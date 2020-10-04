Pakistani Army Kills Two Militants In Operation In North Waziristan

The Pakistani army says it has killed two militants in a shoot-out in the North Waziristan district, a former militant stronghold in the country’s northwest.

A third, a militant, was arrested in the military operation in the town of Mir Ali in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province on October 4, the army statement said.

Describing them as “hardcore terrorists,” the statement said the militants had been involved in multiple attacks on civilians and security forces.

This was the second such operation in the area in recent days. Two militants were killed by the army on the Mir Ali outskirts on October 2.

The remote tribal area along Pakistan’s border with Afghanistan has long been a sanctuary for the Pakistani Taliban or Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan and other militant groups.

But the military claims that troops cleared the area in a major offensive that was launched in 2014. Occasional attacks have continued.

Based on reporting by AP, tribune.com.pk