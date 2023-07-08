At Least Seven Killed In Pakistan Vehicle Blast Caused By Gas Leak

Russian forces targeted the Ukrainian city of Kryviy Rih in an overnight drone attack, wounding at least one person and damaging several buildings and vehicles, local officials said early on July 8, as the conflict entered its 500th day.

A 26-year-old man was hospitalized “with moderate injuries,” Oleksandr Vilkul, the head of the city's Defense Council, wrote on Telegram.

“The destruction [caused by the attack] is significant,” Vilkul said, adding that the strikes caused a fire that “was promptly extinguished by rescuers.”

Drones hit an agricultural enterprise, “destroying one of its buildings and badly damaging another one,” Vilkul said. Seven trucks were also damaged in the attack, the official said.

Vilkul said that the situation was “under control” in Kryviy Rih, one of the largest cities of the southeastern Dnipropetrovsk Province.

“All important infrastructure, public transport, and social and medical institutions are operating normally,” Vilkul said.

Dnipropetrovsk regional Governor Serhiy Lysak said fire broke out in two locations following the attack, destroying several warehouses, equipment, and vehicles.

“The fire covered about 360 square meters,” Lysak wrote in a Telegram message.

Elsewhere on July 8, Russian artillery shelling killed at least six civilians and wounded another five in Lyman in the Donetsk region, Pavlo Kyrylenko, the regional governor, said.

Kyrylenko said the shelling took place at about 10 a.m. local time, and a residential area in the small city was hit.

"A house and a shop were damaged. Police are working on the site," he said on Telegram.

The city of Lyman is a key railway junction in the region. The Ukrainian military said in its daily military update that it had repelled Russian troops' assault attempts near Lyman.

The latest Russian strikes come as Ukraine seeks to push ahead with its counteroffensive against Russia's invasion.

The United States is expected to provide its next military aid package to Ukraine, including cluster munitions, U.S. national-security adviser Jake Sullivan said on July 7 ahead of the Pentagon's formal announcement.

"We recognize that cluster munitions create a risk of civilian harm from unexploded ordnance," Sullivan said. "This is why we've deferred the decision for as long as we could."

U.S. President Joe Biden said in an interview with CNN that the decision was difficult, but he believes Kyiv needs the weapons to prevent Russian forces from halting the Ukrainian counteroffensive.

WATCH: When Ukrainian troops liberated the village of Neskuchne in the Donetsk region, they found the area covered in land mines left by retreating Russian forces. Heavily entrenched enemy positions have been slowing Ukraine's ongoing counteroffensive.

The new military aid package provides Ukraine with "additional artillery systems and ammunition, including highly effective and reliable dual-purpose improved conventional munitions," the Pentagon said in a statement, referring to cluster munitions.

The package, valued at $800 million, is the 42nd provided to Ukraine drawing from U.S. stockpiles, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement. It includes additional precision aerial munitions, munitions for multiple-launch rocket systems, 155-millimeter howitzers, other ammunition, and more armored Bradley and Stryker vehicles, Blinken said.

Cluster munitions are bombs that open in the air and release scores of smaller bomblets, many of which do not explode, putting civilians at risk even long after wars end.

Ukraine says it needs cluster munitions to fire against dug-in Russian positions. It has promised to use the munitions carefully, Sullivan said, adding that the United States will send a version of the munition that has a reduced “dud rate,” meaning fewer of the bomblets fail to explode.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy thanked Biden and the American people for the "timely, broad and much-needed defense aid package," which he said would bring Ukraine closer to victory over the enemy and democracy closer to victory over dictatorship.

A video clip released on July 8, showed Zelenskiy visiting a Black Sea island whose defenders famously defied a Russian warship at the beginning of the war.

"Today we are on Snake Island, which will never be conquered by the occupiers, like the whole of Ukraine, because we are the country of the brave," Zelenskiy said in the undated clip, in which he was shown arriving on the island by boat and leaving flowers at a memorial.

"I want to thank from here, from this place of victory, each of our soldiers for these 500 days," Zelenskiy said.

Snake Island was captured by the Russian forces shortly after Moscow launched its brutal invasion on February 24, 2022, but ended up withdrawing from the area months later in late June 2022.

Zelenskiy traveled to Turkey on July 7 for talks with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan at the end of a four-nation tour ahead of next week's NATO summit in Vilnius. He said security guarantees and a Ukrainian grain export deal with Russia that Turkey helped broker last year were on the agenda.

Speaking at a joint press conference with Zelenskiy in Istanbul, Erdogan said that Kyiv deserved to join NATO but also urged it to enter peace talks with Moscow.

Erdogan also said Russian President Vladimir Putin will pay his first visit to Turkey since the Kremlin launched its invasion of Ukraine 500 days ago. He will discuss prisoner swaps with the Russian ruler next month, he said.

Zelenskiy has been touring the last two days to drum up support for his country's bid for an invitation to join NATO ahead of the military alliance's summit next week.

His first stop was Bulgaria, where he received assurances of support from Prime Minister Nikolay Denkov and signed a declaration on Ukraine's integration into Western organizations, namely NATO and the EU.

The Ukrainian president then traveled to Prague, where he met with Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala, who said that Ukraine's future lies in the European Union and NATO while pledging further support -- including military helicopters -- for Kyiv as it battles to repel Russian troops who launched a full-scale invasion in February 2022.

On a stop in Slovakia, Zelenskiy also met with Slovak President Zuzana Caputova and Prime Minister Ludovit Odor to discuss the situation on the front line of Ukraine's war and Kyiv's aspirations for the summit.

With reporting by AP, AFP, Hurriyet, and Reuters