Pakistani Army Sacks Officers Over Attacks On Military Bases By Imran Khan Supporters

The leader of the private Wagner mercenary group says the intent of his troops' march toward Moscow over the weekend was to highlight the incompetence of Russia's military leadership in its war against Ukraine and not to overthrow the Russian government in what is widely seen as the greatest challenge to President Vladimir Putin's 23 years of rule.

In his first public statement since abandoning the march just 200 kilometers from the Russian capital, Wagner chief Yevgeny Progozhin continued to sound defiant in an 11-minute long audio clip on June 26, saying his progress was a "master class" on how Russia's army should have carried out its invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, noting multiple holes in military security that allowed his group to easily take control of cities as it proceeded toward Moscow.

Prigozhin did not reveal his current whereabouts, nor did he mention any details of a reported agreement brokered by Belarusian ruler Alyaksandr Lukashenka that is said to have granted him asylum in Belarus.

"We started our march because of an injustice,” Prigozhin, once a close ally of Putin, said, referring to an alleged attack on his forces that he blames on the Russian military.

"We went to demonstrate our protest and not to overthrow power in the country," Prigozhin added, repeatedly denying that he and his forces planned to seize power.

He said the goal of what he referred to as "our march of justice" was to prevent the "liquidation of the Wagner private military campaign and to demonstrate how indeed the special military operation should have been conducted."

But then he added that as a "result of intrigue and wrong decisions," Wagner plans to cease existing on July 1 after its commanders spoke to the fighters "and nobody agreed to sign contracts with the Defense Ministry."

Prigozhin also notes in his lengthy commentary that his troops "did not kill a single Russian soldier on land" but shot down several Defense Ministry aircraft after the aircraft "bombed us and attacked us with missiles."

Prigozhin's recording was released as Russian authorities scrambled to present a return to normality by reversing counterterrorism measures in the capital and some regions after Prigozhin's short-lived mutiny.

In Moscow, Mayor Sergei Sobyanin announced that counterterrorism measures imposed in the Russian capital during Prigozhin's attempted mutiny have been canceled.

"All restrictions will be withdrawn," Sobyanin said on Telegram. June 26 was declared a day off in the capital to allow a return to normality, authorities said.

Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) separately announced the lifting of all temporary restrictions in Moscow region, while Voronezh regional Governor Aleksandr Gusev also said the counterterrorism regime had been rescinded in his region following the withdrawal of Prigozhin's fighters.

Meanwhile, Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, whose dismissal was one of the main demands by Prigozhin, was seen in a video visiting troops.



Russia's Defense Ministry on June 26 published a soundless video purporting to show Shoigu flying in a plane with a colleague and hearing reports at a command post. It was not immediately clear where or when the footage had been recorded.

Earlier, the RIA Novosti news agency said Shoigu had visited Russian troops involved in the military operation in Ukraine. The information could not be independently confirmed.



As part of the deal brokered by Lukashenka and reported by Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, criminal charges against the mutineers were to be dropped in exchange for their return to camps, while Prigozhin would move to Belarus.

But the Russian newspaper Kommersant and the TASS news agency, citing unidentified sources, reported on June 26 that Prigozhin remains under investigation by the FSB on suspicion of organizing an armed mutiny.

U.S. President Joe Biden said Washington and NATO had no involvement in the short-lived insurrection. He said on June 26 that it's "too early" to assess the impact on the war in Ukraine.

Biden said he held a video call with allies over the weekend and that they are all in sync in working to ensure that they give Putin “no excuse to blame this on the West” or NATO. “This was part of a struggle within the Russian system,” Biden said.

NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg said during a visit to Lithuania on June 26 that Prigozhin's aborted mutiny shows that Moscow committed a strategic mistake by waging war on Ukraine.

"The events over the weekend are an internal Russian matter, and yet another demonstration of the big strategic mistake that President [Vladimir] Putin made with his illegal annexation of Crimea and the war against Ukraine," he told reporters in Vilnius. "As Russia continues its assault, it is even more important to continue our support to Ukraine."

European Union ministers, meeting in Luxembourg, said the failed revolt raised questions about Putin’s grip on power.

“We are analyzing this carefully,” German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock told reporters. “There are also risks involved, which we are still unable to assess at the moment. For us Europeans, the only thing that matters is to support Ukraine.”

EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell, who chaired the meeting, said that the political system "is showing fragilities, and the military power is cracking” and now is the moment to support Ukraine more than ever.

Addressing the ministers by video link, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba urged the ministers to take advantage of the latest developments.

“Russia is getting weaker every day. It is critically important now to provide Ukraine with all the weapons it needs,” he said, including artillery and missiles, but also tougher sanctions.

Meanwhile, Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Malyar said early on June 26 that Ukrainian forces have retaken 130 square kilometers in the south since the start of Kyiv's long-anticipated counteroffensive.

Malyar said on her Telegram channel that the Ukrainian military continued to make advances in the Melitopol and Berdyansk areas of the southern Zaporizhzhya region, despite fierce Russian resistance and "significant" human and material losses.

"In total, since the beginning of our [counter]offensive, the area liberated in the south amounts to 130 square kilometers," she said.

Separately, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces said in its daily report early on June 26 that Ukrainian forces successfully repelled intensified Russian attempts to advance in the eastern region of Donetsk, fighting off 36 assaults in the Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiyivka, and Maryinka areas over the past day.

The General Staff also reported that Ukrainian troops are continuing their operations in Zaporizhzhya and Kherson regions, without giving more details.

