Fatal Train Derailment Shocks Southern Pakistan
At least 22 people have been killed in a train crash in Pakistan's southern Sindh Province on August 6, a local railway official told RFE/RL. Officials said many more were injured, some seriously, when 10 cars derailed, and the death toll could rise as rescue efforts continue. Officials were still investigating the cause of the crash, and Railways Minister Khwaja Saad Rafiq told journalists that sabotage could not be ruled out. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Radio Mashaal, click here.
Defense Lawyers Complain Of No Contact With Former Pakistani PM Khan
Lawyers for former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan said on August 6 they had not been able to contact Khan since he was taken into custody from his home in Lahore the previous day. Khan was taken to a jail near Islamabad after a court convicted him of corruption charges and sentenced him to three years in prison. Khan's Tehrik-e Insaf (PTI) party said it had appealed the court's verdict. Reaction to the arrest has been subdued, despite the PTI's call on August 5 for peaceful demonstrations. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Radio Mashaal, click here.
Ukrainian Trident Replaces Soviet Emblem On Kyiv War Memorial
Ukraine has placed its trident coat of arms on a gigantic Soviet-era statue that dominates the Kyiv skyline, replacing the Soviet hammer-and-sickle emblem. Construction workers completed the change on August 6 as part of the country's ongoing effort to remove reminders of Russian and Soviet rule. At 102 meters tall, the monument of a woman brandishing a sword and shield was erected in 1981 to commemorate the Soviet contribution to victory in World War II. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service, click here.
Slovakia Allows Nine Citizens To Join Ukrainian Military
Slovak President Zuzana Caputova has granted permission for nine Slovak citizens to serve in the Ukrainian armed forces fighting off an invasion from neighboring Russia. Slovak media reported on August 5 that Caputova considered 35 applications and approved nine of them. The reasons for acceptance or rejection were not reported. Earlier this month, the Czech Republic reported it had granted similar permission to 146 citizens since the beginning of the Russian invasion in February 2022. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service, click here.
Moscow Again Closes Major Airport, As Ukraine Reports Massive Overnight Air Strikes
For the second time in the last week, Moscow's Vnukovo airport was temporarily closed on August 6 after Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin reported that a drone strike on the Russian capital had been parried.
The closure came after Ukraine's military reported a massive countrywide missile-and-drone attack overnight.
"For reasons beyond the airport's control, temporary restrictions on arrivals and departures have been introduced," the airport's press service said, according to Russia's state-controlled TASS news agency.
The airport was briefly closed on July 30 following a Ukrainian drone strike that damaged two prominent Moscow office buildings.
Ukraine's air defense earlier reported a "massive missile attack" during the night of August 5-6, saying at least 70 missiles and suicide drones targeted sites around the country.
Kyiv said its air defenses had neutralized 12 of 14 Kalibr sea-launched cruise missiles before they could reach their targets. In addition, Russia fired at least three Kinzhal air-launched missiles from Tu-95 strategic bombers flying in the Caspian region.
All 27 Shahed drones were destroyed, Ukraine's Air Force reported.
Air Force spokesman Yuriy Inhat told Ukrainian state television that the Khmelnytskiy region was a particular focus of Russian attention.
"The Starokostyantyniv airfield haunts the enemy now," Inhat said.
The Khmelnytskiy region -- in western Ukraine and far from the front lines -- has been targeted by Russian missile attacks for the past few days.
Meanwhile, the governor of Russia's Bryansk region, which borders Ukraine, reported on Telegram that two drones had been shot down without causing casualties or damage.
RFE/RL could not independently verify the reports.
In its daily assessment on August 6, Britain’s Defense Ministry estimated that Russia may have lost about half of the airborne forces it has deployed in Ukraine since Moscow's massive invasion in February 2022. The ministry estimated that about 15,000 paratroopers had been killed or wounded over the last 17 months.
On August 5, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said that a "guided air bomb" had struck a blood-transfusion center in the Kharkiv region, causing an unknown number of deaths and injuries.
The same day, an oil tanker became the second Russian vessel to be damaged in the last 72 hours in what was described as a sea-based drone attack in the Kerch Strait, close to the bridge that links the Russia-occupied Ukrainian region of Crimea with Russia.
The Ukrainian state agency for navigation and hydrographic services warned on August 5 that six Russian Black Sea ports -- Anapa, Novorossiisk, Gelendzhik, Tuapse, Sochi, and Taman -- were inside the "war-risk area."
Zelenskiy Urges Saudi Summit Attendees To Ensure 'Rules-Based' International Order
From afar, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy in his nightly video address called on global representatives gathered in Saudi Araba for a summit on the Ukraine war to ensure that rules-based international order be maintained, even in the face of disagreements over other world affairs.
"Different continents, different political approaches to world affairs. But all are united by the priority of international law," he said on August 5.
Zelenskiy said that "the international rules-based order, violated by Russian aggression, must be restored."
He also urged that the participants of the summit -- attended by some 40 countries and organizations, including the European Union, Britain, the United States, and China, but not Russia -- conduct additional bilateral negotiations while there in an effort to bring a "just peace" to Ukraine and an end to Russian "bombs and missiles."
The first day of the two-day meeting in Jeddah concluded late on August 5 with no joint statement after a long closed session but with further meetings scheduled for August 6.
A European source told AFP agreements had been reached on several matters, including the principle that respect for Ukraine's "territorial integrity and sovereignty" should be "at the heart of any peace settlement."
Four members of the so-called BRICS group -- which have close ties to Russia -- did attend: Brazil, India, China, and South Africa.
"China participated actively and was positive" about further meetings, the European source said.
Western diplomats said Saudi efforts were key in bringing China to the summit.
Saudi Arabia has attempted to maintain relations with both Russia and Ukraine since the Kremlin's Februrary 2022 invasion.
China and India have also maintained close ties with Russia and have not condemned the Kremlin for the war.
The head of Brazil’s delegation, Celso Amorim, said in prepared remarks seen by AFP that "any real negotiation must include all parties," including Russia.
"Although Ukraine is the biggest victim, if we really want peace, we have to involve Moscow in this process in some form," he said.
The gathering is part of a drive by Kyiv to reach out to countries outside of its core Western backers.
Zelenskiy has expressed hopes that participants can agree to principles for a summit of global leaders in the autumn.
Although not attending, Russia said it would monitor the talks.
With reporting by AFP and Reuters
Turkey, U.S. Discuss Black Sea Grain Initiative, Armenia-Azerbaijan Relations
Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan discussed in a call with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken the revival of Black Sea grain initiative, the U.S. State Department and a Turkish Foreign Ministry source said on August 5. The two top diplomats also discussed a normalization process between Azerbaijan and Armenia, the security of the Black Sea, and NATO enlargement during the call, officials said. The Turkish source said the talks were conducted at Blinken’s request. Details were not immediately released.To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
Iran Boosts Navy With Missiles, Drones As U.S. Offers Guards For Gulf Ships
Iran has equipped its Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) navy with drones and 1,000-kilometer-range missiles, Iranian news agencies reported on August 5, as the United State offers to put guards on commercial ships going through the Persian Gulf's Strait of Hormuz. Referring to the possible presence of U.S. guards, Iranian armed forces spokesman Brigadier General Abolfazl Shekarchi said the region's countries were "capable of ensuring Persian Gulf security" themselves. "What do the Persian Gulf, the Gulf of Oman, and the Indian Ocean have to do with America?" Shekarchi was quoted as saying by the semiofficial Tasnim news agency. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
Navalny Prison Term To Total 19 Years, Mediazona Analysis Of Court Audio Indicates
Independent Russian media outlet Mediazona says the latest sentence handed down to jailed opposition politician Aleksei Navalny will include his previous sentence, meaning he is scheduled to serve a total of 19 years in Russia's harshest prison regime after being found guilty on charges of extremism.
Mediazona on August 5 also reported that the politician was cleared of four other charges in the trial held in a facility set up by the Moscow City Court at the prison 250 kilometers east of the capital, where the 47-year-old is being held.
Mediazona reported the details after what it said was an analysis of the audio recording from the courtroom.
It previously wasn't clear if Navalny’s new 19-year sentence would be in addition to or included his previous nine-year term on embezzlement charges. A Navalny aide said the 10 months the politician served under house arrest in 2014-15 would also be taken into account.
The sentence will be considered to have started when Navalny was arrested upon his return to Russia in January 2021, the Mediazona analysis indicated.
There was no official confirmation on the details or whether the new sentence would be served concurrently or consecutively to the previous term.
Navalny was convicted on three counts: financing extremism, creating an extremist community, and calls for extremism.
The Mediazona report said the court cleared Navalny of criminal liability on four other charges based on the statute of limitations: rehabilitation of Nazism, involvement of minors in the commission of dangerous acts, the creation of a nonprofit organization that encroaches on the rights of citizens, and on public calls for extremism.
Navalny, his allies, rights groups, and Western governments say all the charges are politically motivated.
The U.S. State Department called the latest verdict "an unjust conclusion to an unjust trial," comments echoed by the European Union, which called for Navalny's immediate release.
"The latest verdict in yet another sham trial against Aleksei Navalny is unacceptable. This arbitrary conviction is the response to his courage to speak critically against the Kremlin’s regime," European Council President Charles Michel said in a social-media post after the verdict was announced.
Amnesty International called the new sentence "little more than a stealthily imposed life sentence" and "a sinister act of political vengeance that not only targets Navalny personally but serves as a warning to state critics across the country."
The prosecution, which sought a 20-year prison sentence, had asked the court to order Navalny serve any new prison term in a “special regime” prison, a term that refers a prison with the highest level of security and the harshest restrictions for inmates. The designation comes even though Russian law states it should be given to those with life sentences or "especially dangerous recidivists."
Navalny reacted to the sentence on Facebook, saying the number of years did not matter.
"I perfectly understand that, like many political prisoners, I am sitting on a life sentence. Where life is measured by the term of my life or the term of life of this regime," he said.
Navalny urged Russians to keep resisting the Kremlin and what he said are its attempts to "frighten" Russians "and deprive you of the will to resist."
He added that Russians are being forced to surrender their country "without a fight to a gang of traitors, thieves and scoundrels who have seized power.... Don't lose the will to resist."
Despite harassment, arrests, physical attacks, and the nerve-agent poisoning in August 2020, Navalny continues to play the role of opposition agitator, striving to remain relevant even in isolation.
Two Iranian Journalists Covering Women's World Cup In Australia Seek Asylum
Two Iranian journalists covering the women's soccer World Cup in Australia do not plan to return to their home country and will seek asylum abroad, Iran-based online portal Eslahat News reported on August 5. Eslahat News, known to have ties to Iran's reform movement, said one of them confirmed the decision in an interview. Since the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini after she was arrested by the notorious morality police for wearing a hijab "improperly," Iranians have flooded into the streets across the country in protest. Many athletes and others have sought asylum while attending events outside the country amid the government's brutal crackdown on dissent.
Key Pakistani-Afghan Border Crossing Closed After Dispute
A key border crossing between Pakistan and Afghanistan was closed on August 5 after a verbal confrontation between Pakistani and Taliban border forces at Torkham. Pakistani official Irshad Mohmand told RFE/RL that Pakistani border guards had stopped a number of Afghan children carrying goods from Pakistan to Afghanistan, a move that angered Taliban fighters. Taliban officials in Afghanistan did not immediately comment on the border incident, and it wasn't clear how long the closure would last. Tensions have been high at the Torkham border crossing following several incidents between Pakistani and Taliban personnel. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Radio Mashaal, click here.
- By dpa
U.K. Says G7 Oil-Price Cap Is Hurting Russian Revenue
The price cap on Russian oil imposed by the G7 and other countries continues to eat away at Moscow's energy revenues, according to the British government. To the end of July, the International Energy Agency (IEA) calculated an almost $10 billion drop in Russian oil-export earnings year-on-year, the U.K. Treasury said late on August 4. "The oil-price cap is significantly impacting Russia's ability to use oil to finance its illegal war," the Treasury said, referring to the conflict in Ukraine. The Treasury also quoted Russian government sources as saying that revenue from the energy sector in the first quarter of this year was 45 percent lower than a year earlier.
Water Shortage Fans Discontent In Iranian City Of Tabriz
A sustained shortage of drinking water in the Iranian city of Tabriz has led to widespread public discontent as the country suffers through a major heat wave that forced the government to declare two days of holiday earlier this week.
The water shortage has severely impacted many areas in Tabriz through the week, with supplies of drinking water has been virtually absent or only accessible for limited periods with reduced pressure in some neighborhoods in the Tabriz metropolis.
Growing dissent over the situation was reflected in a rare opinion article criticizing the authorities by the local news outlet Nasr, which voiced concerns over the "long-term" disruption of water supplies, pointing out that residents are already dealing with a number of issues, including the heat wave, drought, deteriorating living conditions, and inflation.
Meanwhile, the Shams Tabriz news site called the situation a "parade on the nerves of Tabriz citizens."
The head of the East Azerbaijan Water and Wastewater Company, Mohammad Khani, attributed the water shortage in Tabriz to "excessive consumption" sparked by the heat wave, which led to a 20 percent surge in water usage, resulting in lower water pressure and consequent water cuts.
Khani said the company was moving quickly and that the drinking water situation will be restored to normal by tapping into new water sources. He also warned residents to exercise "water-consumption control" to prevent future cuts.
Khani didn't give details on where new supplies might come from, an issue given the drying of the Nahand reservoir, a crucial water source for Tabriz.
The reservoir, usually full this time of year, has dried up to the point where local media have dubbed it the "Nahand Desert."
In response to the crisis, the East Azerbaijan Regional Water Company said it plans to implement a project that would channel water upstream from the Nahand dam to optimize the use of groundwater.
The situation mirrors that in many cities across the country, where water shortages -- and protests over the water crisis -- are becoming more commonplace.
In recent weeks, several cities in Iran have faced similar water shortages, including Zahedan and Ahvaz. Even smaller cities, like Divandareh in Kurdistan Province, have been affected, with citizens launching protests due to continuous water cuts.
Experts say climate change has amplified droughts and floods plaguing Iran, and that their intensity and frequency threaten food security.
The Iranian Meteorological Organization has estimated that 97 percent of the country is experiencing drought to some degree.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
China's Embassy Criticizes Treatment Of Citizens At Russian Border
China's embassy in Moscow has criticized the treatment of five Chinese citizens who were refused entry into Russia, calling the treatment inconsistent with the overall friendly relations between the two countries. The five, attempting to drive into Russia from Kazakhstan late last month, were refused entry after four hours of examination and had their visas canceled, the embassy said on its WeChat social-media account on August 4. The embassy met with Russia's Foreign Ministry and border agencies, "clearly pointing out that the brutal and excessive law enforcement by Russia in this incident seriously damaged the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese citizens," the post said. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
Pakistani Ex-PM Imran Khan Urges 'Calm' Among Supporters After His Arrest
Pakistani police arrested Pakistani former Prime Minister Imran Khan at his residence in the eastern city of Lahore on August 5, shortly after a court in the capital, Islamabad, sentenced him to three years in prison for unlawfully selling state gifts during his term in 2018-2022.
Leaders of Khan's Islamist party, Tehrik-e Insaf (PTI), condemned the arrest and called for peaceful protests throughout the country, although initial reports did not indicate any signs of significant unrest.
Khan, a former cricket star and the country's main opposition leader, has been at odds with Pakistan's powerful military establishment ever since he was ousted in a no-confidence vote in April 2022.
He has rejected the more than 150 corruption cases opened against him as politically motivated.
In a message on social media recorded before his arrest but posted afterward, Khan urged his party colleagues and supporters to remain "calm and strong."
"My arrest was expected so I recorded this message before my arrest.... I want my comrades to remain calm, steadfast, and strong," Khan said.
Khan was arrested in May in connection with a separate corruption case, sparking deadly mass protests by his supporters before he was released on bail.
The PTI issued a statement saying that an appeal has been filed at the Supreme Court.
If the Islamabad district court's ruling is upheld by the Supreme Court, the 72-year-old Khan could be banned from running again in elections later this year.
Separately, Pakistan’s law minister said on August 5 that the upcoming elections will be conducted using a new census, a move that could delay the vote by several months until early 2024.
Nazeer Tarar told Geo News TV that it could take to 120-165 days to complete the process and draw to establish new constituency boundaries. He said the decision was made at a meeting of Council of Common Interest that included representatives from federal and provincial governments.
The census has set the population at 241.49 million.
Earlier, Information Minister Maryam Aurangzeb denied Khan's arrest had anything to do with the election. Khan has been "proven guilty of illegal practices, corruption, concealing assets, and wrongly declaring wealth in tax returns," Aurangzeb said.
Khan, who still enjoys huge popularity as the main opposition leader, was wounded in a gun attack in November while leading a political march toward Islamabad.
Khan has claimed that he was ousted from power as part of a plot by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and the United States. Both have denied involvement in the no-confidence vote that removed him.
Khan, who initially enjoyed the support of the military, has lately said that Pakistan needs to transition from a state dominated by security institutions into a democratic state focused on looking after the welfare of its 231 million people.
"Today we must realize that if we don’t change, our future will be in danger," Khan told RFE/RL in a wide-ranging interview in June, adding that his country won't be able to move ahead if it fails to "turn into a real democracy and uphold the rule of law."
Four military dictators have directly ruled Pakistan for nearly half of its 75-year history. The military has dominated weak civilian governments during democratic periods, which typically ended with military coups. Powerful army generals have created and dismantled political parties.
With reporting by Reuters, AP, AFP, and dpa
Russian Forces Hit Ukrainian Blood Center, Aeronautics Firm, After Second Russian Ship Damaged
Russian forces struck a blood-transfusion center in Ukraine's Kharkiv region, causing deaths, and other missiles blasted Ukrainian aerospace firm Motor Sich's facility in western Ukraine, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said, hours after two Russian ships were damaged in explosions in apparent drone attacks in the Kerch Strait.
A "guided air bomb" struck the Kupyansk city center, a few kilometers from the Russian border, late on August 5, the Ukrainian president said on social media. He added that "there were dead and wounded" and that rescue crews were still "extinguishing the fire" late into the night.
Those remarks came shortly after Zelenskiy said a Russian missile strike hit Ukrainian aerospace firm Motor Sich's facility in western Ukraine. There was no immediate word of casualties.
The reports could not immediately be confirmed.
"Today, there was another Russian missile attack against our country,” Zelenskiy said on August 5 in his regular evening address following the attack on the aerospace firm.
"They hit Motor Sich" with Kinzhal hypersonic ballistic missiles and Kalibr projectiles in the Khmelnytskiy region, he added.
The Khmelnytskiy region -- in western Ukraine, away from the front lines and about 300 kilometers southwest of Kyiv -- has previously been hit by suspected Kinzhal missiles launched by Russian MiG-31 warplanes.
A Ukrainian court seized the assets and all shares of the aerospace company two years ago. Late last year, its assets were nationalized along with those of four other companies to guarantee sufficient military supplies as it fights to repel the Russian invasion.
The former head of Motor Sich, Vyacheslav Bohuslayev, was arrested in October 2022 and accused of having aided Russia in its invasion. He denied all charges.
Elsewhere, an oil tanker became the second Russian vessel to be damaged in two days in what Moscow said was a Ukrainian drone attack overnight in the Kerch Strait, close to a bridge that links Moscow-occupied Crimea with Russia.
Russian state news agency TASS quoted the Marine Rescue Coordination Center as saying that Russian tanker SIG's engine room was damaged by a Ukrainian attack but that the crew was safe and work was under way to tow the vessel, which could not move by itself following the attack.
Several crew members were injured by broken glass, according to Vladimir Rogov, a Moscow-installed official in the partially occupied southern Zaporizhzhya region of Ukraine.
Kyiv has not explicitly claimed responsibility for the attack, but Oleksiy Danilov, the secretary of the National Security and Defense Council, said on August 5 that Ukrainian capabilities to strike Russia were becoming increasingly competitive.
"With each new combat mission, Ukrainian combat UAVs and naval drones become more accurate, operators more experienced, combat coordination more effective, and manufacturers get opportunities to improve tactical and technical characteristics," Danilov wrote on social media, adding, "August was particularly successful for Ukrainian hunters."
Danilov said that Ukraine will expand "the scale, range of combat operations, the level, and severity of Russian losses."
"Russian targets are the best training ground for Ukrainian weapons," he said.
Vasyl Malyuk, the head of Ukraine's Security Service (SBU), said that any such incident was "an absolutely logical and effective step with regard to the enemy."
Separately, the Ukrainian agency for navigation and hydrographic services warned on August 5 that six Russian Black Sea ports were in a "war risk area."
In a statement on its website, the agency named the six ports as Anapa, Novorossiisk, Gelendzhik, Tuapse, Sochi, and Taman.
Earlier, an SBU official told AP that the service was responsible for the attack, which was carried out by a naval drone filled with 450 kilograms of TNT. The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to give official statements, said the vessel was supplying fuel to Russian forces.
The SIG tanker was put under sanctions by the United States in 2019 for supplying jet fuel to Russian forces in Syria.
The incident comes a day after a Russian Navy vessel was seriously damaged in the port of Novorossiisk by a drone attack claimed by Ukraine's Security Service (SBU).
In the attack on August 4, a Ukrainian naval drone carrying 450 kilograms of TNT struck the Russian Navy base in Novorossiisk, causing extensive damage to a Russian warship docked there, sources in the SBU told RFE/RL.
The sources shared a video with RFE/RL purportedly showing the landing ship Olenegorsky Gornyak from the perspective of a camera mounted on the naval drone that ceases its video feed at the moment of the alleged impact. The sources said some 100 crew members were on board the ship.
"The special operation was carried out together with the navy," one of the sources told RFE/RL. "As a result, the Olenegorsky Gornyak incurred a large hole and is currently unable to perform its combat tasks. Therefore, all the Russians' statements about the 'repulsed attack' are fake."
The claim could not be independently verified.
Some posts on social media -- which could not be verified -- showed a ship reported to be the Olenegorsky Gornyak listing severely in the port while being towed.
The attack reportedly prompted a temporary halt of ship movements in Novorossiisk, one of Russia's main commercial ports.
Attacks in and around the Black Sea have increased since Russia refused to extend a Turkey- and UN-sponsored deal that allowed the shipping of Ukrainian grain by sea.
In Ukraine, two successive air-raid alerts for the whole country were declared in the morning on August 5.
Also on August 5, Russia said it dispatched an Su-30 fighter jet over the Black Sea to "prevent a violation of the Russian state border” by a U.S. drone.
The Russian Defense Ministry said the crew identified the drone as a U.S. Air Force MQ-9A Reaper reconnaissance drone.
"As the Russian fighter approached, the foreign reconnaissance drone performed a U-turn," the ministry said. "The Russian aircraft returned safely to its airbase, there was no violation of the border."
U.S. officials didn't immediately comment.
On the battlefield, Ukrainian forces were continuing their offensive operations in the Berdyansk and Melitopol sectors of the southern region of Zaporizhzhya, the General Staff said in its report on August 5, adding that a total of 36 combat battles took place over the past 24 hours.
With reporting by Reuters and AFP
Serbia To Ignore U.S. Sanctions Against Bosnian Serbs Accused Of Undermining Peace Agreement
Serbia will ignore U.S. sanctions recently imposed on top Bosnian Serb officials for undermining a 1995 peace agreement that ended the Bosnian War, the Serbian president said on August 4. Aleksandar Vucic said that the sanctioned ethnic Serb officials from neighboring Bosnia-Herzegovina will still be welcome in Serbia. “The Republic of Serbia will treat the sanctions as if they do not exist,” Vucic said during a visit to Republika Srpska, the Serbian entity of Bosnia. The four Bosnian Serb officials were designated for sanctions by the U.S. Treasury on July 31. To read the original story by AP, click here.
Rights Watchdog Calls For Probe Of Deadly Attack On Ukrainian Town Citing Evidence Of Cluster Munitions
Human Rights Watch (HRW) has called for an investigation into an attack last month on the Ukrainian town of Lyman that killed nine people and injured a dozen others, saying the apparent use of cluster munitions in the attack make it a possible war crime.
The attack on July 8 hit a residential district of Lyman in Ukraine’s eastern Donetsk region, which has been the scene of heavy fighting since Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.
“This attack, if confirmed, once again demonstrates the Russian army’s contempt for civilians and the international legal restraints of war, as well as the deadly and indiscriminate nature of the weapons,” Ida Sawyer, crisis and conflict director at HRW, said in a statement on August 4.
HRW said it conducted interviews with people who were at the scene, including an explosive ordnance expert who analyzed remnants of the weapon used and medics who treated the victims. It also analyzed and verified 32 photos and videos posted online that were taken during and after the attack.
HRW used this evidence to determine that the attack was carried out with a Smerch cluster munition rocket containing "fragmentation submunitions." It said the attack should be investigated as a war crime.
The July 8 attack in Lyman occurred one day after the United States said it would begin sending cluster munitions to Ukraine. The United States until then had avoided providing cluster munitions for fear of alienating allies, but Ukraine requested them and calls for Washington to provide them had grown louder.
U.S. President Joe Biden said at the time that it was a difficult decision to approve the weapons, but he believed Kyiv needed them to prevent Russian forces from halting the Ukrainian counteroffensive.
The United States also said Russia’s use of cluster munitions justified its decision to send them. Ukraine received its first delivery of cluster munitions from the United States on July 13.
HRW has previously warned about their use in Ukraine. Cluster munitions are bombs that open in the air and release scores of smaller bomblets, many of which do not explode, putting civilians at risk even long after wars end.
HRW has also pointed to an international convention banning the use of cluster munitions. The agreement, which entered into force in 2010, has been implemented by more than 100 countries, but not by the United States, Ukraine, or Russia.
Russia has said it has not used cluster munitions in Ukraine. HRW said despite these claims the list of deadly Russian cluster munition attacks grows.
Sawyer said both Russia and Ukraine should end their use of cluster munitions “as these weapons are putting civilian lives at risk today and will do so for years to come.”
Putin Signs Decree Criminalizing Working With Unregistered NGOs, Analysts Warn Of Effects
Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree on August 4 that introduces penalties for people who work with unregistered international or nongovernmental organizations. The decree applies to NGOs that previously were not requested to register in Russia if they planned to conduct a single action or program. Under the decree, all NGOs must register and any cooperation with them must be registered. Analysts say the move appears aimed at intimidating NGOs and steering them away from cooperating with foreign organizations. Violators face a fine of up to 200,000 rubles ($2,074) or up to three years in jail. To read the original story on RFE/RL’s Russian Service, click here.
Russian Soprano Netrebko Sues Met Opera Over Its Decision To Cut Ties
Russian soprano Anna Netrebko on August 4 sued the Metropolitan Opera in New York and general manager Peter Gelb, alleging defamation, breach of contract, and other violations related to the opera’s decision to drop her following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The suit asks for at least $360,000 in damages for lost performance and rehearsal fees. Netrebko claims the Met caused “severe mental anguish and emotional distress” that included “depression, humiliation, embarrassment, stress and anxiety, and emotional pain and suffering.” The Met dropped her from future engagements shortly after Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022. To read the original story by AP, click here.
Moscow Court Imprisons Man Wanted In Dubai For Alleged Involvement In Murder Of Kadyrov Foe
A military court in Moscow has sentenced Zelimkhan Mazayev, who is wanted in the United Arab Emirates on suspicion of involvement into 2009 killing in Dubai of Sulim Yamadayev, to eight years in prison on a terrorism charge.
The Second Western District Military Court sentenced the 42-year-old Mazayev after finding him guilty of robbery, armed robbery, and financing an Islamic terrorist's trip to Syria in 2014, the Kommersant daily reported on August 4. Since Mazayev has already spent four years in custody, he is eligible to apply for early release later this year.
In 2009, investigators in Dubai said Mazayev was one of 10 individuals who arrived from Russia to assassinate the 35-year-old Yamadayev, a member of a family that at the time was at odds with the authoritarian leader of Russia's Republic of Chechnya, Ramzan Kadyrov.
According to U.A.E. authorities, Mazayev shot Yamadayev to death in an underground parking lot of a residential building in Dubai.
Mazayev and others fled the U.A.E. for Russia, while a Tajik citizen and an Iranian national who worked at a stable in Dubai taking care of horses belonging to Kadyrov, were caught and subsequently tried in Dubai for their roles in the murder. Both were sentenced to life in prison for their involvement in the assassination.
In September 2008, Ruslan Yamadayev, a State Duma member and Sulim's brother, was shot dead in Moscow.
A year later, Kadyrov ordered the destruction of a mosque in Chechnya raised to honor the eldest of Yamadayev's brothers, Dzhabrail.
The youngest of Yamadayev's brothers, Isa, has survived several assassination attempts and in 2010 publicly announced that he and Kadyrov had reconciled.
With reporting by Kommersant
UN Nuclear Watchdog Says It Did Not Find Explosives Or Mines On Rooftops Of Two Zaporizhzhya Reactors
A team from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has "observed no mines or explosives on rooftops of Unit 3 & 4 reactor buildings" of Ukraine's Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant, the UN nuclear watchdog said on August 4 after being granted access to the Russian-occupied plant the previous day. "Team continues to request to visit the roofs of the other 4 units," the IAEA said on Twitter. The IAEA has been requesting access to the plant, Europe's largest, since last month. Last week, IAEA experts found antipersonnel mines planted "on the periphery" of the territory of the plant. Kyiv has accused Russia of planning an incident at the facility.
Putin Signs Into Law Bill Raising Maximum Age For Mandatory Military Service
Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a bill into law on August 4 that raises the maximum age for mandatory one-year military service for men to 30 from 27. Lawmakers approved the bill last month, calling the legislation a plan for "a big war" and "general mobilization." According to the law, Russian men between 18 and 30 years of age will be required to put in one year of mandatory military service as of January 1, 2024. Originally the changes were also supposed to raise the minimum age as well, but that plan was dropped. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
As Expected, Navalny Found Guilty On Extremism Charges, Sentenced To 19 Years
Jailed opposition politician Aleksei Navalny, who is already serving a nine-year prison sentence on embezzlement charges that he and his allies say are politically motivated, has been sentenced to 19 years in Russia's harshest prison regime after being found guilty on charges of extremism related to his Anti-Corruption Foundation (FBK).
The court, which was set up in the prison where the 47-year-old is being held, 250 kilometers east of Moscow, convicted him on August 4 under six articles of the Criminal Code, including creating and financing an extremist community, calling for extremism, rehabilitating Nazism, and involving minors in dangerous acts.
The prosecution, which sought a 20-year prison sentence, had asked the court to order Navalny to serve any new prison term in a “special regime” site, a term that refers to a prison with the highest level of security and the harshest restrictions for inmates. The designation comes even though Russian law states it should be given to those with life sentences or "especially dangerous recidivists."
Navalny reacted to the sentence on Facebook, saying the number of years does not matter. "I perfectly understand that, like many political prisoners, I am sitting on a life sentence. Where life is measured by the term of my life or the term of life of this regime," he said.
Navalny urged his compatriots to keep resisting the Kremlin and what he said are its attempts to "frighten" Russians "and deprive you of the will to resist."
He added that Russians are being forced to surrender their country "without a fight to a gang of traitors, thieves and scoundrels who have seized power.... Don't lose the will to resist."
Other reaction to the sentence came swiftly from the European Union and the United States, which slammed the verdict in comments that referred to a "sham" and "unjust" trial.
"The latest verdict in yet another sham trial against Aleksei Navalny is unacceptable. This arbitrary conviction is the response to his courage to speak critically against the Kremlin’s regime," European Council President Charles Michel said in a social media post after the verdict was announced.
The United States condemned the sentence in a statement issued by State Department spokesman Matthew Miller, who said the charges against Navalny were unfounded.
"This is an unjust conclusion to an unjust trial," Miller said. "For years, the Kremlin has attempted to silence Navalny and prevent his calls for transparency and accountability from reaching the Russian people."
Noting the secrecy of the trial and lack of access to evidence provided to his lawyers, Miller said Russian authorities "illustrated yet again both the baselessness of their case and the lack of due process afforded to those who dare to criticize the regime."
British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly condemned the jail term and said the United Kingdom calls for his immediate release.
Amnesty International called the new sentence "little more than a stealthily imposed life sentence" and "a sinister act of political vengeance that not only targets Navalny personally but serves as a warning to state critics across the country."
Volker Turk, the UN high commissioner for human rights, said the new sentence "raises renewed serious concerns about judicial harassment and instrumentalization of the court system for political purposes in Russia."
It was not immediately clear if Navalny's new sentence was added to his previous ones, or if he now faces a total of 19 years in prison.
Navalny spokeswoman Kira Yarmysh told AFP that the new sentence will take into account the around 2 1/2 years he already served as well as a 10-month house arrest in 2014-15.
Navalny's co-defendant, the former technical director of Navalny Live, Daniel Kholodny was sentenced to eight years in prison, Novaya Gazeta.Europe reported, citing his lawyer.
The case against Navalny dealt with the FBK, which, at the request of the prosecutor's office, was declared extremist in 2021, banning all its activities in Russia.
The "special regime" prison that the prosecution requested is a system in which inmates stay in cells either alone, in pairs, or in fours. The cells have additional metal bars on windows and doors, nonstop lighting and video surveillance. Inmates are not allowed to talk to cellmates and when they move inside the penitentiary, it is in a bowed position with their hands cuffed behind their back as they are escorted by guards and a dog.
They can request one or two hours of walking outside in specially fenced cubes where there is no direct sunlight. Special regime inmates are not allowed to communicate with friends or relatives, and can have no visits in the first 10 years of their sentences.
Navalny, one of President Vladimir Putin's fiercest critics, had predicted the harsh sentence in a post on social media a day earlier, saying he expected a sentence of 15 years to 20 years, despite what he claimed was "nonsensical" evidence presented during his closed-door trial.
He rejected all the charges against him as politically motivated and accused the Kremlin of seeking to keep him behind bars for life and to keep Russians from voicing dissent.
Navalny's current combined prison sentence is 11 1/2 years, including the embezzlement conviction, which was added to a shorter sentence for violating the terms of an earlier parole when he was medically evacuated after suffering a near-fatal poisoning.
All the charges are widely seen as retribution for his efforts to expose what he describes as the pervasive lawlessness, corruption, and repression by Putin and his political system.
Despite harassment, arrests, physical attacks, and the nerve-agent poisoning in August 2020, Navalny continues to play the role of opposition agitator, striving to remain relevant even in isolation.
With reporting by AFP
Lithuania Declares More Than 1,000 Belarusians And Russians To Be National Security Risks
Lithuania declared more than 1,000 citizens of Russia and Belarus living in the country to be threats to national security on August 4 and said it was stripping them of their permanent residency status. The decision comes after the government asked the Russians and Belarusians to answer a questionnaire that included questions about their views on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the status of Crimea, the Ukrainian territory which Russia illegally annexed in 2014. The Migration Department said it had established that 1,164 Belarusian and Russian citizens residing in Lithuania posed a threat to national security -- 910 Belarusians and 254 Russians. To read the original story by AP, click here.
