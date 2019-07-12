Pakistan Train Crash Kills At Least 23, Injures Dozens

At least 23 people have been killed and dozens more injured when a passenger train smashed into a freight wagon parked on the tracks in eastern Pakistan, officials say.



At least 84 people were injured, with some in critical condition, according to physician Javed Ahmed.



Police chief Umer Salamat said the train was traveling from the eastern city of Lahore to southwestern Balochistan Province when the accident occurred at the Walhar Railway Station near Rahim Yar Khan in the early morning hours of July 11.



The engine of the Akbar Express appeared to be destroyed and at least three carriages were derailed in the collision, Salamat said.



The cause of the accident has still not been determined, but Railways Minister Shaikh Rasheed said the initial indications pointed to human error.



Prime Minister Imran Khan ordered authorities to provide the best possible medical care to the victims and said he was saddened by the news.



Deadly train accidents are not uncommon in Pakistan. Many lines were constructed by British colonial rulers before 1947 and have not been upgraded.

