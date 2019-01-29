At Least 10 Pakistani Police, Civilians Wounded In Balochistan Attack

At least 10 people have been wounded in an attack on a police office in Pakistan's southwestern province of Balochistan, authorities say.

Four gunmen fired at the office of the deputy inspector-general of police in the Loralai district, an official said.

The shooting was followed by at least one explosion caused by a suspected suicide bombing.

Those wounded in the attack included eight police officers and two civilians, according to officials.

Some unconfirmed reports said three officers were also killed.

No group immediately claimed responsibility for the assault.

Loralai district is located some 260 kilometers northwest of the provincial capital, Quetta.

Resource-rich Balochistan, which borders Afghanistan and Iran, has been plagued by sectarian violence, Islamist militant attacks, and a separatist insurgency that has led to thousands of casualties since 2004.

With reporting by Dawn