Senior U.S. Diplomat Visits Pakistan To Discuss Fight Against Terrorism

A senior U.S. State Department official has arrived in Islamabad to discuss bilateral ties and Pakistan's fight against terrorism, the State Department said in a statement.

The senior bureau official for the bureau of South and Central Asian affairs, Ambassador Alice Wells, who arrived in the Pakistani capital on March 28, will meet with several senior Pakistani government officials, international organization leaders, and members of the private sector, the statement said.

She will discuss Washington's South Asia strategy and Pakistan's stated commitment to eliminate all terrorist groups present in the country, it added.

The talks with Pakistani officials will also focus on the "shared interest in building economic and commercial ties that benefit both nations," the statement said.

Wells is also scheduled to travel to the port city of Karachi to meet with senior government officials and the local business community. She will discuss the ongoing efforts to build strong economic and people-to-people ties, the statement said.

In January, the State Department said it was suspending at least $900 million in security assistance to Pakistan, after President Donald Trump criticized Islamabad for not doing enough to combat terrorism.