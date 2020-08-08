Pakistan To Allow All International Flights From August 9

Pakistan has announced that it will fully resume international flights from August 9, more than four months after it suspended the operations because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The August 8 statement by Pakistan’s Civil Aviation Authority came a day after the government announced the reopening of all economic and social sectors.

Pakistan suspended all domestic and international commercial flights late March, when the government enforced a nationwide lockdown to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

Later, international and domestic flights were allowed on selected routes as the restrictions were gradually eased.

On August 6, authorities allowed the resumption of domestic flights from all of the country's airports.

On August 8, Pakistan reported only 14 fatalities from coronavirus in the past 24 hours, raising its total COVID-19-related fatalities to 6,068.

Pakistan has reported 283,487 coronavirus infections since the pandemic began.

Based on reporting by AP and telegraphindia.com