Pakistani Taliban Release Six Workers From Polish Company

The Pakistani Taliban have released six Pakistani employees of a Polish oil and gas company who were kidnapped last year, officials said.

The workers from Geofizyka Krakow were kidnapped by the militant group in November 2016 from the city of Dera Ismail Khan in the country's northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province.

"They have been freed unconditionally and handed over to us late [on June 4]," Zafrul Islam Khattak, the top government official in South Waziristan tribal district, told AFP.

Khattak said local tribal elders negotiated the workers' release.

The workers have been moved to Wana, the main town in South Waziristan, according to Muhammad Tahir, the city's political administrator.

A Polish engineer was kidnapped by suspected militants in Pakistan's northwest in September 2008 and was later killed.

Based on reporting by AFP and Reuters

