Four More Die After Pakistani Tanker Fire, Pushing Toll To 173

Four more people injured in last week's oil tanker fire in Pakistan have died, raising the death toll to 173, a doctor says.

Abdul Basit said on June 29 that the four men were among dozens of injured who were brought to a main government hospital in the city of Multan after an oil tanker overturned and burst into flames on June 25.

Doctors are still treating 37 other patients, he said.

The highway explosion took place outside the city of Bahawalpur when the driver of the tanker lost control and crashed about 100 kilometers southwest of the city of Multan, the country’s fifth-largest city with just over 3.1 million people.

The tanker burst into flames when villagers were collecting the leaking fuel, after ignoring warnings from police.

