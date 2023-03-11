News
Tractor-Trolley In Pakistan Falls Into Canal, Killing 10 On Way To Shrine
A tractor-pulled trolley transporting villagers to a shrine fell into an irrigation canal in eastern Pakistan, killing at least 10 people, a rescue official said on March 11. The official said 27 of the 46 people onboard the trolley were rescued after the March 10 accident by the time the operation was suspended due to darkness. Five bodies were retrieved and some of the rescued were injured, he said. Such incidents frequently take place in Pakistan where transportation infrastructure is often substandard, especially in rural villages, and people largely disregard safety regulations. To read the original story from AP, click here.
More News
U.K. Urges Olympic Sponsors To Back Ban On Russian Athletes
Britain has called on Olympic sponsors, including Coca-Cola and Samsung, to support a ban on Russian and Belarusian athletes competing at next year's summer games in Paris. London hopes that pressure from sponsors will sway the International Olympic Committee (IOC) with a year and a half to go until the Paris 2024 games. The IOC in January outlined a road map to reinstate Russians and Belarusians -- excluded from world sport since the invasion of Ukraine more than a year ago -- under a neutral flag provided they did not actively support the conflict.
EU To Press Third Countries Over Sanctions-Skirting Exports To Russia
The European Union intends to pressure third countries to improve trade monitoring to block the transfer of military-use technologies and goods to Russia, Bloomberg reported on March 11. The bloc says shipments from the EU and the Group of Seven leading industrialized nations to countries including Turkey, Kazakhstan, the United Arab Emirates, and others have surged since sanctions and export controls were imposed on Russia over its February 2022 invasion of Ukraine. In recent weeks, the United States has also been pressing these countries to prevent the transfer of restricted items to Russia. To read the original story by Bloomberg, click here.
Two Police Officers Shot Dead In Iran
Unidentified gunmen shot and killed two Iranian police officers in the country’s southeastern Sistan-Baluchistan Province, Iranian state media reported on March 11. The incident occurred the previous day during Friday Prayers in the town of Goshan. The province, on Iran’s border with Afghanistan and Pakistan, has been the scene of protests for months following the alleged rape of a teenaged girl by a police officer. The area has also seen frequent clashes between police and drug-smuggling gangs.
Deadly Bomb Attack In Afghanistan's Fourth-Largest City Targets Journalists
A bomb blast at a journalism awards ceremony in the Afghan city of Mazar-e Sharif has killed three people and left 13 wounded, Afghan officials said. Some of the wounded were reportedly journalists and children. No one has claimed responsibility for the March 11 blast, which came two days after a bomb in the same city killed Balkh Province Governor Daud Muzmal and two others. To read the original story by RFE/RL’s Radio Azadi, click here.
Media Reports Say Finland Is Open To Providing Fighter Jets To Ukraine
Media in Finland have reported that Prime Minister Sanna Marin is prepared to discuss providing U.S.-made fighter jets to Ukraine. Marin, who visited Kyiv on March 10, said Helsinki plans to purchase 64 modern F-35A fighters to replace 62 Hornet fighters. The Hornets could be provided to Ukraine, Marin has said, although she noted that discussions are at a preliminary stage. For months, Ukraine has been seeking modern fighter aircraft from its allies. During talks in Paris on February 8, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy called on France and Germany to provide jets “as soon as possible” as Ukraine fends off a Russian offensive in the eastern Donetsk region. To read the original story by RFE/RL’s Ukrainian Service, click here.
Ukraine Says Offensive Guard Units Nearly Fully Formed As Russia’s Assault On Bakhmut Continues
More than 28,000 people have volunteered to serve in Ukraine’s Offensive Guard units, which are now nearly fully staffed, Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko said.
“The units are mostly already formed and today we are recruiting additional volunteers to have a reserve in the future,” Klymenko said on March 11.
The Offensive Guard units, which are expected to be used in an offensive against invading Russian forces, are currently being trained at facilities around the country, Klymenko added.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's full-scale invasion, Kyiv's counteroffensives, Western military aid, global reaction, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war, click here.
Meanwhile, Russian forces are continuing to press their offensive in the area around Ukraine’s Donetsk region city of Bakhmut, the Ukrainian military reported on March 11.
Russian forces launched “more than 100 attacks” across the front line, including around Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiyivka, and Shakhtarsk, the Ukrainian General Staff said during its daily briefing.
Russia also reportedly carried out 29 air strikes and four missile strikes in the Donetsk region over the last 24 hours, the Ukrainian military said, adding that civilians were injured and civilian infrastructure was damaged.
Oleksandr Prokudin, the head of the Ukrainian military administration in the southern Kherson region, said three civilians were killed and two injured in the city of Kherson when a Russian shell struck their car.
The reports could not be independently confirmed.
Ukraine’s ground forces commander, General Oleksandr Syrskiy, said Ukrainian troops are trying “to buy time for the spring offensive, which is just around the corner.” He said Russia continues to devote resources to the attack on Bakhmut, preventing it from advancing elsewhere.
According to a NATO estimate on March 6, Russia is losing about five times as many troops in the Bakhmut fighting as Ukraine.
Bakhmut has been the scene of intense fighting for weeks. Ukrainian Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Malyar said on March 10 that the fighting had “escalated” and that Russian forces were carrying out a new push to capture the city.
Meanwhile, on March 10, the Ukrainian government informed the Ukrainian Orthodox Church (UOC), which was formally under the Moscow Patriarchate until Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February 2022 and which has been accused of pro-Russian activities since then, that it was terminating a contract that allowed the UOC to use the prestigious Pechersk Lavra (Monastery of the Caves) in Kyiv. The contract, signed in 2013, will be terminated as of March 29.
A spokesman for the Russian Orthodox Church in Moscow condemned the move, adding that “the persecution of Orthodox believers in Ukraine is reaching full swing.”
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy held talks with Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin during an unannounced visit to Kyiv on March 10.
Marin accompanied Zelenskiy and senior military officers at the funeral of one of Ukraine's best-known fighters and commanders, who was killed in clashes near Bakhmut.
The service for 27-year-old Dmytro Kotsyubaylo, killed a few days earlier, was held at the cathedral of Kyiv’s St. Michael’s Golden-Domed Monastery where many mourners clutched flowers and paid their respects. Zelenskiy and Marin also laid flowers at a nearby memorial to fallen Ukrainian soldiers.
“[Russian President Vladimir] Putin knows he will have to answer for his crime of aggression,” the Finnish leader told journalists. “The future tribunal must bring justice efficiently and answer Ukrainians’ rightful demands.”
Russia has repeatedly denied targeting civilians, despite abundant evidence to the contrary.
Russia Lists World Wildlife Fund, Others As 'Foreign Agents'
Russia on March 10 added the World Wildlife Fund to its register of "foreign agents," along with a prominent Kremlin critic, a renowned economist, and a few others. Russian law requires individuals and organizations that are determined to have received foreign funding and to have engaged in loosely defined "political activity" to identify themselves as "foreign agents." Authorities have used the law to discredit those listed and to stifle dissent. The World Wildlife Fund, which is headquartered in Washington, is a conservation group with projects throughout the world, including in Russia. To read the original story by AP, click here.
Exiled Opposition Figures Publish Charter For Democratic Iran
Six exiled opposition figures, including the former crown prince of Iran, Reza Pahlavi, and Nobel Peace Prize laureate Shirin Ebadi have published a charter for the establishment of a democratic Iran. In a statement published on March 10, the signatories of the Charter Of Solidarity And Alliance For Freedom called for more international pressure on the Islamic republic to halt all death sentences and release all political prisoners. They also appealed to democratic countries to expel Iranian ambassadors. The charter was published following months of antiestablishment protests triggered by the September 16 death in custody of Mahsa Amini. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Radio Farda, click here.
Russian, Belarusian Fencers Cleared To Compete After Vote
Russian and Belarusian fencers will be allowed to compete in International Fencing Federation (FIE) events after the matter was put to a vote at its extraordinary congress on March 10. Athletes from the two countries were banned from many international competitions after Russia launched its unprovoked invasion of Ukraine. Belarus has been a key staging area for Moscow's invasion. But in January, the International Olympic Committee had set out a path for athletes from the two countries to earn slots for the Olympics through Asian qualifying and to compete as neutrals, with some federations now allowing them back. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
Canada Bans Russian Aluminum, Steel Imports
Canada on March 10 banned the import of all Russian aluminum and steel products in a move that Ottawa said was aimed at denying Moscow the ability to fund its war against Ukraine. "Ukraine can and must win this war. We continue to do everything we can to cut off or limit the revenue used to fund Putin's illegal and barbaric invasion of Ukraine," Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland said in a statement.
Russian Released From Lithuanian Prison After Serving Sentence Over Soviet Crackdown
Former Soviet military serviceman Yury Mel has been released from a Lithuanian prison after serving nine years for involvement in the deadly 1991 Soviet crackdown on the Baltic state's pro-independence movement. The Russian Foreign Ministry said on March 10 that Mel immediately left Lithuania for Russia. Mel was arrested in 2014 while entering Lithuania from Russia. He was sentenced to prison in 2016. Thirteen people were killed during the Soviet troops' storming of Vilnius's TV tower in January 1991, the deadliest action by the Soviet Army in trying to crush secessionist movements in the Baltic states of Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia. To read the original story by Current Time, click here.
G7 Renews Pledge To Support Ukraine Energy Sector, Japan Says
The Group of Seven (G7) and other like-minded organizations have renewed their pledge to support Ukraine's energy sector, Japan's Foreign Ministry said after the group convened for a meeting on March 10. Japan's foreign minister, Yoshimasa Hayashi, said Japan intended to provide about 10 autotransformers and 140 units of power-related equipment to Ukraine, according to a statement released by his ministry. During the meeting, which was co-hosted by Hayashi and U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Hayashi also praised Ukraine for overcoming "the harsh winter despite repeated Russian attacks on energy infrastructure." To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
U.S. Says Moscow Aims To Destabilize Moldova, Bring In 'Russia-Friendly' Government
The United States on March 10 accused Russia of trying to destabilize the ex-Soviet republic of Moldova, including through the use of street protests, with the goal of eventually bringing in a pro-Moscow government. "We believe Russia is pursuing options to weaken the Moldovan government, probably with the eventual goal of seeing a more Russian-friendly administration," National Security Council spokesman John Kirby told reporters. Moldova's government is seeking closer ties to Western institutions and is close to the pro-Western government of neighboring Ukraine, which has been battling a Russian invasion for more than a year.
Tajik Migrants In Mariupol Say Deceived By Russian Employers
A group of Tajik migrants working for a Russian company in the Russian-occupied Ukrainian city of Mariupol claim their employers failed to pay them the full amount of wages they were promised in their contracts.
Hundreds of migrants from Tajikistan and other Central Asian countries have been hired by Russian construction companies to work in Mariupol after the southern city fell to the invaders in May 2022 following a three-month siege.
Safarali, a migrant who gave only his first name, told RFE/RL’s Tajik Service on March 9 that some 300 workers hadn't received their full wages.
"The employers had promised us to pay about $1,600 a month. But they are paying less than half of that amount," Safarali said.
Similar complaints have been made by dozens of other Tajik nationals working in eastern Ukraine.
The Tajik government has repeatedly warned its citizens against going to foreign conflict zones. But there have been reports that large groups of migrants working in Russia have been "lured" to Ukraine with the promise of high wages and "free meals and accommodation."
Many workers claimed that some construction companies told them their salaries in Mariupol would be up to four times higher than what they were making in Russia.
According to Qurbon Sharifov, who was among the first groups of Tajiks who arrived in Mariupol in the summer, migrants were mostly engaged in "repairing damaged buildings, replacing window, and laying new roofs."
Sharifov said he and others in his group were hired by a private Russian construction firm, Restavratsia. Sharifov said that only after arriving in Mariupol did they realize that there were no guarantees that the employers would deliver on their promises.
Russia is a hosts millions of migrant workers from Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan -- former Soviet countries plagued for decades by steep unemployment.
Iranian Blogger Arrested For Protest Content On Instagram Account
A blogger in the northwestern Iranian city of Urmia has been arrested for publishing content on his Instagram account about a wave of suspected poisonings across the country that has hospitalized scores of students, mainly schoolgirls.
The Hamshahri newspaper, affiliated with the Tehran municipality, reported on March 9 that a blogger was arrested by order of the judiciary and the Ministry of Information.
Hamshahri did not publish the name of the blogger, but Iranian social-media users have identified him as Reza Purjafar, an artist and actor living in Urmia.
Purjafar recently wrote in a story on his Instagram page that "our children have not seen war, but they have tasted chemicals."
The reference is to a wave of suspected poisonings that has affected more than 5,000 pupils, mainly girls, in the past four months.
Hundreds have been hospitalized after complaining of symptoms that included nausea, headaches, coughing, breathing difficulties, heart palpitations, and numbness and hand or leg pain.
It remains unclear what might be causing the illnesses, though some of those affected have said they smelled chlorine or cleaning agents, while others said they thought they smelled tangerines in the air.
No one has claimed responsibility for the wave of illnesses that some officials -- including Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei -- have characterized as "poisonings."
An unspecified number of arrests had been made in five provinces in connection with the incidents, but few details have been made public.
Earlier this week the Tehran prosecutor announced that he had filed a case against the editorial directors of the HamMihan, Roydad24, and Sharq newspapers, as well as against political activists Azar Mansouri, prominent actor Reza Kianian, and university professor Sadegh Zibakalam for their statements on the situation.
Journalist Ali Purtabatabaei, who covered the poisonings for the Qom News website as well as on social media and was critical of the response to the crisis by authorities in the holy city of Qom, was also arrested on March 5.
Iran has been roiled by unrest since the September 16 death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini while in police custody for allegedly wearing a hijab, or head scarf, improperly.
Universities and schools have become leading venues for clashes between protesters and the authorities, prompting
security forces to launched a series of raids on schools across the country, violently arresting students, especially female students, who have defiantly taken off their hijabs in protest.
The government's slow response to the crisis over the illnesses has fueled speculation that the poisonings are intentional and a scare tactic being used to intimidate females who have protested over Amini's death.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Wagner Chief Says All Russian Troops In Ukraine Need More Ammunition
Kremlin-linked businessman Yevgeny Prigozhin, a co-founder and owner of the mercenary group Wagner, says that not only his troops but all of the Russian forces involved in the fierce monthslong fight to take the eastern Ukrainian city of Bakhmut are suffering from shortages of ammunition.
Prigozhin's press service issued a statement on March 10 in which he expressed his gratitude to Industry and Trade Minister Denis Manturov and Igor Nasenkov, the chief executive officer of Tekhnodinamika, for significantly boosting production of military ammunition in recent months after Wagner pleaded for increased supplies.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's full-scale invasion, Kyiv's counteroffensives, Western military aid, global reaction, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war, click here.
However, he added, even more ammunition is needed.
"I am worried about ammunition and the ammunition hunger not only as far as Wagner goes, but all the units of the Russian Army. It is obvious that not only my lads are dying.... Others should not die as well. Each delayed projectile means the death of one of our comrades. And it does not matter what unit of the Russian forces they represent," Prigozhin said.
Last month, Prigozhin, considered one of Russian President Vladimir Putin's closest allies, accused top military officials of committing "treason" by failing to equip his private troops, who have been a major force in the battle to take Bakhmut, with enough ammunition.
In one of his statements in February, Prigozhin accused Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and Chief of the Russian Army General Staff Valery Gerasimov of refusing to deliver ammunition to Wagner in "an attempt to destroy" it.
Prigozhin added that he was required to "apologize and obey" in order to secure ammunition for his troops.
The Defense Ministry rejected Prigozhin's claims at the time, saying that all volunteer brigades in Ukraine's east were being supplied with all types of ammunition in a "timely" fashion.
Following days of heated accusations by Prigozhin against the Defense Ministry, he said on February 23 that his troops had started receiving ammunition and equipment.
Wagner has recruited thousands of inmates from penitentiaries across Russia since last summer to fight in Ukraine. Prigozhin said in February that he was no longer allowed to recruit prisoners.
U.S. Welcomes Iran-Saudi Deal, But Voices Skepticism
The United States has said it welcomes a Chinese-brokered thaw in relations between rivals Iran and Saudi Arabia but expressed doubts that Tehran will follow through on its commitments.
White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said that "we welcome" the diplomatic deal if, for example, it leads to peace in Yemen, where the two regional powers back opposing sides.
"We'll see. It really does remain to be seen whether the Iranians are going to honor their side of the deal. This is not a regime that typically does honor its word," Kirby said.
Iran and Saudi Arabia agreed earlier on March 10 to reestablish relations after seven years of hostility that had threatened stability and security in the Persian Gulf and helped fuel conflicts in the Middle East from Yemen to Syria.
The deal was announced after four days of previously undisclosed talks in Beijing between top security officials from the two rival Middle East powers.
Tehran and Riyadh agreed "to resume diplomatic relations between them and reopen their embassies and missions within a period not exceeding two month," according to a statement issued by Iran, Saudi Arabia and China.
With reporting by Reuters and AFP
Iranian Authorities Reportedly Searching For Girls Who Danced On Women's Day
Iranian security forces are trying to identify and potentially arrest five young girls who were shown dancing in a viral video that was published from Tehran's Ekbatan neighborhood, local sources say.
The video of the five young girls dancing to music by Nigerian singer Rema was released on March 8, coinciding with International Women's Day. The video was shot in the courtyard of Block 13 in the Ekbatan neighborhood and went viral on social media, garnering thousands of views and shares from users in Iran and around the world.
Meanwhile, the "Ekbatan" Twitter account, which covers the events of the neighborhood and was one of the first accounts to release the video of the five girls dancing, warned on March 10 of the possibility of their detention and mistreatment.
The account wrote that security forces were looking for CCTV footage in Block 13 to identify these girls, while questioning the guards of the neighborhood and Block 13.
Reports also indicate that the Instagram page of the person who first released the video of the girls has been deactivated.
Ekbatan has been one of the epicenters of protests in the Iranian capital for the last six months, demonstrating defiance amid unrest over the death of a young woman while in police custody for allegedly wearing a head scarf improperly.
The security forces have made extensive efforts to suppress the protests in the neighborhood, with widespread and multi-stage arrests since the third month of the protests.
Despite all these arrests and the intensified security situation in Ekbatan, the protests there continue on the verge of the seventh month of protests, and protesters continue to hold protests and shout anti-government slogans at night there.
The unrest was sparked by the death of Mahsa Amini on September 16. The 22-year-old died in custody after being arrested by the notorious morality police for allegedly violating the Islamic dress code.
Her death, which officials blamed on a heart attack, touched off a wave of antiestablishment protests in cities across the country. The authorities have met the unrest with a harsh crackdown that rights groups say has killed more than 500 people, including 71 children.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Ukrainian Rights Defender Butkevych Sentenced To 13 Years In Prison In Russian-Occupied Region
Russian-imposed authorities in the eastern Ukrainian regions of Donetsk and Luhansk -- which Moscow claims to control -- have sentenced a well-known Ukrainian human rights defender to 13 years in prison.
Russia's Investigative Committee said on March 10 that along with Maksym Butkevych, de facto courts in parts of the Luhansk and Donetsk regions that Moscow annexed following a referendum last September even though it doesn't fully control them also sentenced Ukrainian soldiers Vladyslav Shel and Viktor Pokhozey to 18 1/2 and 8 1/2 years in prison, respectively.
According to the Investigative Committee, the three Ukrainians were found guilty of "cruelty against civilians and using banned methods in an armed conflict."
Butkevych was additionally convicted of "two attempted murders and the premeditated damage of others' property," while Shel was found guilty of "attempted murder based on ideological and ethnic hatred."
In addition to his human rights activities, Butkevych is also a journalist and a well-known public figure in Ukraine.
He is a co-founder of the Hromadske radio (Public radio) station that has a series of special programs for residents of the Donetsk and Luhansk regions.
Just days after Russia launched its ongoing unprovoked invasion of Ukraine in late February last year, Butkevych joined Ukraine's armed forces.
In July, Butkevych's mother recognized him on a video showing soldiers captured by Russia's invading forces near the towns of Zolote and Hirne in the Luhansk region.
She says that she has had no contact with her son since his capture. She has been trying to free him from Russian captivity in prisoner swaps that have taken place sporadically over the past year since Russia invaded Ukraine.
Butkevych was known for raising awareness of the problems faced by refugees even before the Russian invasion.
He gained prominence for his calls to amend Ukraine's migration regulations for Belarusian nationals who fled en masse to Ukraine following the ongoing crackdown on dissent that started after the disputed presidential election in Belarus in August 2020.
Former University Professor In Belarus Sentenced To Prison For Radio Interview
MINSK -- A former lecturer at the Department of Italian Language at the Minsk State Linguistic University, Natallya Dulina, has been sentenced to 3 1/2 years in prison for giving an interview to a media outlet labeled by authorities as "extremist."
The Minsk regional court pronounced Dulina's verdict and sentence on March 10, finding her guilty of assisting "extremist activities" and organizating and preparing activities that blatantly disrupt social order.
According to those who were present in the courtroom, Dulina smiled as her sentence was pronounced with her cuffed hands behind her back.
"The spring will come," she said.
The case against Dulina was launched over an interview she gave to Euroradio last year in which she talked about the ongoing crackdown on independent media and democratic institutions in the country.
It is the third case launched against a government critic after giving an interview to a media outlet that Belarusian authorities had labeled extremist.
In recent months, Belarusian courts sentenced in two separate cases a military expert Yahor Lebyadok to five years, and Darya Losik, the wife of RFE/RL's journalist Ihar Losik, to two years in prison for giving interviews to independent media outlets.
The cases highlight Belarusian strongman Alyaksandr Lukashenka's harsh crackdown against any dissent since an August 2020 presidential election, which he claims he won, while opposition politicians and activists say the vote was rigged.
The 68-year-old, who has been in power since 1994, has directed the campaign to arrest tens of thousands of people.
He has refused to negotiate with the opposition and many of its leaders have been arrested or forced to leave the country.
The United States, the European Union, and several other countries have refused to acknowledge Lukashenka as the winner of the vote and imposed several rounds of sanctions on him and his regime, citing election fraud and the crackdown.
Jailed Former Kyrgyz Gold Mine Manager's Request For House Arrest Denied
BISHKEK -- A court in Bishkek has rejected a request by the former interim manager of Kyrgyzstan's Kumtor gold, Tengiz Bolturuk, to transfer him from a pretrial detention center to house arrest.
Bolturuk's lawyer, Kaisyn Abakirov, told RFE/RL that the Oktyabr (October) district court made the decision regarding his client's request on March 10.
Bolturuk's wife, Ilmira Alpysbaeva, said earlier that her husband's health condition had dramatically worsened since his arrest in September.
The State Committee for National Security (UKMK) also arrested Bolturuk's associates -- Aisha-Gul Janalieva and Ryspek Toktogulov, saying all three were suspected of financial misdeeds.
They were sacked in late August after the UKMK launched a probe against them, saying the auditing chamber found financial violations in their activities.
The UKMK said at the time that Bolturuk and his assistants allegedly caused financial damage to the State Treasury assessed at 1 billion soms ($11,440,000).
Bolturuk has rejected the charges.
Kyrgyzstan and the Kyrgyz state-owned gold mining company regained full control of the Kumtor gold mine earlier last year under the terms of a deal with the Canadian company Centerra Gold signed in April 2022.
Bolturuk, who previously represented Kyrgyzstan at the Centerra Gold, was interim manager of Kumtor at the time.
Kumtor had been the target of financial and environmental disagreements for years before turning into the subject of a control battle between the Kyrgyz state and Centerra Gold.
The Kyrgyz government has insisted that Centerra's operations endangered human lives and the environment, which the company denied.
In May 2021, the Canadian firm said it had "initiated binding arbitration to enforce its rights under long-standing investment agreements with the government."
Many Kyrgyz lawmakers have expressed concern about an alleged lack of transparency at Kumtor since the Kyrgyz government took control of the gold mine.
Belgium Recognizes Soviet-Era Famine in Ukraine As Genocide
Belgian lawmakers have recognized Holodomor -- the 1932-33 famine caused by the policies of the Soviet government in Ukraine -- as a genocide. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy expressed gratitude to Belgium on March 10, calling the move "an important decision for every Ukrainian and a deeply symbolic step" as Kyiv fights to repel Russia's invasion. Last week, Bulgarian lawmakers recognized Holodomor as a genocide. Historians say the failure to properly harvest crops in Ukraine in 1932 under Soviet mismanagement was the main cause of the famine that killed millions of Ukrainians. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service, click here.
Russia Says It's Still In Contact With U.S. Over Nuclear Treaty, But Prospects Dim
Russia said on March 10 that it was still in contact with the United States over their last remaining nuclear arms treaty despite suspending it last month, but held out little prospect of returning to it. Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov was quoted by the RIA news agency as saying he had no expectations for significant progress from contacts between Moscow and Washington over the New START treaty. The 2010 agreement limits the number of strategic nuclear warheads each side can deploy. Moscow suspended it, accusing the U.S. of trying to inflict a "strategic defeat" on Russia in Ukraine. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
Uzbekistan To Hold Referendum On New Constitution That Would Allow President To Run Again
TASHKENT -- Uzbek lawmakers have agreed to hold a referendum on a new constitution that would allow President Shavkat Mirziyoev to run for a third term in office.
Uzbek parliament's lower house, the Legislative Chamber, on March 10 set April 30 as the date for the referendum, with 132 lawmakers supporting the move. Two MPs abstained and three did not take part in the vote.
The amendments changing the constitution are expected to be approved in the referendum by a majority of the tightly controlled former Soviet republic, which, according to Uzbek officials, will "nullify" Mirziyoev's previous and current terms, allowing him to run for another two consecutive terms.
The draft also extends the duration of a term from five to seven years. Mirziyoev's current term ends in 2026. According to the lawmakers, the amendments will change about two-thirds of the constitution, with the number of articles in the document rising to 155 from 128.
The draft also declares Uzbekistan will be "a social state" while almost tripling the state's obligations citizens.
The changes to the constitution were initiated by Mirziyoev last summer.
Among other things, the proposed amendments at the time included abolishing the Central Asian nation's Karakalpakstan Autonomous Republic's right to secede.
However, Mirziyoev dropped the idea to change Karakalpakstan's status after thousands of Karakalpaks protested in early July last year against the elimination from the constitution Karakalpakstan's long-standing right to seek independence from Uzbekistan.
Uzbek authorities say 21 people died in Karakalpakstan during the protests' dispersal by law enforcement forces. Dozens of the participants in the rallies were later handed prison terms on charges of plotting to seize power by disrupting the constitutional order, organizing mass unrest, embezzlement, and money laundering. Other dozens are either on or awaiting trials.
The referendum, on April 30 will be the third referendum in the history of independent Uzbekistan.
Mirziyoev's predecessor, the country’s late authoritarian first President Islam Karimov, who died in 2016, held two referendums in 1995 and 2002 prolonging his terms without elections and changing the length of presidential terms.
Editors' Picks
Top Trending
Ukraine Demands Investigation After Video Appears To Show Russians Killing POW2
If Bakhmut Falls: What The Battle For A City Of Little Military Significance Means For The Ukraine War3
Russia Launches More Deadly Air Strikes On Ukrainian Cities; Power To Zaporizhzhya Nuclear Plant Restored After Cut-Off4
Kyiv Identifies Ukrainian POW Purportedly Executed In Video Circulating On Social Media5
The Moment A Russian Tank Fired Straight At A Ukrainian Cameraman6
Thousands Clash With Police In Georgia After Parliament OKs First Reading Of 'Foreign Agent' Law7
Georgians Protest For Third Day In A Row Despite Government's Pledge To Withdraw 'Foreign Agent' Bill8
Collecting Dead Russians: Central Asians Being Lured To Work In Occupied Ukraine9
Bloodied And Muddied: Ukrainian Troops Fighting For Bakhmut Regroup In Chasiv Yar10
Ukraine Says Bakhmut Still Under Its Control As Russians Vow To Take City; EU Agrees On Ammunition For Kyiv
Subscribe