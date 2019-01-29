Accessibility links

logo-print logo-print
All RFE/RL sites
Search
Previous Next
Breaking News
Pakistan

At Least 10 Pakistani Police, Civilians Wounded In Balochistan Attack

The incident took place in Balochistan's Loralai district. (file photo)

At least 10 people have been wounded in an attack on a police office in Pakistan's southwestern province of Balochistan, authorities say.

Four gunmen fired at the office of the deputy inspector-general of police in the Loralai district, an official said.

The shooting was followed by at least one explosion caused by a suspected suicide bombing.

Those wounded in the attack included eight police officers and two civilians, according to officials.

Some unconfirmed reports said three officers were also killed.

No group immediately claimed responsibility for the assault.

Loralai district is located some 260 kilometers northwest of the provincial capital, Quetta.

Resource-rich Balochistan, which borders Afghanistan and Iran, has been plagued by sectarian violence, Islamist militant attacks, and a separatist insurgency that has led to thousands of casualties since 2004.

With reporting by Dawn
  • 16x9 Image

    RFE/RL's Radio Mashaal

    Radio Mashaal was launched in January 2010 in order to counter a growing number of Islamic extremist radio stations in Pakistan's Northwest Frontier Province (now Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Province) and the Federally Administered Tribal Areas along the border with Afghanistan.

Recommended

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG