into force that allowed Moscow to tighten control over the country’s Internet by routing web traffic through state-controlled infrastructure and creating a national system of domain names.
While many of Russia's measures are still a far cry from those inside China, they have continued to be more technologically advanced and restrictive, a process that has accelerated since Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022.
Expert Corner: Who Speaks For Europe?
Readers asked: “French President Emmanuel Macron got into hot water over his comments about Taiwan. We’ve also recently seen various other -- sometimes contradictory -- comments coming from European Union and European officials. Why does this seem to happen when it comes to China?”
To find out more, I asked Rikard Jozwiak, RFE/RL’s Europe editor:
“It happens because there really isn’t a coherent policy toward China. It is sometimes a rival, notably when it comes to geopolitics, and sometimes a partner in areas such as climate change mitigation. And then, of course, there is economic dependence on Beijing that leads to some EU member states not wanting to be too harsh on China. EU foreign policy is made up via the lowest common denominator as all the 27 EU capitals need to green-light any move. For China, this means that you have a mishmash of interests, ideas, and fears that makes outsiders unsure about what Europe’s China policy really is.
“I also think that the EU has failed to formulate a coherent Taiwan policy and this adds to the mixed messages coming out from Europe. Macron said that Europe should not get caught up in a conflict over the island, but have he and fellow European leaders drawn up any plans on what Brussels will do if China were to attack? It’s still unclear what Europe’s red lines would be and how it would react.”
Do you have a question about China’s growing footprint in Eurasia? Send it to me at StandishR@rferl.org or reply directly to this e-mail and I’ll get it answered by leading experts and policymakers.
Three More Stories From Eurasia
1. The Pentagon Leaks
China approved the provision of lethal aid to Russia for its war in Ukraine but wanted any shipments to remain a secret, according to leaked U.S. government documents.
What You Need To Know: The recently leaked trove of classified Pentagon documents that contain assessments and reports from America’s intelligence agencies shows that Beijing had approved the incremental provision of weapons to Moscow, which it would disguise as civilian items.
That comes from a February 23 top-secret intelligence summary that The Washington Post reported was gathered by U.S. agents eavesdropping on discussions by Russia’s secret service. The Russians said China’s central military commission wanted the shipments to remain secret.
Among other revelations, a separate file in the trove of leaked documents said Beijing would consider a “significant” Ukrainian strike with American or NATO weapons on Russian territory as an escalation of the conflict that would merit sending arms to Russia.
The timing is notable. A public U.S.-led campaign over a potential Chinese arms transfer accelerated in late February, and shortly after that document circulated within the U.S. government NBC News reported that the U.S. information about the plan to obtain lethal aid from China was “gleaned from Russian officials.”
What’s less clear is if the transfers are taking place or if the public pressure on China has worked.
Reports based on trade data show private sales of small-scale weapons from China to Russia, and senior Ukrainian officials have said their forces are finding a growing number of components from China in Russian weapons on the battlefield.
Whether Chinese covert efforts are under way or not, defense cooperation between China and Russia is set to grow. A large portion of the Chinese delegation for Xi’s Moscow summit in March were defense officials, and Chinese Defense Minister Li Shangfu was in Russia on April 16 to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu.
2. Lula's 'Peace Club'
Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva wrapped up a state visit to China, where he sought to position himself as a peace broker in the ongoing war in Ukraine while attempting to elevate Brazil's global status and boost economic ties with Beijing.
The Details: As I reported here, a key piece of Lula's outreach is courting political backing for his proposal that Brazil and other developing countries, including China, form a “peace club” to broker a deal to end the war in Ukraine.
Analysts, however, remain skeptical about the chances of Lula's peace proposal, which is unlikely to gain support from Kyiv and its backers given China's close ties with Russia and past comments from the Brazilian leader that Ukraine should cede Crimea -- which was forcibly annexed by Moscow in 2014 -- as a means to reach a deal.
Beyond the diplomacy push from Lula, the visit allowed him to shore up Brazil’s economic and political ties with China, as he left Beijing with a slew of new agreements.
But as Carlos Solar, a senior fellow at the Royal United Services Institute, told me, Lula is still hedging his bets, having already made a trip to Washington to meet with U.S. President Joe Biden and made moves to position Brazil to be a regional power in Latin America.
“[Lula] needs this frenzy of deals in China and talks with Xi in part to show his public that he's still an influential guy around the world,” Solar said. “But when you look more closely, you can see that he is putting his eggs in different baskets.”
3. Frustrated By The Taliban, Interested In Afghanistan
Frustrated by the Taliban’s reluctance to take action against an array of militants, including a strengthening Islamic State group, Afghanistan's neighbors have resolved to come up with a joint strategy to counter security threats emanating from the country.
What It Means: Top diplomats from Russia, China, Iran, and Pakistan attended an April 13 conference that focused on ensuring regional security in light of the situation in Afghanistan.
Russia and China are among the few countries that have kept their diplomatic missions in Kabul since the Taliban retook power, but lingering frustrations with the group as a partner have been boiling up.
The Chinese Foreign Ministry said it was ready to work more closely with Afghanistan’s neighbors and the international community, and Beijing also expressed hope that the Taliban would continue working actively to meet Afghans' interests and the international community’s expectations for an open and inclusive political structure.
China has a growing interest in the country’s resources -- having secured rights for mining and oil and gas exploration -- but security concerns have kept those projects mostly on paper for the time being.
Still, the cash-strapped Taliban is hoping that it can draw in more Chinese interest, recently floating progress on a potential $10 billion investment from the China Petroleum Economics and Information Research Center (CPEIC) in Afghanistan’s lithium deposits.
Few details beyond a Taliban press release were offered, but even if something is inked, realizing the project -- and others with China -- is still a distant prospect due to the country’s tough security situation.
Across The Supercontinent
A New Case In Pakistan: A Chinese man has been arrested in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province after an angry mob accused him of blasphemy and tried to enter a camp near the construction site of the Dasu Dam, the biggest hydropower project in Pakistan, which involves both Chinese and Pakistani workers.
Police filed a blasphemy charge against the Chinese man, RFE/RL's Radio Mashaal reported.
Internal Review: Hikvision’s human rights investigator admits the company's Chinese police contracts in Xinjiang explicitly target Uyghurs as a group.
The Chinese surveillance giant has repeatedly denied reports that the company is complicit in human rights abuses targeting Uyghurs, but documents obtained by technology trade publication IPVM show otherwise.
Brussels To Beijing: The EU lodged a protest with China after police detained veteran rights lawyer Yu Wensheng and his activist wife, Xu Yan, ahead of an April 13 meeting with its diplomats in China, Radio Free Asia reports.
Macron In China: Looking to catch up on Macron’s trip to China earlier this month? Listen to the last episode of Talking China In Eurasia, where guest Rikard Jozwiak explained why the French president thinks he can split China and Russia and where he fits among Europe’s large groups of actors looking to engage and pressure Beijing.
One Thing To Watch
China’s economic growth is exceeding expectations. GDP grew 4.5 percent year on year in the first quarter. Strong growth in exports and infrastructure investment, as well as a rebound in retail consumption and property prices, are said to be driving the recovery.
That momentum looks set to continue, but economists have warned that consumption and the property sector might struggle to maintain strong growth, while exports could be threatened by weaker demand in developed economies.
That’s all from me for now. Don’t forget to send me any questions, comments, or tips that you might have.
Until next time,
Reid Standish
If you enjoyed this briefing and don't want to miss the next edition, subscribe here. It will be sent to your inbox every other Wednesday.
Southern Afghan City Becomes De Facto Capital As Taliban Chief Tightens Grip On Power
Afghanistan’s southern city of Kandahar is the historical birthplace and the political base of the Taliban. Now, the country’s second-largest city appears to be becoming the de facto capital under the militant group’s rule.
Several officials have recently been transferred from the capital, Kabul, to Kandahar. Taliban Supreme Leader Mullah Haibatullah Akhundzada lives in the city and rarely leaves the Pashtun heartland in southern Afghanistan.
Experts say Akhundzada’s decision to relocate the offices of two Taliban spokesmen to Kandahar is part of efforts to tighten his grip on power. The move comes amid growing reports of infighting between key Taliban ministers based in Kabul and a powerful group of clerics led by Akhundzada in Kandahar.
"It looks like political power is being transferred from Kabul to Kandahar," Sami Yousafzai, a veteran Afghan journalist and commentator who has tracked the Taliban since its emergence in the 1990s, told RFE/RL’s Radio Azadi. “[Akhundzada] is creating a parallel administration to the one in Kabul."
In recent months, senior Taliban officials have appeared to criticize Akhundzada, accusing him of monopolizing power and empowering ultraconservative clerics who share his extremist views.
Akhundzada’s repressive policies have alienated Afghans and isolated the Taliban's unrecognized government internationally. Under his leadership, the Taliban has severely curtailed women’s rights, stamped out the free press, and committed human rights abuses.
Akhundzada, a hard-line cleric and former chief justice, has the ultimate say on all important matters under the Taliban’s clerical system.
'Appointing Loyalists Everywhere'
After the Taliban seized power in 2021, ministers carried out the day-to-day administration of the Taliban government. But in recent months, Akhundzada has sought to micromanage the affairs of the state, said Yousufzai.
"He is now involved in appointing district commanders, administrators, and the directors of various government departments," Yousufzai told Radio Azadi. "He is appointing loyalists everywhere."
Zabihullah Mujahid, the Taliban’s chief spokesman, relocated his office from Kabul to Kandahar on April 6, according to Abdul Mateen Qani, a spokesman for the Ministry of Information and Culture.
Innamullah Samangani, another key government spokesman and head of the Taliban’s Media and Information Center, was also recently transferred to Kandahar.
Kandahar, a historically important political center, briefly served as the capital of Afghanistan, which was founded in 1747. Many of the kings that ruled the country until the monarchy was overthrown in 1973 hailed from the broader Kandahar region.
The Taliban first emerged in Kandahar during the civil war in Afghanistan in the mid-1990s. Its founder, Mullah Mohammad Omar, kept Kandahar as the de facto capital even after the Taliban seized control of Kabul in 1996. The hard-line Islamist group was ousted from power by the U.S.-led invasion in 2001.
Andrew Watkins, a senior Afghanistan expert at the United States Institute of Peace think tank in Washington, says Mujahid’s transfer is one of the most public signs of a trend in which Akhundzada appears to be strengthening his influence.
Watkins said Akhundzada wants control over "public messaging," which he says has “long been a priority for the Taliban.”
The Taliban has denied that the decision to relocate senior officials to Kandahar is part of a power struggle.
Mujahid said part of his office has moved to Kandahar in order to report more closely on the meetings and other activities of the Taliban chief. "The recent move doesn't amount to transferring the capital to Kandahar," Mujahid told Radio Azadi.
But observers are not convinced.
"There are factions within the Taliban that want more power," Tariq Farhadi, an Afghan political analyst based in Europe, told Radio Azadi. "It paints an overall worrying picture for the future of the Taliban."
UN Says Leaving Afghanistan Would Be 'Heartbreaking'
The United Nations is ready to make the "heartbreaking" decision to pull out of Afghanistan in May if it can't persuade the Taliban to let local women work for the organization, the head of the UN Development Program said. UN officials are negotiating with the Taliban for an exception to an edict barring local women from working for the organization, UNDP administrator Achim Steiner told the Associated Press. The Taliban has allowed Afghan women to engage in some work, Steiner said, and a UN report released on April 18 shows that the country desperately needs more women working, with its economy flailing. To read the original story by AP, click here.
Center Offers Hope And Healing For Female Afghan Refugees In Tajikistan
For Afghan women struggling with the pressures of living in Tajikistan as refugees, the Ariana Learning Center is a source of hope and healing. Located in the city of Vahdat, some 20 kilometers east of the Tajik capital, Dushanbe, the center offers computer, language, and art training while providing psychological counseling. The UNHCR, the United Nations' refugee agency, says most of the 7,000 refugees in Tajikistan are Afghans who fled their country after the Taliban took power in 2021.
The Azadi Briefing: Taliban Locked In Standoff With The United Nations
Welcome to The Azadi Briefing, an RFE/RL newsletter that unpacks the key issues in Afghanistan. To subscribe, click here.
I'm Abubakar Siddique, a senior correspondent at RFE/RL's Radio Azadi. Here's what I've been tracking and what I'm keeping an eye on in the days ahead.
The Key Issue
The United Nations has announced that it is reviewing its operations in Afghanistan, and told all staff to remain at home, after the Taliban banned Afghan women from working for the world body.
The hundreds of Afghan women employed by the UN are critical in delivering life-saving aid in Afghanistan, where millions are at risk of starvation.
In its statement on April 11, the UN said the Taliban’s ban has forced it to make an "appalling choice between staying and delivering in support of the Afghan people and standing by the norms and principles we are duty-bound to uphold."
The UN added that “any negative consequences of this crisis for the Afghan people” is the responsibility of the Taliban.
In response, chief Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid called the ban an “internal issue” and blamed the devastating humanitarian crisis on international “sanctions and pressure.”
“Considering the emergency situation in Afghanistan, it is necessary for the member countries of the United Nations to resolve the problem of frozen Afghan assets, banking, travel bans, and other restrictions as soon as possible so that Afghanistan can progress in economic, political and security areas,” he said.
Why It's Important: The Taliban appears to be using the issue of women’s rights as a bargaining chip to gain concessions from the international community.
When the Taliban seized power in 2021, foreign governments immediately cut development funding to Afghanistan and imposed tough sanctions on the new government.
Since then, the Taliban’s repression of women, including severe restrictions on female education and employment, has further isolated its government. The militant group remains unrecognized by any country.
In December, the Taliban banned Afghan women from working for local and foreign NGOs, a move that disrupted critical assistance to millions of Afghans. On April 4, the Taliban expanded the ban to include the UN, further interrupting aid.
What's Next: The Taliban seems to be gambling with the lives of over 28 million people, or two-thirds of the population, who need life-saving assistance to survive.
The UN has suggested that it could suspend its operations in Afghanistan if the Taliban maintains its ban, a move that is likely to have disastrous consequences.
The Taliban’s ban also appears to have contributed to international donors, mostly Western nations, already reducing funding to aid organizations.
The UN’s World Food Program (WFP) has warned that it will have to cut assistance to 9 million people in Afghanistan if it does not immediately receive additional funding.
The Week's Best Stories
In the latest instance of extreme restrictions on leisure activities in Afghanistan, Taliban authorities have closed video-game parlors and shops selling foreign movies, TV shows, and music in the western Afghan city of Herat. The group had earlier closed sheesha cafes and restaurants run by women in the city.
The Taliban has not been recognized by any country since forcibly seizing power in Afghanistan. But the militant group has tried to boost its legitimacy by gaining control of Afghan diplomatic missions abroad. Many Afghan embassies and consulates around the world are still run by diplomats appointed by the previous Western-backed government in Kabul.
What To Keep An Eye On
Deadly clashes erupted between Taliban fighters and members of the Afghanistan Freedom Front (AFF), an armed resistance group, in the northern province of Parwan this week.
The Taliban claimed to have killed eight AFF fighters, including two commanders, Basir Andrabi and Akmal Amiri. The AFF has not confirmed the death of Amiri.
In a statement on April 13, the AFF alleged that the Taliban had launched a crackdown in the capital, Kabul, and the provinces of Parwan, Panjshir, and Kapisa against civilians suspected of having ties with the resistance group. The AFF also alleged that the Taliban prevented people from attending the funerals of the slain fighters.
Local sources told Radio Azadi that the Taliban had raided dozens of houses.
Why It's Important: A handful of small armed groups, mostly comprised of members of Afghanistan’s former armed forces, have opposed Taliban rule in different regions of the country. But they remain weak and have no sanctuary or outside help, experts have said.
The Taliban has been accused of using brute force to quell the groups, including the alleged killing and torture of resistance fighters and the detention and beating of civilians.
The Taliban’s hard-line government has led to the emergence of new resistance groups, including the AFF. The Taliban has refused to share power or grant fundamental rights to citizens. And with the militant group stamping out any kind of dissent, there appears to be little room for peaceful opposition to its rule.
That's all from me for now. Don't forget to send me any questions, comments, or tips that you have. You can always reach us at azadi.english@rferl.org.
Until next time,
Abubakar Siddique
If you enjoyed this briefing and don't want to miss the next edition, subscribe here. It will be sent to your inbox every Friday.
Russian, Iranian, Chinese, Pakistani Foreign Ministers Attend High-Level Conference On Afghanistan
The top diplomats from Russia, China, Iran, and Pakistan attended a conference on April 13 that focused on ensuring regional security in light of the situation in Afghanistan. The foreign ministers of the four countries met in Samarkand, Uzbekistan, and discussed the need to cooperate with Afghan authorities to maintain political stability and to prevent a humanitarian crisis, the Russian Foreign Ministry said. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and Chinese counterpart Qin Gang held separate talks to discuss a range of issues, including the situation in Ukraine, according to the Russian Foreign Ministry. To read the original story by AP, click here.
Editors' Picks
Top Trending
'Human Flesh, It Cannot Survive': Russian Infantry 'No Match For Western Weapons,' British Analyst Says2
Teen Arrested In Shooting At Belgrade School To Be Placed In Psychiatric Clinic, Vucic Says3
Fight For Bakhmut Picks Up Ahead of May 9 Celebration In Russia4
Live Briefing: Russia Invades Ukraine5
'Do They Fear Large Crowds?': In The Shadow Of War Against Ukraine, Kremlin Scales Back Victory Day Commemorations6
Russia Says New Drone Attack Causes Fire At Ilsky Oil Refinery7
'I Didn't Know He Was Dead': Hundreds Of Wagner Mercenaries Have Been Quietly Buried In An Isolated Russian Cemetery8
Ukraine Says Latest Russian Wave Of Drone Strikes Claims 21 Lives In Kherson9
The Kremlin And The Drones: An Audacious Attack, A Provocation, A False Flag, Or Something Else?10
Fire, Explosions, Drone Attack Reported In Russian Regions Close To Ukraine
Subscribe