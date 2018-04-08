Pakistan Summons U.S. Envoy Over Traffic Death

Pakistan's Foreign Office has summoned the U.S. ambassador to Islamabad to lodge a "strong protest" after a motorcyclist was killed in a road crash involving an American diplomat driving an embassy vehicle.

U.S. Ambassador David Hale "expressed his deep sympathy and sadness" over the tragic death and "assured that the embassy would fully cooperate in the investigation," the ministry said on April 8.

It added that "justice will take its course" in accordance with local and international laws.

In a statement, the embassy expressed "deep sympathy" for the family of the dead man and for another person who was injured in the accident, and said that it was cooperating with Pakistani investigators.

Police said Atiq Baig, 22, died of head injuries sustained when his motorcycle collided with a U.S. Embassy SUV at traffic lights late on April 7. His cousin Raheel Ahmed, who was also on the motorbike, was injured in the accident.

Police said the SUV was being driven by the defense and air attache at the U.S. Embassy, who gave a statement at a local police station before being released.

Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal said a case had been registered against the driver of the SUV, without providing further details.

The family of the dead motorcyclist lodged a complaint against the U.S. diplomat, saying he ran a red light.

Police on April 8 said they are examining footage of the accident from a surveillance camera.

Based on reporting by AP and AFP