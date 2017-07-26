Two Abducted Pakistani Diplomats 'Safely Recovered' In Afghanistan

Two Pakistani diplomats who were abducted in June have been "safely recovered" by security forces in Afghanistan, Pakistan's Foreign Ministry says.

A ministry statement on July 26 said the diplomats, who were with the Consulate General in Jalalabad, had been abducted on June 16 while traveling from Jalalabad to the Afghan-Pakistan border crossing at Torkham.

It said Afghan President Ashraf Ghani had phoned Pakistan's charge d'affaires in Kabul to inform him that the two men had been recovered by Afghan forces in a security operation.

The statement said the men were handed over to Pakistan's Embassy in Kabul and would soon be flown back to Pakistan.

The ministry statement did not provide further details about the security operation or who was suspected of carrying out the abductions.

Afghanistan's relations are often tense with Pakistan, which has been accused by Kabul of secretly supporting extremists who are attempting to overthrow the Afghan government.

Pakistan denies the allegations.

Based on reporting by AFP and Radio Pakistan

