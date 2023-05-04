Pakistan's FM In First India Visit In More Than A Decade

Russia launched another wave of drone attacks overnight across Ukraine, but most were repelled by Ukrainian air defenses, the military said on May 4, a day after more than 20 civilians were killed by Iranian-made Shaheds, as Moscow kept pounding the city of Bakhmut, which has been the centerpiece of its dragging eastern offensive.

Ukrainian defenders downed 18 out of 24 drones across Ukraine, the Air Force Command said, adding that the attack was again launched from two directions -- from the western Russian region of Bryansk to the north and from the Sea of Azov to the southeast.

The capital, Kyiv, was targeted by drones for the third time in four days, the city administration said, but all were destroyed.



However, debris from the falling drones damaged vehicles and roads in parts of the capital, but no casualties were reported, the city's administration said.



An air-raid alert that lasted for several hours was declared in Kyiv and other regions, and reports on social media said explosions could be also heard in the Odesa and Zaporizhzhya regions.



The overnight attack came hot on the heels of deadly drone strikes the previous day that killed at least 25 people -- 23 of them in the southern city of Kherson.



Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy expressed condolences to the families of the victims. He said the victims were civilians killed in a supermarket, a train station, residential buildings, a hardware store, and a gas station in the Kherson region.



Kherson Governor Oleksandr Prokudin announced a 58-hour curfew to begin in Kherson city at 8 p.m. on May 5. The regional capital in recent weeks has been regularly shelled from Russian forces positioned across the Dnieper River.

Russian forces continued to launch wave of unsuccessful assaults on the city of Bakhmut, in the eastern region of Donetsk, the Ukrainian military said in its daily update on May 4.



Russia's main efforts remain focused on attacks on the Bakhmut-Maryinka-Avdiyivka front line, where the fiercest combat and incessant Russian shelling is under way, Ukraine's General Staff said, adding that its forces repelled 40 attacks over the past 24 hours.



There also were reports of fires at various locations in Russia the previous day, including at a fuel depot in the Russian village of Volna near the bridge to Crimea, and the Kremlin claimed that it foiled a drone attack aimed at striking President Vladimir Putin's residence at the Kremlin.



Ukraine denied any involvement in the alleged attack, suggesting Moscow staged it ahead of an expected Ukrainian counteroffensive.

With reporting by AFP, Reuters, and dpa