Pakistani Court Sentences Czech Model To Eight Years For Smuggling Heroin

A Pakistani court has sentenced a 22-year-old Czech model to eight years and eight months in prison on charges of attempting to smuggle heroin out of Pakistan.



The court in the eastern city of Lahore, the capital of Punjab Province, sentenced Tereza Hluskova on March 20.



According to the court, Hluskova was arrested in possession of 8.5 kilograms of heroin in January 2018 at the Lahore airport, from where she was heading to Ireland via the United Arab Emirates.



Hluskova has told investigators since her arrest that she came to Pakistan to work as a model and that someone put the drugs into her luggage as she was returning.

Her lawyer, Sardar Asghar Dogar, says she will appeal.



Hluskova was convicted during a court appearance last week.

Her sentence also includes an $800 fine.

Based on reporting by AP and dawn.com